Property Transfers: Nov. 16-20
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

7745 Lakeview Drive;$500,000

33104 S. Honey Lake Road;$462,000

310 Margaret Court;$395,000

584 Edgewood Drive;$293,000

400 W. Chestnut St.;$238,500

189 W. Highland Ave.;$233,200

30045 Arrow Drive;$227,000

1621 S. Browns Lake Road;$200,000

589 W. Chestnut St.;$175,000

2004 Bieneman Road;$150,000

2340 Stonegate Road;$94,900

Caledonia

6655 Walter Raleigh Lane;$449,900

4525 Matthew Drive;$364,900

4528 Lasalle St.;$317,900

445 4 Mile Road;$305,000

3214 Great Oak Drive;$296,000

5500 Gallant Fox Lane;$281,000

2524 Antoinette Trail;$265,000

4745 Vrana Lane;$223,000

6767 State Trunk Highway 38;$170,000

3219 4 Mile Road;$151,625

6745 Elderberry Road;$32,500

3921 Scenic Way;$32,500

Dover

25703 Minnetonka Drive;$500,000

Mount Pleasant

5228 Cornerstone Way;$410,900

738 Hunter Drive;$370,000

1044 Tallgrass Lane;$339,000

9236 Hollyhock Lane;$288,900

5622 Carriage Hills Drive;$254,900

4838 W. Knollwood Drive;$247,200

1302 Ramona Drive;$234,800

2815 Parkshire Drive;$231,400

4405 Meachem Road;$229,000

1321 Ramona Drive;$225,500

1137 Bedford Court Unit 202;$208,400

5829 Sunset Blvd.;$206,900

3524 Meachem Road;$189,000

6800 Mariner Drive Unit 102;$119,000

6700 Mariner Drive Unit 203;$112,000

3320 Wood Road Unit 3;$85,000

6412 Greenhill Drive;$60,000

Norway

7201 W. View Drive;$586,900

27351 Foxhaven Drive;$375,000

25400 Windsong Court;$269,000

Racine

1504 College Ave.;$279,000

822 Kentucky St.;$252,000

1703 College Ave.;$250,000

205 Sheffield Drive;$229,000

3500 Washington Ave.;$210,500

1022 Russet St.;$205,000

531 Mulberry Lane;$190,000

1468 Crabapple Drive;$182,000

2821 Pinehurst Ave.;$180,000

1126 Virginia St.;$172,000

1444 Harrington Drive;$170,000

803 Willmor St.;$170,000

2118 Rapids Drive;$155,000

2411 Jerome Blvd.;$151,500

3420 Charles St.;$150,000

2326 Grove Ave.;$146,000

605 William St.;$145,900

1301 Romayne Ave.;$140,000

2049 Hickory Grove Ave.;$140,000

3010 16th St.;$133,500

2348 Kinzie Ave.;$133,000

2808 Douglas Ave.;$125,000

1505 Thurston Ave.;$119,900

926 High St.;$110,000

620 Indiana St.;$110,000

403 Chicago St.;$99,000

127 Brooker St.;$95,000

5227 Admiralty Ave.;$95,000

613 William St.;$82,500

1131 Villa St.;$50,000

404 Cliff Ave.;$46,000

1221 Grand Ave.;$20,000

1652 Edgewood Ave.;$15,000

928 Delamere Ave.;$15,000

2319 Charles St.;$14,000

Raymond

1521 Waukesha Road;$1,054,592

3839 80th St.;$381,423

3902 5½ Mile Road;$369,000

Rochester

602 Mink Ranch Road;$315,000

Sturtevant

8616 Citadel Terrace;$332,000

3261 91st St.;$194,000

Union Grove

725 13th Ave.;$220,000

1700 Main St.;$214,000

815 Main St.;$189,900

Waterford

29430 Riverview Lane;$530,000

30827 Morning View Circle;$490,350

7803 Greenhaven Terrace;$450,000

28814 Stone Ridge Court;$326,000

4429 Golf Drive;$315,000

417 Trail View Crossing;$312,500

506 E. Main St.;$215,000

30900 Grand Drive Lot 34;$129,900

Wind Point

147 Lakefield Court;$227,500

Yorkville

14116 Marina Drive;$664,000

19522 County Line Road;$346,000

14728 Plank Road;$180,000

