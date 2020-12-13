Property Transfers: Nov. 23-25

Nov. 23-25
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
157 N. Oakland Ave.$247,000
34116 Oakdale Court$217,000
233 N. Perkins Blvd.$180,000
507 Broidy St.$171,000
Caledonia
3713 South Lane$505,000
7025 Hazelcrest Drive$275,000
2744 Stonebridge Drive$245,000
7224 Lakeshore Drive$215,000
2721 Arrowhead St.$200,000
2719 Sumac Drive$187,500
3303 St. Paul Ave.$125,000
5802 San Dell Way$118,500
1641 Ellis Ave.$40,000
Dover
24933 Minnetoka Drive$249,000
27230 Dover View Lane$92,000
3101 Oakcrest Drive$50,000
Mount Pleasant
9258 Millstone Drive$320,000
5540 Deerfield Ave.$297,000
1714 Red Coat Drive$295,000
4345 Meachem Road$210,000
3424 Sheridan Road$150,000
927 Lannon Terrace Unit 1602$143,000
6720 Mariner Drive Unit 201$114,000
Norway
4507 E. Wind Lake Road$140,000
26038 W. Loomis Road$5,000
Racine
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 207$300,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 108$282,500
333 Lake Ave. Unit 406$280,000
117 Steeplechase Drive$235,000
1037 Kentucky St.$219,900
3717 Lindermann Ave.$200,000
2121 Neptune Circle$198,500
2923 LaSalle St.$195,000
2827 Pinehurst Ave.$182,000
5211 Admirality Ave.$180,000
3323 Stratford Ave.$179,000
1324 Arthur Ave.$178,000
2311 Hayes Ave.$175,000
2921 Charles St.$173,000
5214 Crown Court$167,500
2422 Olive St.$165,000
812 Lathrop Ave.$160,000
1652 Mead St.$160,000
2514 Green St.$145,000
3350 Fourth Ave.$140,000
5401 Athens Ave.$132,000
3815 Kinzie Ave.$130,000
1341 Hayes Ave.$126,000
1711 Monroe Ave.$119,000
1624 Austin Ave.$105,000
2921 Glendale Ave.$102,000
1666 Cleveland Ave.$87,000
1666 Cleveland Ave.$75,000
2720 Douglas Ave.$75,000
4114 St. Clair St.$74,000
435 Randolph St.$70,000
1504 Douglas Ave.$67,000
1720 Villa St.$60,000
2332 Durand Ave.$58,000
1505 Superior St.$58,000
1440 Summit Ave.$51,500
1504 9th St.$40,000
1324 Maple St.$15,000
Raymond
4435 80th St.$221,000
4161 W. 8 Mile Road$155,000
Rochester
29524 Timberwood St.$396,000
605 Fox Knoll Drive$243,000
Sturtevant
8301 Fox Haven Chase$332,000
2861 E. Fieldstone Way Unit 2324$142,000
Union Grove
410 Wellington Drive$450,000
471 18th Ave.$280,000
1329 State St.$239,900
1021 Vine St.$158,000
Waterford
877 Willow Bend Drive$405,000
5637 E. Peninsula Road$330,000
6911 Sandy Lane$325,000
30422 Beachview Lane$63,000
Wind Point
4930 Joan Ave.$179,000
