Property Transfers: Nov. 16-20

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
7745 Lakeview Drive;$500,000
33104 S. Honey Lake Road;$462,000
310 Margaret Court;$395,000
584 Edgewood Drive;$293,000
400 W. Chestnut St.;$238,500
189 W. Highland Ave.;$233,200
30045 Arrow Drive;$227,000
1621 S. Browns Lake Road;$200,000
589 W. Chestnut St.;$175,000
2004 Bieneman Road;$150,000
2340 Stonegate Road;$94,900
Caledonia
6655 Walter Raleigh Lane;$449,900
4525 Matthew Drive;$364,900
4528 Lasalle St.;$317,900
445 4 Mile Road;$305,000
3214 Great Oak Drive;$296,000
5500 Gallant Fox Lane;$281,000
2524 Antoinette Trail;$265,000
4745 Vrana Lane;$223,000
6767 State Trunk Highway 38;$170,000
3219 4 Mile Road;$151,625
6745 Elderberry Road;$32,500
3921 Scenic Way;$32,500
Dover
25703 Minnetonka Drive;$500,000
Mount Pleasant
5228 Cornerstone Way;$410,900
738 Hunter Drive;$370,000
1044 Tallgrass Lane;$339,000
9236 Hollyhock Lane;$288,900
5622 Carriage Hills Drive;$254,900
4838 W. Knollwood Drive;$247,200
1302 Ramona Drive;$234,800
2815 Parkshire Drive;$231,400
4405 Meachem Road;$229,000
1321 Ramona Drive;$225,500
1137 Bedford Court Unit 202;$208,400
5829 Sunset Blvd.;$206,900
3524 Meachem Road;$189,000
6800 Mariner Drive Unit 102;$119,000
6700 Mariner Drive Unit 203;$112,000
3320 Wood Road Unit 3;$85,000
6412 Greenhill Drive;$60,000
Norway
7201 W. View Drive;$586,900
27351 Foxhaven Drive;$375,000
25400 Windsong Court;$269,000
Racine
1504 College Ave.;$279,000
822 Kentucky St.;$252,000
1703 College Ave.;$250,000
205 Sheffield Drive;$229,000
3500 Washington Ave.;$210,500
1022 Russet St.;$205,000
531 Mulberry Lane;$190,000
1468 Crabapple Drive;$182,000
2821 Pinehurst Ave.;$180,000
1126 Virginia St.;$172,000
1444 Harrington Drive;$170,000
803 Willmor St.;$170,000
2118 Rapids Drive;$155,000
2411 Jerome Blvd.;$151,500
3420 Charles St.;$150,000
2326 Grove Ave.;$146,000
605 William St.;$145,900
1301 Romayne Ave.;$140,000
2049 Hickory Grove Ave.;$140,000
3010 16th St.;$133,500
2348 Kinzie Ave.;$133,000
2808 Douglas Ave.;$125,000
1505 Thurston Ave.;$119,900
926 High St.;$110,000
620 Indiana St.;$110,000
403 Chicago St.;$99,000
127 Brooker St.;$95,000
5227 Admiralty Ave.;$95,000
613 William St.;$82,500
1131 Villa St.;$50,000
404 Cliff Ave.;$46,000
1221 Grand Ave.;$20,000
1652 Edgewood Ave.;$15,000
928 Delamere Ave.;$15,000
2319 Charles St.;$14,000
Raymond
1521 Waukesha Road;$1,054,592
3839 80th St.;$381,423
3902 5½ Mile Road;$369,000
Rochester
602 Mink Ranch Road;$315,000
Sturtevant
8616 Citadel Terrace;$332,000
3261 91st St.;$194,000
Union Grove
725 13th Ave.;$220,000
1700 Main St.;$214,000
815 Main St.;$189,900
Waterford
29430 Riverview Lane;$530,000
30827 Morning View Circle;$490,350
7803 Greenhaven Terrace;$450,000
28814 Stone Ridge Court;$326,000
4429 Golf Drive;$315,000
417 Trail View Crossing;$312,500
506 E. Main St.;$215,000
30900 Grand Drive Lot 34;$129,900
Wind Point
147 Lakefield Court;$227,500
Yorkville
14116 Marina Drive;$664,000
19522 County Line Road;$346,000
14728 Plank Road;$180,000
