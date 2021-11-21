 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Nov. 8-12, 2021

Nov. 8-12

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

8616 Wheatland Road $759,000

3011 Fischer Drive $310,000

30225 Sumac Drive $215,000

217 N. Kane St. $168,000

Caledonia

12522 Bluestem Trail $560,000

4518 Matthew Drive $389,900

12014 6 1/2 Mile Road $350,000

1224 Riva Ridge Road $345,000

1101 Palamino Drive $310,000

1812 Autumn Drive $283,000

6919 Beech Road $246,000

1111 Hialeah Drive $233,200

5920 Eagle Point Drive $74,990

Dover

21725 Bennett Road $365,000

Mount Pleasant

1033 USH 41 S $1,000,000

3840 Indiana Lane $350,000

9516 Luanne Drive $349,000

5145 Cynthia Lane $297,900

4327 Canterbury Lane $278,590

3349 Meachem Road $250,000

1107 N. Summerset Drive $225,000

1140 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202 $163,000

1255 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $162,700

1121 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 9 $144,900

6716 South Drive $135,000

1513 Bryn Mawr Ave. $126,500

2115 Howe St. $117,000

835 Lannon Terrace Unit 1201 $100,000

9110 Megan’s Way $78,390

9110 Megan’s Way $7,875

Norway

26831 Devon Road $410,000

5227 Woodstead Road $385,000

8001 Meadow Lane $316,000

25015 W. Loomis Road $315,000

8029 Valley Drive $274,000

3720 Rabeka Court $150,000

Racine

1801 Douglas Ave. $2,230,000

5201 Lindermann Ave. $241,000

822 Russet St. $217,000

2106 Georgia Ave. $195,000

3542 Charles St. $190,000

1419 William St. $189,900

1117 Oregon St. $185,000

1612 N. Main St. $185,000

1517 Oakdale Ave. $175,000

3143 Debra Lane $175,000

612 Romayne Ave. $165,000

1613 Morton Ave. $160,000

1435 Owen Ave. $160,000

2819 Orchard St. $158,400

3652 Osborne Blvd. $153,800

1122 Villa St. $153,500

625 Goold St. $151,000

1629 Charles St. $150,000

2425 Olive St. $149,000

3414 LaSalle St. $147,000

2000 Layard Ave. $140,000

1620 Indiana St. $130,000

1620-1622 Kearney Ave. $130,000

2052 Indiana St. $127,000

3444 Fourth Ave. $124,900

2507 Diane Ave. $120,500

3700 20th St. $120,000

1917 Carlisle Ave. $109,000

3606 Washington Ave. $105,000

2714 Loraine Ave. $79,000

7144 Lakeshore Drive $64,860

1339 11th St. $60,000

1802 W. 6th St. $58,000

1331 Center St. $34,780

1232 Wolff St. $1,000

Raymond

664 Shirley Drive $230,000

Rochester

224 Oak St. $542,000

1620 Heritage Road $311,000

29407 Walnut Drive $220,000

Sturtevant

8504 Westbrook Drive $215,000

2729 Wisconsin St. $185,000

Union Grove

2705 67th Drive $975,000

1330 Center St. $110,000

Waterford

214 Sixth St. $800,000

210 Sixth St. $800,000

206 Sixth St. $800,000

33929 Janesville Road $529,000

30846 River Ridge Court $450,000

907 Foxwalk Drive $430,000

625 Woodland Circle $396,000

601 Park Drive $213,500

35115 Lake Shore Drive $74,114

Wind Point

10 Raven Turn $600,000

5100 Wind Point Road $375,000

Yorkville

16218 Plank Road $250,000

1515 Yorkville Meadows Court $220,000

1514 Yorkville Meadows Court $205,000

