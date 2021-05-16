Property Transfers: May 3-7

May 3-7
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington7761 Lakeview Drive$514,300
108 Accipiter Court$466,000
856 Sheridan Court$425,000
7891 Greendale Ave.$315,000
316 Hillside Drive$247,000
440 Hawthorn St.$240,000
548 Oak St.$235,000
349 Alice St.$216,000
172 Clover Drive$200,000
7656 Highland Ave.$195,000
8436 Wren St.$150,000
573 N. Pine St.$85,000
Caledonia6319 Middle Road$422,000
5715 Old Oak Lane$350,000
2205 September Drive$304,900
1608 Autumn Drive$287,900
4755 Ruby Ave.$285,000
2001 4 Mile Road$260,000
9910 Saratoga Drive$165,000
6915 Dale Drive Unit 25$150,000
Dover25201 Kickapoo Drive$233,500
Mount Pleasant9200 Spring St.$824,900
2434 Dover Lane$455,878
4343 Shorehaven Lane$380,000
1438 Meadowlane Ave.$255,000
6541 Mariner Drive Unit 1$127,000
1307 Lawndale Ave.$90,700
4733 Taylor Ave.$85,000
Norway7715 W. View Drive$479,000
25007 Loomis Road W$339,000
Racine3213 Washington Ave.$275,000
1801 S. Green Bay Road$259,000
238 Oregon St.$234,000
1743 W. Lawn Ave.$224,725
5147 Kings Circle$205,000
3525 Wright Ave.$195,000
1400 13th St.$195,000
2320 Ashland Ave.$189,600
2207 Blake Ave.$175,000
2338 Jerome Blvd.$170,000
1901 Arcturus Ave.$166,100
914 Lathrop Ave.$165,000
3337 Lasalle St.$160,000
825 Sandra Court$158,000
1328 Quincy Ave.$155,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 105$155,000
826 Berkeley Drive$145,000
1400 Goold St.$142,000
2033 Deane Blvd.$141,000
3011 Olive St.$140,000
1201 Dr. MLK Jr Drive$135,000
501 High St.$125,000
216 Belmont Ave.$124,000
1653 Grange Ave.$122,000
1825 Grange Ave.$117,000
431 Wickham Blvd.$110,000
2047 Indiana St.$105,676
2229 Lorraine Ave.$100,000
1306 Quincy Ave.$77,000
1301 Summit Ave.$75,000
1804 Villa St.$75,000
1334 Washington Ave.$60,125
1836 Superior St.$52,000
1767 Hill St.$50,000
945 Villa St.$39,000
1836 Superior St.$35,000
1021 Hilker Place$28,000
1419 Frederick St.$23,000
Raymond7026 W. 5 Mile Road$400,000
9924 W. 2 Mile Road$190,000
Waterford30939 Morning View Circle$499,000
33300 Cayuga Way$495,100
33514 High Drive$312,500
30427 Beachview Lane$270,000
8021 Apple Tree Lane$196,000
8312 Big Bend Road$189,000
7730 Evergreen Terrace$185,000
721 E. Main St.$169,900
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 102$90,000
624 Rivermoor Parkway$80,000
Wind Point2 Beechwood Court$380,000