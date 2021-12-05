 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: Nov. 22-24, 2021

  • 0

Nov. 22-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington243 Robins Run$305,000

517 E. Jefferson St.$245,000

29140 Bushnell Road$245,000

2201 Ravenswood Road$182,000

2201 Ravenswood Road$182,000

Caledonia5810 Finch Lane$314,900

4407 Meadow Drive$181,000

1526 Oak Lawn Drive$87,000

Mount Pleasant4657 Weatherwood Lane$470,000

8155 Whitetail Drive$351,000

People are also reading…

6250 Kinzie Ave.$260,000

8126 Slater Ave.$225,000

1647 Kulper Lane$207,500

1628 Wiese Lane$199,000

1051 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103$177,600

3026 Meyer Court Unit 7$174,500

3128 Wood Road Unit 9$155,000

6601 Mariner Drive Unit 7$143,000

5640 Cambridge Lane Unit 4$128,500

1239 W. Lawn Ave.$114,400

2212 Racine St.$80,000

Racine1207 State St.$2,600,000

3723 Washington Ave.$475,000

4040 Marquette Drive$280,000

701 Lombard Ave.$202,000

3630 Lasalle St.$190,000

3820-3822 N. Bay Drive$185,000

1025 Lathrop Ave.$165,900

1547 North St.$162,000

2913 Dwight St.$160,000

3432 Southwood Drive$157,000

2823 Orchard St.$150,000

2225 St. Clair St.$134,000

1823 21st St.$130,000

2317 Monroe Ave.$130,000

1705 Center St.$129,900

2610 15th St.$127,000

2001 Grange Ave.$114,500

1701 Holmes Ave.$112,000

1825 Holmes Ave.$110,000

728 Imperial Drive$109,000

1829 Holmes Ave.$102,000

3208 Caledonia St.$92,000

1901 Cleveland Ave.$72,000

1912 Racine St.$50,000

705 N. Memorial Drive$22,000

1239 Highland Ave.$3,000

Raymond2938 108th St.623,000

3703 5 1/2 Mile Road$341,500

Sturtevant9325 Carol Ann Drive$183,000

Union Grove4634 Shoen Road$630,000

2022 Norfolk Court$449,900

904 8th Ave.$260,000

1114 New St.$115,000

Waterford7034 N. Tichigan Road$573,500

30921 Shady Lane$335,000

Wind Point404 E. 4 Mile Road$319,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News