Property Transfers: May 3-7
May 3-7

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington7761 Lakeview Drive$514,300

108 Accipiter Court$466,000

856 Sheridan Court$425,000

7891 Greendale Ave.$315,000

316 Hillside Drive$247,000

440 Hawthorn St.$240,000

548 Oak St.$235,000

349 Alice St.$216,000

172 Clover Drive$200,000

7656 Highland Ave.$195,000

8436 Wren St.$150,000

573 N. Pine St.$85,000

Caledonia6319 Middle Road$422,000

5715 Old Oak Lane$350,000

2205 September Drive$304,900

1608 Autumn Drive$287,900

4755 Ruby Ave.$285,000

2001 4 Mile Road$260,000

9910 Saratoga Drive$165,000

6915 Dale Drive Unit 25$150,000

Dover25201 Kickapoo Drive$233,500

Mount Pleasant9200 Spring St.$824,900

2434 Dover Lane$455,878

4343 Shorehaven Lane$380,000

1438 Meadowlane Ave.$255,000

6541 Mariner Drive Unit 1$127,000

1307 Lawndale Ave.$90,700

4733 Taylor Ave.$85,000

Norway7715 W. View Drive$479,000

25007 Loomis Road W$339,000

Racine3213 Washington Ave.$275,000

1801 S. Green Bay Road$259,000

238 Oregon St.$234,000

1743 W. Lawn Ave.$224,725

5147 Kings Circle$205,000

3525 Wright Ave.$195,000

1400 13th St.$195,000

2320 Ashland Ave.$189,600

2207 Blake Ave.$175,000

2338 Jerome Blvd.$170,000

1901 Arcturus Ave.$166,100

914 Lathrop Ave.$165,000

3337 Lasalle St.$160,000

825 Sandra Court$158,000

1328 Quincy Ave.$155,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 105$155,000

826 Berkeley Drive$145,000

1400 Goold St.$142,000

2033 Deane Blvd.$141,000

3011 Olive St.$140,000

1201 Dr. MLK Jr Drive$135,000

501 High St.$125,000

216 Belmont Ave.$124,000

1653 Grange Ave.$122,000

1825 Grange Ave.$117,000

431 Wickham Blvd.$110,000

2047 Indiana St.$105,676

2229 Lorraine Ave.$100,000

1306 Quincy Ave.$77,000

1301 Summit Ave.$75,000

1804 Villa St.$75,000

1334 Washington Ave.$60,125

1836 Superior St.$52,000

1767 Hill St.$50,000

945 Villa St.$39,000

1836 Superior St.$35,000

1021 Hilker Place$28,000

1419 Frederick St.$23,000

Raymond7026 W. 5 Mile Road$400,000

9924 W. 2 Mile Road$190,000

Waterford30939 Morning View Circle$499,000

33300 Cayuga Way$495,100

33514 High Drive$312,500

30427 Beachview Lane$270,000

8021 Apple Tree Lane$196,000

8312 Big Bend Road$189,000

7730 Evergreen Terrace$185,000

721 E. Main St.$169,900

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 102$90,000

624 Rivermoor Parkway$80,000

Wind Point2 Beechwood Court$380,000

Tags

Related to this story

