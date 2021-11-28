Property Transfers: Nov. 15-19, 2021

Nov. 15-19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
408 S. Perkins Blvd. $287,000
34335 Honey Lane $255,000
30837 Sun Court $235,000
472 Summit Ave. $228,000
340 Alice St. $170,000
32844 Lakeshore Drive S $155,000
33802 Spring Prairie Road $128,900
1433 Devon Road $93,500
30301 Forest Drive $75,000
409 W. Market St. $52,500
Caledonia
3512 Fenceline Road $449,900
1690 43rd St. $435,000
904 Riva Ridge $405,000
8203 Northwestern Ave. $402,600
3108 Trudeau Trace $385,000
9131 Prairie Crossing Drive $372,000
4440 Valley Road $290,000
4326 Mona Park Road $275,000
2812 Stonebridge Drive $267,000
4904 Aberdeen Drive $249,900
1517 Johnson Ave. $245,000
2634 6 Mile Road $200,000
9819 Caddy Lane $159,900
10213 Caddy Lane $60,250
Dover
2615 Lakeshore Drive $360,000
27434 Ketterhagen Road $275,000
24810 Quincy Ave. $140,000
Mount Pleasant
4336 Wood Road $690,000
8742 Shady Oak Trail $530,000
2023 Carlas Way $511,000
2436 Wexford Road $499,900
1831 Rolling Green Drive $430,000
4854 Wildlife Drive $385,000
7942 Daniel Court $340,000
8156 Whitetail Drive $300,000
3701 Linda Lane $300,000
125 S. Newman Road $292,040
3621 Indiana Lane $268,500
1520 Raintree Lane Unit 74 $247,000
1062 Hastings Court Unit 201 $238,500
636 Roosevelt Ave. $225,000
436 Quall Point Drive $225,000
8136 Dorothy Court $195,000
1102 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $180,000
2623 Cozy Acres Road $160,000
3128 Wood Road Unit 35 $151,000
1100 Prairie Drive Unit 31L $145,000
4510 County Line Road $125,000
1401 Oakes Road Unit 6 $122,000
4050 S. Lawn Ave. $120,000
2063 Mt. Pleasant St. $120,000
3222 Sheridan Road $70,000
Norway
8710 Racine Ave. $360,000
26047 Windermere Drive $240,000
Lot 2 on W. Wind Lake Road $25,500
Racine
1308 18th St. $250,000
1632 Wisconsin Ave. $245,000
1101 Wisconsin Ave. $234,900
37 Ohio St. $227,000
2061 Grove Ave. $205,000
2821 Illinois St. $205,000
1016 Isabelle Ave. $187,000
2130 Golf Ave. $181,000
4220 Taylor Ave. $180,000
825 Crabtree Circle $179,500
614 Goold St. $178,000
2026 Georgia Ave. $172,000
704 Romayne Ave. $172,000
2040 W. Lawn Ave. $168,000
3940 Green St. $163,000
2706 LaSalle St. $156,000
1145 Kentucky St. $155,000
1532 Lathrop Ave. $155,000
2617 Westwood Drive $153,000
2842 James Blvd. $151,000
2913 Old Mill Drive $149,900
1247 Kentucky St. $149,000
5000 16th St. $145,000
2506 Ashland Ave. $142,500
1731 Erie St. $140,000
1905 Ehlert St. $132,000
1528 Flett Ave. $120,000
1700 Lathrop Ave. $115,000
504 Harvey Drive $115,000
4104 19th St. $107,500
2820 Dwight St. $106,200
4525 Byrd Ave. $100,000
1942 State St. $97,000
1806 Howe St. $95,000
809 W. Lawn Ave. $79,000
1653 LaSalle St. $76,500
3603 St. Andrews Court Unit 205 $73,800
1241 Blaine Ave. $72,000
1320 Thurston Ave. $71,500
2420 Shoop St. $35,000
333 Lake Ave. PG-86 $6,000
Rochester
30824 Royal Hill Road $550,000
29700 Clover Lane $363,000
Lot 13 Ridge Lane $179,000
Sturtevant
8433 Queensbury Lane $350,000
8529 Westbrook Drive $225,000
1721 Wisconsin St. $155,000
Union Grove
1323 State St. $255,000
1307 Highview Ave. $137,500
1307 Highview Ave. $91,600
1307 Highview Ave. $45,900
Waterford
4914 Elm Island Circle $400,000
613 Trailview Crossing Unit 613 $368,000
30408 Beach View Lane $365,000
28824 Kramer Drive $240,000
923 Prestwick Unit 3 $190,000
106 N. Jefferson St. $175,000
721 E. Main St. $170,200
Yorkville
18501 2 Mile Road $350,000
18617 Durand Ave. $340,000
1131 55th Drive $189,000
14101 Marina Drive $170,000