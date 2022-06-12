 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: May 31-June 3, 2022

May 31-June 3

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

690 W. State St.$1,800,000

1709 Milwaukee Ave.$1,575,000

5003 Copper Leaf Blvd.$625,000

265-267 S. Pine St.$273,000

208 N. Wisconsin St.$267,300

572 E. State St.$225,000

34310 Grand Blvd.$221,000

256 E. Chestnut St.$150,000

Caledonia

4511 Cobblestone Drive$575,000

4614 Lasalle St.$411,200

6738 Nicholson Road$325,000

4530 Erie St.$320,000

3626-3628 County Road H$320,000

3406 Killips Lane$302,000

5112 4 Mile Road$287,000

10519 Caddy Lane$150,000

Dover

2201 Lakeshore Drive$770,000

Mount Pleasant

9107 Hollyhock Lane$490,000

1515 N. Emmersten Road$450,000

6302 Pheasant Trail$450,000

4710 Willow Wood Drive$430,000

6507 Williamsburg Way$345,000

2835 Oregon St.$250,755

6517 Durand Ave.$242,000

1319 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203$225,000

1725 Old Fancher Road$225,000

1100 Prairie Drive Unit 26$205,501

4042 Meachem Road$170,000

1401 Oakes Road$135,000

Norway

24707 W. Loomis Road W$500,000

25007 W. Loomis Road$375,012

Racine

210 Michigan Court$533,000

311 11th St.$350,000

1411 Spring Valley$345,000

4136 Monterey Drive$256,000

5222 Lilac Lane$205,000

1119 Virginia St.$200,000

2329 Gilson St.$187,000

3329 Knoll Place$185,700

2101 Fairview Terrace$185,000

1428 Deane Blvd.$180,000

1309 West Blvd.$165,000

2509 Jean Ave.$165,000

1618 Harmony Drive$160,000

1201 Jefferson St.$158,000

2824 21st St.$152,000

3513 Lindermann$141,500

2836 Eisenhower Drive$141,000

1317 Terrace Ave.$135,000

1012 Grove Ave.$120,000

1208 Center St.$120,000

1802 W. 6th St.$119,900

1943 West Blvd.$111,240

1131 W. Lawn Ave.$103,500

103 Howland Ave.$95,000

1608 Saint Clair St.$92,500

1417 Johnston Place$59,900

29119-3232 Saint Clair St.$37,500

4615 16th St.$25,000

901 William St.$5,000

Raymond

3070 108th St.$925,000

Sturtevant

9525 Carol Ann Drive$255,000

Union Grove

1356 71st Drive$279,000

1605 New St.$250,000

1872 Cheshire Drive$93,000

Waterford

7100 Townline Road$1,450,000

29300 Manor Drive$515,000

508 Fairview Circle$460,000

410 7 Waters Court South$347,900

604 Edmund St.$250,000

307 E. Main St.$186,000

30745 Morning View Circle$125,000

