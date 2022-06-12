Property Transfers: May 31-June 3, 2022

May 31-June 3
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
690 W. State St.$1,800,000
1709 Milwaukee Ave.$1,575,000
5003 Copper Leaf Blvd.$625,000
265-267 S. Pine St.$273,000
208 N. Wisconsin St.$267,300
572 E. State St.$225,000
34310 Grand Blvd.$221,000
256 E. Chestnut St.$150,000
Caledonia
4511 Cobblestone Drive$575,000
4614 Lasalle St.$411,200
6738 Nicholson Road$325,000
4530 Erie St.$320,000
3626-3628 County Road H$320,000
3406 Killips Lane$302,000
5112 4 Mile Road$287,000
10519 Caddy Lane$150,000
Dover
2201 Lakeshore Drive$770,000
Mount Pleasant
9107 Hollyhock Lane$490,000
1515 N. Emmersten Road$450,000
6302 Pheasant Trail$450,000
4710 Willow Wood Drive$430,000
6507 Williamsburg Way$345,000
2835 Oregon St.$250,755
6517 Durand Ave.$242,000
1319 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203$225,000
1725 Old Fancher Road$225,000
1100 Prairie Drive Unit 26$205,501
4042 Meachem Road$170,000
1401 Oakes Road$135,000
Norway
24707 W. Loomis Road W$500,000
25007 W. Loomis Road$375,012
Racine
210 Michigan Court$533,000
311 11th St.$350,000
1411 Spring Valley$345,000
4136 Monterey Drive$256,000
5222 Lilac Lane$205,000
1119 Virginia St.$200,000
2329 Gilson St.$187,000
3329 Knoll Place$185,700
2101 Fairview Terrace$185,000
1428 Deane Blvd.$180,000
1309 West Blvd.$165,000
2509 Jean Ave.$165,000
1618 Harmony Drive$160,000
1201 Jefferson St.$158,000
2824 21st St.$152,000
3513 Lindermann$141,500
2836 Eisenhower Drive$141,000
1317 Terrace Ave.$135,000
1012 Grove Ave.$120,000
1208 Center St.$120,000
1802 W. 6th St.$119,900
1943 West Blvd.$111,240
1131 W. Lawn Ave.$103,500
103 Howland Ave.$95,000
1608 Saint Clair St.$92,500
1417 Johnston Place$59,900
29119-3232 Saint Clair St.$37,500
4615 16th St.$25,000
901 William St.$5,000
Raymond
3070 108th St.$925,000
Sturtevant
9525 Carol Ann Drive$255,000
Union Grove
1356 71st Drive$279,000
1605 New St.$250,000
1872 Cheshire Drive$93,000
Waterford
7100 Townline Road$1,450,000
29300 Manor Drive$515,000
508 Fairview Circle$460,000
410 7 Waters Court South$347,900
604 Edmund St.$250,000
307 E. Main St.$186,000
30745 Morning View Circle$125,000