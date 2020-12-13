 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Nov. 23-25
Property Transfers: Nov. 23-25

Nov. 23-25

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

157 N. Oakland Ave.$247,000

34116 Oakdale Court$217,000

233 N. Perkins Blvd.$180,000

507 Broidy St.$171,000

Caledonia

3713 South Lane$505,000

7025 Hazelcrest Drive$275,000

2744 Stonebridge Drive$245,000

7224 Lakeshore Drive$215,000

2721 Arrowhead St.$200,000

2719 Sumac Drive$187,500

3303 St. Paul Ave.$125,000

5802 San Dell Way$118,500

1641 Ellis Ave.$40,000

Dover

24933 Minnetoka Drive$249,000

27230 Dover View Lane$92,000

3101 Oakcrest Drive$50,000

Mount Pleasant

9258 Millstone Drive$320,000

5540 Deerfield Ave.$297,000

1714 Red Coat Drive$295,000

4345 Meachem Road$210,000

3424 Sheridan Road$150,000

927 Lannon Terrace Unit 1602$143,000

6720 Mariner Drive Unit 201$114,000

Norway

4507 E. Wind Lake Road$140,000

26038 W. Loomis Road$5,000

Racine

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 207$300,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 108$282,500

333 Lake Ave. Unit 406$280,000

117 Steeplechase Drive$235,000

1037 Kentucky St.$219,900

3717 Lindermann Ave.$200,000

2121 Neptune Circle$198,500

2923 LaSalle St.$195,000

2827 Pinehurst Ave.$182,000

5211 Admirality Ave.$180,000

3323 Stratford Ave.$179,000

1324 Arthur Ave.$178,000

2311 Hayes Ave.$175,000

2921 Charles St.$173,000

5214 Crown Court$167,500

2422 Olive St.$165,000

812 Lathrop Ave.$160,000

1652 Mead St.$160,000

2514 Green St.$145,000

3350 Fourth Ave.$140,000

5401 Athens Ave.$132,000

3815 Kinzie Ave.$130,000

1341 Hayes Ave.$126,000

1711 Monroe Ave.$119,000

1624 Austin Ave.$105,000

2921 Glendale Ave.$102,000

1666 Cleveland Ave.$87,000

1666 Cleveland Ave.$75,000

2720 Douglas Ave.$75,000

4114 St. Clair St.$74,000

435 Randolph St.$70,000

1504 Douglas Ave.$67,000

1720 Villa St.$60,000

2332 Durand Ave.$58,000

1505 Superior St.$58,000

1440 Summit Ave.$51,500

1504 9th St.$40,000

1324 Maple St.$15,000

Raymond

4435 80th St.$221,000

4161 W. 8 Mile Road$155,000

Rochester

29524 Timberwood St.$396,000

605 Fox Knoll Drive$243,000

Sturtevant

8301 Fox Haven Chase$332,000

2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2324$142,000

Union Grove

410 Wellington Drive$450,000

471 18th Ave.$280,000

1329 State St.$239,900

1021 Vine St.$158,000

Waterford

877 Willow Bend Drive$405,000

5637 E. Peninsula Road$330,000

6911 Sandy Lane$325,000

30422 Beachview Lane$63,000

Wind Point

4930 Joan Ave.$179,000

