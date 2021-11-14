Property Transfers: Nov. 1-5, 2021

Nov. 1-5
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1200 Raptor Court Unit 11;$358,500
224 N. Kane St.;$330,622
1124 Hidden Creek Lane;$307,000
7675 Big Pine Lane;$300,000
241 Parkview Drive;$283,500
32714 Robers St.;$243,900
241 E. Highland Ave.;$185,000
190 Gardner Ave. Unit 7;$180,000
6055 McHenry St.;$140,000
6827 Foxtail Lane;$125,000
8901 Fishman Road;$111,000
34226 Honey Lane;$85,000
Caledonia
5531 STH 38;$545,000
5234 Worsley Lane;$492,000
5340 Agatha Turn;$489,900
1326 5 Mile Road;$424,000
6763 Elderberry Road;$385,000
3803 Greenway Lane;$370,000
5249 Willowview Road;$369,900
9824 4 Mile Road;$340,000
2127 4 1/2 Mile Road;$289,000
3310 Linden Lane;$284,000
6625 Cliffside Court;$237,000
3335 Indian Trail;$232,500
6748 Lone Elm Drive;$218,000
3432 Indian Trail;$217,500
7138 Cliffside Drive;$180,000
1631 Kremer Ave.;$144,900
5609 Hwy 41;$140,000
3818 Cheyenne Court Unit E;$129,900
3740 Cheyenne Court;$125,000
Dover
21404 Washington Ave.;$599,900
27025 Sherwood Forest Drive;$450,000
24924 Hiawatha Drive;$241,000
23023 Dax Road;$125,000
Mount Pleasant
5733 Woodland Hills Drive;$837,500
4625 Taylor Ave.;$575,000
6418 Berkshire Lane;$517,000
1819 N. Sunnyslope Drive;$415,000
6411 Bald Eagle Road;$415,000
7123 Woodbridge Drive;$379,900
6253 Kingsview Drive;$316,500
243 S. Green Bay Road;$299,000
3431 Wood Road;$289,900
1081 Hastings Court Unit 202;$230,500
5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 1;$178,000
1110 Prairie Drive Unit 41L;$178,000
6424 Green Ridge Drive;$166,000
3148 Wood Road Unit 11;$146,800
6507 Spring St. Unit 102;$146,000
1131 N. Emmertsen Road;$141,250
5827 Cambridge Circle;$135,000
5224 Spring St.;$98,400
Norway
26050 Barberry Lane;$405,000
Racine
2429 S. Green Bay Road;$10,700,000
1526 College Ave.;$462,000
436 Main St.;$390,000
2635 Golf Ave.;$300,000
4719 Maryland Ave.;$265,000
1201 N. Illinois St.;$258,000
1238 Romayne Ave.;$250,000
1504 Spring Valley Drive;$250,000
2905 Concord Drive;$235,000
501 Carlton Drive;$230,000
50 Illinois St.;$219,000
3670 Osboure Blvd.;$210,700
4811 Westway Ave.;$210,000
1037 Crab Tree Lane;$205,000
1418 Hayes Ave.;$196,000
1515 Carlton Drive;$195,000
3301 Chatham St.;$194,600
1730 Monroe Ave.;$192,500
2404 St. Clair St.;$190,000
1708 Mercury Circle;$190,000
3618 Lasalle St.;$179,000
906 Willmor St.;$173,000
1240 Grove Ave.;$169,900
3223 St. Clair St.;$168,000
2607 Olive St.;$165,000
1015 Yout St.;$160,000
1022 Indiana St.;$160,000
445 Harvey Drive;$159,000
2911 Old Mill Drive;$150,000
3035 Gilson St.;$150,000
1236 Schiller St.;$150,000
3451 Fifth Ave.;$150,000
2040 Franklin St.;$150,000
3417 9th Ave.;$149,900
2032 Grange Ave.;$145,000
2405 Ashland Ave.;$145,000
4124 Blue River Ave.;$145,000
1525 Holmes Ave.;$142,000
1410-1412 Wisconsin Ave.;$140,500
2225 Jerome Blvd.;$140,000
1302 Summit Ave.;$137,500
1025 Blaine Ave.;$137,000
1911 Geneva St.;$130,000
1244 LaSalle St.;$129,000
1708 Boyd Ave.;$120,000
2209 Erie St.;$117,000
2229 Carlisle Ave.;$115,000
4317 Wright Ave.;$105,000
2323 Grove Ave.;$105,000
1616 Oregon St.;$104,500
2308 Kearney Ave.;$102,000
2431 Hansen Ave.;$92,000
3428 Charles St.;$70,000
1914 12th St.;$65,000
1022 N. Memorial Drive;$58,000
1617 Oregon St.;$49,056
1351 Deane Blvd.;$15,000
Raymond
240 49th St.;$300,000
Rochester
253 Settlement Drive;$365,465
2532 Beck Drive;$290,000
Sturtevant
8600 Citadel Terrace;$370,000
8501 Ivanhoe Place;$360,000
8825 Citadel Terrace;$345,000
3424 Kennsington Square Road;$218,000
1505 92nd St.;$190,000
2501 Wisconsin St.;$165,000
Union Grove
425 Wellington Drive;$575,000
107 Walnut Ridge Drive;$290,000
Waterford
852 River Ridge Circle;$598,719
6301 Crane Court;$590,000
732 Still Pond Drive;$430,000
866 Cypress Point;$320,000
475 Woodfield Circle;$300,000
Wind Point
40 E. 4 Mile Road;$200,000
Yorkville
2615 N. Colony Ave.;$775,000
18616 Washington Ave.;$425,000