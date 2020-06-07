Property Transfers: May 26-29
May 26-29

May 26-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

180 Bay Ride Lane$230,000

1049 S. Pine St.$110,000

2265 Ravenswood Road$94,900

Caledonia

7106 5 Mile Road$305,925

2445 Rebecca Drive$276,500

2901 Northbridge Drive$260,000

5610 Randal Lane$248,000

2445 Sunrise Road$193,900

5109 Ruby Ave.$150,000

9912 Caddy Lane$130,000

Dover

24025 Lakeshore Drive$105,000

Elmwood Park

3418 Kensington Court$240,000

Mount Pleasant

4506 Lathrop Ave.$334,800

6341 Biscayne Ave.$302,500

4840 Flambeau Drive$218,000

5746 Glenwood Drive$158,700

3154 Wood Road, Unit 4$145,000

7116 Parkstone Terrace Unit 102$127,250

Norway

8450 Anna Ave.$575,000

Racine

2720 Michigan Blvd.$457,000

710 Echo Lane$203,000

900 Montclair Drive$170,000

820 Monroe Ave.$154,900

708 Romayne Ave.$143,500

1433 Junction Ave.$140,000

2601 Diane Ave.$139,000

2915 Charles St.$136,000

1422 William St.$128,000

2318 Meachem St.$120,000

2122 Carmel Ave.$119,000

1508 West Lawn Ave.$115,000

1915 Arthur Ave.$107,000

1101 N. Oregon St.$100,000

1238 Florence Ave.$100,000

1238 Florence Ave.$91,000

1640 Mead St.$55,000

Sturtevant

9044 Chicory Creek Drive$289,900

1913 92nd St.$155,000

9721 Park Court$110,000

Union Grove

1222 11th Ave.$152,500

Waterford

5828 Riverside Road$435,000

28908 Kramer Drive$412,000

31024 Kramer Drive$405,000

8521 Fox River Road$390,000

401 Fairview Circle$379,900

640 Mohr Circle$325,000

707 Willow Bed Drive$313,000

28912 Kramer Drive$250,000

8104 Apple Tree Lane$83,300

Wind Point

41 E Campus Court$255,000

Yorkville

14929 Kingston Way$156,750

