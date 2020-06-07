Property Transfers: May 26-29

May 26-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
180 Bay Ride Lane$230,000
1049 S. Pine St.$110,000
2265 Ravenswood Road$94,900
Caledonia
7106 5 Mile Road$305,925
2445 Rebecca Drive$276,500
2901 Northbridge Drive$260,000
5610 Randal Lane$248,000
2445 Sunrise Road$193,900
5109 Ruby Ave.$150,000
9912 Caddy Lane$130,000
Dover
24025 Lakeshore Drive$105,000
Elmwood Park
3418 Kensington Court$240,000
Mount Pleasant
4506 Lathrop Ave.$334,800
6341 Biscayne Ave.$302,500
4840 Flambeau Drive$218,000
5746 Glenwood Drive$158,700
3154 Wood Road, Unit 4$145,000
7116 Parkstone Terrace Unit 102$127,250
Norway
8450 Anna Ave.$575,000
Racine
2720 Michigan Blvd.$457,000
710 Echo Lane$203,000
900 Montclair Drive$170,000
820 Monroe Ave.$154,900
708 Romayne Ave.$143,500
1433 Junction Ave.$140,000
2601 Diane Ave.$139,000
2915 Charles St.$136,000
1422 William St.$128,000
2318 Meachem St.$120,000
2122 Carmel Ave.$119,000
1508 West Lawn Ave.$115,000
1915 Arthur Ave.$107,000
1101 N. Oregon St.$100,000
1238 Florence Ave.$100,000
1238 Florence Ave.$91,000
1640 Mead St.$55,000
Sturtevant
9044 Chicory Creek Drive$289,900
1913 92nd St.$155,000
9721 Park Court$110,000
Union Grove
1222 11th Ave.$152,500
Waterford
5828 Riverside Road$435,000
28908 Kramer Drive$412,000
31024 Kramer Drive$405,000
8521 Fox River Road$390,000
401 Fairview Circle$379,900
640 Mohr Circle$325,000
707 Willow Bed Drive$313,000
28912 Kramer Drive$250,000
8104 Apple Tree Lane$83,300
Wind Point
41 E Campus Court$255,000
Yorkville
14929 Kingston Way$156,750
