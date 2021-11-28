 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Nov. 15-19, 2021

Nov. 15-19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

408 S. Perkins Blvd. $287,000

34335 Honey Lane $255,000

30837 Sun Court $235,000

472 Summit Ave. $228,000

340 Alice St. $170,000

32844 Lakeshore Drive S $155,000

33802 Spring Prairie Road $128,900

1433 Devon Road $93,500

30301 Forest Drive $75,000

409 W. Market St. $52,500

Caledonia

3512 Fenceline Road $449,900

1690 43rd St. $435,000

904 Riva Ridge $405,000

8203 Northwestern Ave. $402,600

3108 Trudeau Trace $385,000

9131 Prairie Crossing Drive $372,000

4440 Valley Road $290,000

4326 Mona Park Road $275,000

2812 Stonebridge Drive $267,000

4904 Aberdeen Drive $249,900

1517 Johnson Ave. $245,000

2634 6 Mile Road $200,000

9819 Caddy Lane $159,900

10213 Caddy Lane $60,250

Dover

2615 Lakeshore Drive $360,000

27434 Ketterhagen Road $275,000

24810 Quincy Ave. $140,000

Mount Pleasant

4336 Wood Road $690,000

8742 Shady Oak Trail $530,000

2023 Carlas Way $511,000

2436 Wexford Road $499,900

1831 Rolling Green Drive $430,000

4854 Wildlife Drive $385,000

7942 Daniel Court $340,000

8156 Whitetail Drive $300,000

3701 Linda Lane $300,000

125 S. Newman Road $292,040

3621 Indiana Lane $268,500

1520 Raintree Lane Unit 74 $247,000

1062 Hastings Court Unit 201 $238,500

636 Roosevelt Ave. $225,000

436 Quall Point Drive $225,000

8136 Dorothy Court $195,000

1102 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $180,000

2623 Cozy Acres Road $160,000

3128 Wood Road Unit 35 $151,000

1100 Prairie Drive Unit 31L $145,000

4510 County Line Road $125,000

1401 Oakes Road Unit 6 $122,000

4050 S. Lawn Ave. $120,000

2063 Mt. Pleasant St. $120,000

3222 Sheridan Road $70,000

Norway

8710 Racine Ave. $360,000

26047 Windermere Drive $240,000

Lot 2 on W. Wind Lake Road $25,500

Racine

1308 18th St. $250,000

1632 Wisconsin Ave. $245,000

1101 Wisconsin Ave. $234,900

37 Ohio St. $227,000

2061 Grove Ave. $205,000

2821 Illinois St. $205,000

1016 Isabelle Ave. $187,000

2130 Golf Ave. $181,000

4220 Taylor Ave. $180,000

825 Crabtree Circle $179,500

614 Goold St. $178,000

2026 Georgia Ave. $172,000

704 Romayne Ave. $172,000

2040 W. Lawn Ave. $168,000

3940 Green St. $163,000

2706 LaSalle St. $156,000

1145 Kentucky St. $155,000

1532 Lathrop Ave. $155,000

2617 Westwood Drive $153,000

2842 James Blvd. $151,000

2913 Old Mill Drive $149,900

1247 Kentucky St. $149,000

5000 16th St. $145,000

2506 Ashland Ave. $142,500

1731 Erie St. $140,000

1905 Ehlert St. $132,000

1528 Flett Ave. $120,000

1700 Lathrop Ave. $115,000

504 Harvey Drive $115,000

4104 19th St. $107,500

2820 Dwight St. $106,200

4525 Byrd Ave. $100,000

1942 State St. $97,000

1806 Howe St. $95,000

809 W. Lawn Ave. $79,000

1653 LaSalle St. $76,500

3603 St. Andrews Court Unit 205 $73,800

1241 Blaine Ave. $72,000

1320 Thurston Ave. $71,500

2420 Shoop St. $35,000

333 Lake Ave. PG-86 $6,000

Rochester

30824 Royal Hill Road $550,000

29700 Clover Lane $363,000

Lot 13 Ridge Lane $179,000

Sturtevant

8433 Queensbury Lane $350,000

8529 Westbrook Drive $225,000

1721 Wisconsin St. $155,000

Union Grove

1323 State St. $255,000

1307 Highview Ave. $137,500

1307 Highview Ave. $91,600

1307 Highview Ave. $45,900

Waterford

4914 Elm Island Circle $400,000

613 Trailview Crossing Unit 613 $368,000

30408 Beach View Lane $365,000

28824 Kramer Drive $240,000

923 Prestwick Unit 3 $190,000

106 N. Jefferson St. $175,000

721 E. Main St. $170,200

Yorkville

18501 2 Mile Road $350,000

18617 Durand Ave. $340,000

1131 55th Drive $189,000

14101 Marina Drive $170,000

