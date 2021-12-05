Property Transfers: Nov. 22-24, 2021

Nov. 22-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington243 Robins Run$305,000
517 E. Jefferson St.$245,000
29140 Bushnell Road$245,000
2201 Ravenswood Road$182,000
Caledonia5810 Finch Lane$314,900
4407 Meadow Drive$181,000
1526 Oak Lawn Drive$87,000
Mount Pleasant4657 Weatherwood Lane$470,000
8155 Whitetail Drive$351,000
6250 Kinzie Ave.$260,000
8126 Slater Ave.$225,000
1647 Kulper Lane$207,500
1628 Wiese Lane$199,000
1051 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103$177,600
3026 Meyer Court Unit 7$174,500
3128 Wood Road Unit 9$155,000
6601 Mariner Drive Unit 7$143,000
5640 Cambridge Lane Unit 4$128,500
1239 W. Lawn Ave.$114,400
2212 Racine St.$80,000
Racine1207 State St.$2,600,000
3723 Washington Ave.$475,000
4040 Marquette Drive$280,000
701 Lombard Ave.$202,000
3630 Lasalle St.$190,000
3820-3822 N. Bay Drive$185,000
1025 Lathrop Ave.$165,900
1547 North St.$162,000
2913 Dwight St.$160,000
3432 Southwood Drive$157,000
2823 Orchard St.$150,000
2225 St. Clair St.$134,000
1823 21st St.$130,000
2317 Monroe Ave.$130,000
1705 Center St.$129,900
2610 15th St.$127,000
2001 Grange Ave.$114,500
1701 Holmes Ave.$112,000
1825 Holmes Ave.$110,000
728 Imperial Drive$109,000
1829 Holmes Ave.$102,000
3208 Caledonia St.$92,000
1901 Cleveland Ave.$72,000
1912 Racine St.$50,000
705 N. Memorial Drive$22,000
1239 Highland Ave.$3,000
Raymond2938 108th St.623,000
3703 5 1/2 Mile Road$341,500
Sturtevant9325 Carol Ann Drive$183,000
Union Grove4634 Shoen Road$630,000
2022 Norfolk Court$449,900
904 8th Ave.$260,000
1114 New St.$115,000
Waterford7034 N. Tichigan Road$573,500
30921 Shady Lane$335,000
Wind Point404 E. 4 Mile Road$319,000