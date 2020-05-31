Property Transfers: May 4-22

May 4-22
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
65405 Warren Road $340,000
30113 Meadow Drive $179,900
30127 Moccasin Drive $164,500
301 Henry St. $160,000
372 S. Kane St. $98,738
6430 Yahnke Road $450,000
567 Briody St. $221,500
601 Lewis St. $220,000
30014 Mound Drive $182,000
29641 Durand Ave. $160,000
280 W State St. $154,000
2501 South Browns Lake Drive Unit H-1 $100,000
2004 Bieneman Road $10,000
Caledonia 2700 4 Mile Road $472,000
2121 Tiffany Drive $325,000
5729 Richwood Lane $300,000
4209 Matthew Drive $299,500
4030 Nicholson Road $265,000
9711 Riverview Lane $132,000
903 Horner Drive $332,000
5200 3 Mile Road $323,500
5745 San Dell Way $263,100
2803 Frontier Drive $245,000
924 4 Mile Road $224,810
1525 Fireside Drive $222,000
7209 Lone Elm Drive $215,000
3224 Elderberry Road $179,900
2525 Iris Court $153,700
6850 Whitewater St. $147,000
6915 Dale Drive Unit 26 $128,000
Dover
4011 Felicia Run $325,000
3320 Polk St. $230,000
24907 Monroe Ave. $220,000
4019 Beaumont Ave. $152,000
Mount Pleasant
7918 Creek View Lane $475,000
616 Calvin Lane $375,000
2842 Crosswinds Drive $375,000
4248 Chekanoff Drive $249,000
98 Stratford Court $210,000
1087 Hastings Court $202,000
1018 S. Emmertsen Road $169,900
2820 Wexford Road $145,000
1021 Prairie Drive Unit 102 $126,400
5024 Spring St. $121,500
3138 Coolidge Ave. $84,300
8353 Creek View Lane $80,000
10025 Kraut Road $54,800
2556 Dover Lane $440,000
2717 Bartels Drive $383,000
7072 Woodbridge Drive $357,500
3905 Jacob Court $339,000
9139 Old Spring St. $338,900
9109 Dahlia Lane $337,900
7915 Whitetail Drive $305,000
3841 Glencoe Drive $300,000
1423 Hickory Way $292,500
2705 Fancher Road $283,500
9982 Washington Ave. $247,000
6012 Sunset Blvd. $235,000
4919 S Green Bay Road $224,000
5002 Deerwood Drive $211,000
5000 Lathrop Ave. $210,000
6241 Taylor Ave $183,500
4416 Durand Ave $165,000
5740 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $137,500
1521 Windsor Way Unit 8 $134,900
5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $129,500
920 Prairie Drive Unit 19L $121,000
6720 Mariner Drive Unit 101 $119,000
1309 Tallgrass Lane $111,300
6740 Mariner Drive $105,350
6820 Mariner Drive Unit 103 $45,000
Norway
22020 7 Mile Road $475,000
26221 Muskego Dam Road $650,000
8405 Virginia Circle $525,000
7026 Breezy Point Road $375,000
6905 Town Line Road $358,000
4811 Pine Ridge Road $308,000
26810 Elm Lane S $200,000
7625 West Wind Lake Road $199,000
Racine
1917 S Memorial Drive $250,000
2825 West Lawn Ave. $164,000
1231 Harmony Drive $155,000
1414 Isabelle Ave. $154,900
2912 Kentucky St. $152,000
913 Willmor St. $152,000
922 Wisconsin Ave. $127,500
1022 Park Ave. $117,000
942 Wisconsin Ave. $106,500
1542 North St. $106,000
2008 Case Ave. $95,000
927 College Ave. $91,900
1320 Kewaunee St. $85,000
1709 Chatham St. $65,000
1320 Kewaunee St. $58,000
1922 N. Main St. $50,000
1915 Harriet St. $50,000
1103 Albert St. $46,500
1709 Sixteenth St. $40,000
2433 South Green Bay Road $7,133,373
3818 Durand Ave. $325,000
1224 Main St. $248,140
1015 Russet St. $228,000
4336 Pine Ridge Circle $224,900
2132 Neptune Circle $195,000
815 Kingston Ave. $195,000
3718 Spruce St. $192,000
3819 Spruce St. $192,000
1122 Saxony Drive $177,000
2061 Grove Ave. $175,000
1516 Isabelle Ave. $170,000
2109 Webster St. $168,500
2711 Concord Drive $168,000
4021 Sixteenth St. $159,000
1525 Grove Ave. $152,000
1133 Arthur Ave. $151,000
2003 Jerome Blvd. $147,000
1025 Wolff St. $142,000
316 Lombard Ave. $141,500
3656 Carter St. $140,501
2304 Lawn St. $136,000
801 Berkeley Drive $135,900
1012 W Lawn Ave. $135,100
3507 Republic Ave. $134,000
2407 Virginia St. $130,000
4108 La Salle St. $127,400
812 Cleveland Ave. $126,500
1620 Michigan Blvd. $125,000
1439 Ohio St. $124,500
3309 19th St. $124,000
1321 Grove Ave. $123,000
5345 N 51st Blvd. $121,500
1600 Yout St. $120,000
1951 Thurston Ave. $116,900
2307 Taylor Ave. $115,000
419 Shelley Drive $114,000
1543 West Blvd. $112,200
1641 N Main St. $108,400
2226 Spring St. $105,000
816 English St. $103,000
1632 Austin Ave. $100,000
1621 Deane Blvd. $92,900
3348 Stratford Ave. $92,250
1649 Summit Ave. $90,000
225 Howland Ave. $88,000
812 Valerie Court $86,700
2039 Wustum Ave. $85,000
1308 Kentucky St. $84,500
1324 W Lawn Ave. $75,000
2702 Loraine Ave. $62,000
1916 Case Ave. $55,000
2035 Douglas Ave. $43,250
1337 Buchanan St. $41,000
504 North Memorial Drive $38,000
909 Kewaunee St. $35,500
500 North Memorial Drive $30,000
1821 Douglas Ave. $25,500
Raymond 8311 CTH K $325,000
Rochester 213 Settlement Drive $315,000
120 N Browns Lake Road $300,000
2445 N River Road $287,000
Raymond
541 60th St. $196,000
Rochester
244 Oak Hill Circle $306,083
284 Oak Hill Circle Unit 78 $299,900
2535 Langmaid St. $144,000
28700 Blue Crane Court $129,000
Sturtevant
3625 92nd Place $266,000
3101 92nd St. $131,600
9017 Florence Drive $117,000
3618 94th St. $300,000
3113 98th St. $190,000
3433 Kensington Square $80,000
Union Grove
117 13th Ave. $350,000
Waterford
35111 Hill Valley Drive $1,400,000
7927 Greenhaven Terrace $425,000
833 River Ridge Circle $375,000
4609 Field Drive $260,150
6826 Burma Road $579,000
5020 Elm Island Circle $449,900
403 Fairview Circle $375,000
30420 Barnes Lane $368,900
7111 Sherry Lane $365,000
428 Woodfield Circle $308,900
28931 Raab Drive $300,425
623 Woodland Circle $295,000
401 Franklin St. $270,500
30341 Beachview Lane $238,500
809 Rohda Drive $233,000
836 Shoal Creek $232,900
240 Marina Court Unit 18 $232,000
240 Marina Court Unit 6 $230,000
4745 Riverside Road $210,000
3955 Gale Circle $210,000
32901 High Drive $170,000
Wind Point
123 East Parkfield Court $137,000
Yorkville
1801 55th Drive $1,250,000
15440 Ives Groves Road $102,900
