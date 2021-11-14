 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: Nov. 1-5, 2021

Nov. 1-5

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1200 Raptor Court Unit 11;$358,500

224 N. Kane St.;$330,622

1124 Hidden Creek Lane;$307,000

7675 Big Pine Lane;$300,000

241 Parkview Drive;$283,500

32714 Robers St.;$243,900

241 E. Highland Ave.;$185,000

190 Gardner Ave. Unit 7;$180,000

6055 McHenry St.;$140,000

6827 Foxtail Lane;$125,000

8901 Fishman Road;$111,000

34226 Honey Lane;$85,000

Caledonia

5531 STH 38;$545,000

5234 Worsley Lane;$492,000

5340 Agatha Turn;$489,900

1326 5 Mile Road;$424,000

6763 Elderberry Road;$385,000

3803 Greenway Lane;$370,000

5249 Willowview Road;$369,900

9824 4 Mile Road;$340,000

2127 4 1/2 Mile Road;$289,000

3310 Linden Lane;$284,000

6625 Cliffside Court;$237,000

3335 Indian Trail;$232,500

6748 Lone Elm Drive;$218,000

3432 Indian Trail;$217,500

7138 Cliffside Drive;$180,000

1631 Kremer Ave.;$144,900

5609 Hwy 41;$140,000

3818 Cheyenne Court Unit E;$129,900

3740 Cheyenne Court;$125,000

Dover

21404 Washington Ave.;$599,900

27025 Sherwood Forest Drive;$450,000

24924 Hiawatha Drive;$241,000

23023 Dax Road;$125,000

Mount Pleasant

5733 Woodland Hills Drive;$837,500

4625 Taylor Ave.;$575,000

6418 Berkshire Lane;$517,000

1819 N. Sunnyslope Drive;$415,000

6411 Bald Eagle Road;$415,000

7123 Woodbridge Drive;$379,900

6253 Kingsview Drive;$316,500

243 S. Green Bay Road;$299,000

3431 Wood Road;$289,900

1081 Hastings Court Unit 202;$230,500

5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 1;$178,000

1110 Prairie Drive Unit 41L;$178,000

6424 Green Ridge Drive;$166,000

3148 Wood Road Unit 11;$146,800

6507 Spring St. Unit 102;$146,000

1131 N. Emmertsen Road;$141,250

5827 Cambridge Circle;$135,000

5224 Spring St.;$98,400

Norway

26050 Barberry Lane;$405,000

Racine

2429 S. Green Bay Road;$10,700,000

1526 College Ave.;$462,000

436 Main St.;$390,000

2635 Golf Ave.;$300,000

4719 Maryland Ave.;$265,000

1201 N. Illinois St.;$258,000

1238 Romayne Ave.;$250,000

1504 Spring Valley Drive;$250,000

2905 Concord Drive;$235,000

501 Carlton Drive;$230,000

50 Illinois St.;$219,000

3670 Osboure Blvd.;$210,700

4811 Westway Ave.;$210,000

1037 Crab Tree Lane;$205,000

1418 Hayes Ave.;$196,000

1515 Carlton Drive;$195,000

3301 Chatham St.;$194,600

1730 Monroe Ave.;$192,500

2404 St. Clair St.;$190,000

1708 Mercury Circle;$190,000

3618 Lasalle St.;$179,000

906 Willmor St.;$173,000

1240 Grove Ave.;$169,900

3223 St. Clair St.;$168,000

2607 Olive St.;$165,000

1015 Yout St.;$160,000

1022 Indiana St.;$160,000

445 Harvey Drive;$159,000

2911 Old Mill Drive;$150,000

3035 Gilson St.;$150,000

1236 Schiller St.;$150,000

3451 Fifth Ave.;$150,000

2040 Franklin St.;$150,000

3417 9th Ave.;$149,900

2032 Grange Ave.;$145,000

2405 Ashland Ave.;$145,000

4124 Blue River Ave.;$145,000

1525 Holmes Ave.;$142,000

1410-1412 Wisconsin Ave.;$140,500

2225 Jerome Blvd.;$140,000

1302 Summit Ave.;$137,500

1025 Blaine Ave.;$137,000

1911 Geneva St.;$130,000

1244 LaSalle St.;$129,000

1708 Boyd Ave.;$120,000

2209 Erie St.;$117,000

2229 Carlisle Ave.;$115,000

4317 Wright Ave.;$105,000

2323 Grove Ave.;$105,000

1616 Oregon St.;$104,500

2308 Kearney Ave.;$102,000

2431 Hansen Ave.;$92,000

3428 Charles St.;$70,000

1914 12th St.;$65,000

1022 N. Memorial Drive;$58,000

1617 Oregon St.;$49,056

1351 Deane Blvd.;$15,000

Raymond

240 49th St.;$300,000

Rochester

253 Settlement Drive;$365,465

2532 Beck Drive;$290,000

Sturtevant

8600 Citadel Terrace;$370,000

8501 Ivanhoe Place;$360,000

8825 Citadel Terrace;$345,000

3424 Kennsington Square Road;$218,000

1505 92nd St.;$190,000

2501 Wisconsin St.;$165,000

Union Grove

425 Wellington Drive;$575,000

107 Walnut Ridge Drive;$290,000

Waterford

852 River Ridge Circle;$598,719

6301 Crane Court;$590,000

732 Still Pond Drive;$430,000

866 Cypress Point;$320,000

475 Woodfield Circle;$300,000

Wind Point

40 E. 4 Mile Road;$200,000

Yorkville

2615 N. Colony Ave.;$775,000

18616 Washington Ave.;$425,000

