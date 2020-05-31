Property Transfers: May 4-22
Property Transfers: May 4-22

May 4-22

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

65405 Warren Road $340,000

30113 Meadow Drive $179,900

30127 Moccasin Drive $164,500

301 Henry St. $160,000

372 S. Kane St. $98,738

6430 Yahnke Road $450,000

567 Briody St. $221,500

601 Lewis St. $220,000

30014 Mound Drive $182,000

29641 Durand Ave. $160,000

280 W State St. $154,000

2501 South Browns Lake Drive Unit H-1 $100,000

2004 Bieneman Road $10,000

Caledonia 2700 4 Mile Road $472,000

2121 Tiffany Drive $325,000

5729 Richwood Lane $300,000

4209 Matthew Drive $299,500

4030 Nicholson Road $265,000

9711 Riverview Lane $132,000

903 Horner Drive $332,000

5200 3 Mile Road $323,500

5745 San Dell Way $263,100

2803 Frontier Drive $245,000

924 4 Mile Road $224,810

1525 Fireside Drive $222,000

7209 Lone Elm Drive $215,000

3224 Elderberry Road $179,900

2525 Iris Court $153,700

6850 Whitewater St. $147,000

6915 Dale Drive Unit 26 $128,000

Dover

4011 Felicia Run $325,000

3320 Polk St. $230,000

24907 Monroe Ave. $220,000

4019 Beaumont Ave. $152,000

Mount Pleasant

7918 Creek View Lane $475,000

616 Calvin Lane $375,000

2842 Crosswinds Drive $375,000

4248 Chekanoff Drive $249,000

98 Stratford Court $210,000

1087 Hastings Court $202,000

1018 S. Emmertsen Road $169,900

2820 Wexford Road $145,000

1021 Prairie Drive Unit 102 $126,400

5024 Spring St. $121,500

3138 Coolidge Ave. $84,300

8353 Creek View Lane $80,000

10025 Kraut Road $54,800

2556 Dover Lane $440,000

2717 Bartels Drive $383,000

7072 Woodbridge Drive $357,500

3905 Jacob Court $339,000

9139 Old Spring St. $338,900

9109 Dahlia Lane $337,900

7915 Whitetail Drive $305,000

3841 Glencoe Drive $300,000

1423 Hickory Way $292,500

2705 Fancher Road $283,500

9982 Washington Ave. $247,000

6012 Sunset Blvd. $235,000

4919 S Green Bay Road $224,000

5002 Deerwood Drive $211,000

5000 Lathrop Ave. $210,000

6241 Taylor Ave $183,500

4416 Durand Ave $165,000

5740 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $137,500

1521 Windsor Way Unit 8 $134,900

5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $129,500

920 Prairie Drive Unit 19L $121,000

6720 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $119,000

1309 Tallgrass Lane $111,300

6740 Mariner Drive $105,350

6820 Mariner Drive Unit 103 $45,000

Norway

22020 7 Mile Road $475,000

26221 Muskego Dam Road $650,000

8405 Virginia Circle $525,000

7026 Breezy Point Road $375,000

6905 Town Line Road $358,000

4811 Pine Ridge Road $308,000

26810 Elm Lane S $200,000

7625 West Wind Lake Road $199,000

Racine

1917 S Memorial Drive $250,000

2825 West Lawn Ave. $164,000

1231 Harmony Drive $155,000

1414 Isabelle Ave. $154,900

2912 Kentucky St. $152,000

913 Willmor St. $152,000

922 Wisconsin Ave. $127,500

1022 Park Ave. $117,000

942 Wisconsin Ave. $106,500

1542 North St. $106,000

2008 Case Ave. $95,000

927 College Ave. $91,900

1320 Kewaunee St. $85,000

1709 Chatham St. $65,000

1320 Kewaunee St. $58,000

1922 N. Main St. $50,000

1915 Harriet St. $50,000

1103 Albert St. $46,500

1709 Sixteenth St. $40,000

2433 South Green Bay Road $7,133,373

3818 Durand Ave. $325,000

1224 Main St. $248,140

1015 Russet St. $228,000

4336 Pine Ridge Circle $224,900

2132 Neptune Circle $195,000

815 Kingston Ave. $195,000

3718 Spruce St. $192,000

3819 Spruce St. $192,000

1122 Saxony Drive $177,000

2061 Grove Ave. $175,000

1516 Isabelle Ave. $170,000

2109 Webster St. $168,500

2711 Concord Drive $168,000

4021 Sixteenth St. $159,000

1525 Grove Ave. $152,000

1133 Arthur Ave. $151,000

2003 Jerome Blvd. $147,000

1025 Wolff St. $142,000

316 Lombard Ave. $141,500

3656 Carter St. $140,501

2304 Lawn St. $136,000

801 Berkeley Drive $135,900

1012 W Lawn Ave. $135,100

3507 Republic Ave. $134,000

2407 Virginia St. $130,000

4108 La Salle St. $127,400

812 Cleveland Ave. $126,500

1620 Michigan Blvd. $125,000

1439 Ohio St. $124,500

3309 19th St. $124,000

1321 Grove Ave. $123,000

5345 N 51st Blvd. $121,500

1600 Yout St. $120,000

1951 Thurston Ave. $116,900

2307 Taylor Ave. $115,000

419 Shelley Drive $114,000

1543 West Blvd. $112,200

1641 N Main St. $108,400

2226 Spring St. $105,000

816 English St. $103,000

1632 Austin Ave. $100,000

1621 Deane Blvd. $92,900

3348 Stratford Ave. $92,250

1649 Summit Ave. $90,000

225 Howland Ave. $88,000

812 Valerie Court $86,700

2039 Wustum Ave. $85,000

1308 Kentucky St. $84,500

1324 W Lawn Ave. $75,000

2702 Loraine Ave. $62,000

1916 Case Ave. $55,000

2035 Douglas Ave. $43,250

1337 Buchanan St. $41,000

504 North Memorial Drive $38,000

909 Kewaunee St. $35,500

500 North Memorial Drive $30,000

1821 Douglas Ave. $25,500

Raymond 8311 CTH K $325,000

Rochester 213 Settlement Drive $315,000

120 N Browns Lake Road $300,000

2445 N River Road $287,000

Raymond

541 60th St. $196,000

Rochester

244 Oak Hill Circle $306,083

284 Oak Hill Circle Unit 78 $299,900

2535 Langmaid St. $144,000

28700 Blue Crane Court $129,000

Sturtevant

3625 92nd Place $266,000

3101 92nd St. $131,600

9017 Florence Drive $117,000

3618 94th St. $300,000

3113 98th St. $190,000

3433 Kensington Square $80,000

Union Grove

117 13th Ave. $350,000

Waterford

35111 Hill Valley Drive $1,400,000

7927 Greenhaven Terrace $425,000

833 River Ridge Circle $375,000

4609 Field Drive $260,150

6826 Burma Road $579,000

5020 Elm Island Circle $449,900

403 Fairview Circle $375,000

30420 Barnes Lane $368,900

7111 Sherry Lane $365,000

428 Woodfield Circle $308,900

28931 Raab Drive $300,425

623 Woodland Circle $295,000

401 Franklin St. $270,500

30341 Beachview Lane $238,500

809 Rohda Drive $233,000

836 Shoal Creek $232,900

240 Marina Court Unit 18 $232,000

240 Marina Court Unit 6 $230,000

4745 Riverside Road $210,000

3955 Gale Circle $210,000

32901 High Drive $170,000

Wind Point

123 East Parkfield Court $137,000

Yorkville

1801 55th Drive $1,250,000

15440 Ives Groves Road $102,900

