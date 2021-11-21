Property Transfers: Nov. 8-12, 2021

Nov. 8-12
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
8616 Wheatland Road $759,000
3011 Fischer Drive $310,000
30225 Sumac Drive $215,000
217 N. Kane St. $168,000
Caledonia
12522 Bluestem Trail $560,000
4518 Matthew Drive $389,900
12014 6 1/2 Mile Road $350,000
1224 Riva Ridge Road $345,000
1101 Palamino Drive $310,000
1812 Autumn Drive $283,000
6919 Beech Road $246,000
1111 Hialeah Drive $233,200
5920 Eagle Point Drive $74,990
People are also reading…
Dover
21725 Bennett Road $365,000
Mount Pleasant
1033 USH 41 S $1,000,000
3840 Indiana Lane $350,000
9516 Luanne Drive $349,000
5145 Cynthia Lane $297,900
4327 Canterbury Lane $278,590
3349 Meachem Road $250,000
1107 N. Summerset Drive $225,000
1140 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202 $163,000
1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $162,700
1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 9 $144,900
6716 South Drive $135,000
1513 Bryn Mawr Ave. $126,500
2115 Howe St. $117,000
835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1201 $100,000
9110 Megan’s Way $78,390
9110 Megan’s Way $7,875
Norway
26831 Devon Road $410,000
5227 Woodstead Road $385,000
8001 Meadow Lane $316,000
25015 W. Loomis Road $315,000
8029 Valley Drive $274,000
3720 Rabeka Court $150,000
Racine
1801 Douglas Ave. $2,230,000
5201 Lindermann Ave. $241,000
822 Russet St. $217,000
2106 Georgia Ave. $195,000
3542 Charles St. $190,000
1419 William St. $189,900
1117 Oregon St. $185,000
1612 N. Main St. $185,000
1517 Oakdale Ave. $175,000
3143 Debra Lane $175,000
612 Romayne Ave. $165,000
1613 Morton Ave. $160,000
1435 Owen Ave. $160,000
2819 Orchard St. $158,400
3652 Osborne Blvd. $153,800
1122 Villa St. $153,500
625 Goold St. $151,000
1629 Charles St. $150,000
2425 Olive St. $149,000
3414 LaSalle St. $147,000
2000 Layard Ave. $140,000
1620 Indiana St. $130,000
1620-1622 Kearney Ave. $130,000
2052 Indiana St. $127,000
3444 Fourth Ave. $124,900
2507 Diane Ave. $120,500
3700 20th St. $120,000
1917 Carlisle Ave. $109,000
3606 Washington Ave. $105,000
2714 Loraine Ave. $79,000
7144 Lakeshore Drive $64,860
1339 11th St. $60,000
1802 W. 6th St. $58,000
1331 Center St. $34,780
1232 Wolff St. $1,000
Raymond
664 Shirley Drive $230,000
Rochester
224 Oak St. $542,000
1620 Heritage Road $311,000
29407 Walnut Drive $220,000
Sturtevant
8504 Westbrook Drive $215,000
2729 Wisconsin St. $185,000
Union Grove
2705 67th Drive $975,000
1330 Center St. $110,000
Waterford
214 Sixth St. $800,000
210 Sixth St. $800,000
206 Sixth St. $800,000
33929 Janesville Road $529,000
30846 River Ridge Court $450,000
907 Foxwalk Drive $430,000
625 Woodland Circle $396,000
601 Park Drive $213,500
35115 Lake Shore Drive $74,114
Wind Point
10 Raven Turn $600,000
5100 Wind Point Road $375,000
Yorkville
16218 Plank Road $250,000
1515 Yorkville Meadows Court $220,000
1514 Yorkville Meadows Court $205,000