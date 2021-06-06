Property Transfers: May 24-28

May 24-28
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2705 Bieneman Road $2,080,000
34305 Honey Lane $250,000
465 Mary St. $227,600
6262 Condrad Court $120,000
Caledonia
3981 Wild Ginger Way $371,050
6503 Northwestern Ave. $370,000
4140 N. Brook Road $365,000
3618 Morris St. $339,900
5734 Randal Lane $305,000
2925 Indian Trail $235,500
4634 Carter Drive $230,000
1501 5 Mile Road $225,000
5045 Ruby Ave. $215,000
7148 Cliffside Drive $209,900
5030 Bluebird Lane $180,000
6944 Lone Elm Drive $175,000
1504 Johnson Ave. $169,900
3046 Elderberry Road $165,000
1427 Johnson Ave. $80,000
6930 Westlake Drive $55,000
Dover
27132 Nottingham Drive $290,000
Mount Pleasant
1149 Oakes Road $2,050,000
6228 Durand Ave. $1,833,000
9335 Dahlia Lane $420,000
1345 Timmie Drive $255,000
1112 W. Colonial Drive $239,000
6737 Ranger Drive $220,500
5811 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $147,500
940 Prairie Drive Unit 27 $145,500
5736 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $125,000
5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $120,000
Norway
7700 W. Lake Drive $400,000
8730 E. Wind Lake Road Unit 8732 $260,000
Racine
715 Russet St. $342,000
1424 Hickory Way $294,900
3752 N. Bay Drive $290,000
5231 Lindermann Ave. $284,000
129 Steeplechase Drive $240,000
4213 Washington Ave. $224,900
3225 Moorland Ave. $220,000
141 Main St. Unit 417 $210,000
4501 Blue River Ave. $190,000
400 Island Ave. $188,000
1944 Case Ave. $175,000
2720 19th St. $175,000
1722 Wisconsin Ave. $175,000
1226 Willmor St. $173,000
2701 Gilson St. $172,500
1246 Virginia St. $169,900
1623 Echo Lane $167,500
1329 Lathrop Ave. $155,000
2114 Romayne Ave. $150,000
2812 Drexel Ave. $138,000
1605 Blaine Ave. $137,000
3024 Bate St. $136,000
2025 Washington Ave. $135,000
2010 Superior St. $125,000
2422 Carmel Ave. $120,000
1006 Cedar Creek St. $119,500
1526 Thurston Ave. $119,000
1124 Park Ave. $118,250
1645 Flett Ave. $114,800
2509 20th St. $105,000
2112 Virginia St. $101,500
1001 Lombard Ave. $100,000
3336 Eighth Ave. $95,000
720 S. Marquette St. Unit 403 $95,000
509 Park View Drive $85,000
1680 Douglas Ave. $80,000
1237 Valley Drive $75,800
1230 Grove Ave. $73,000
2044 Carmel Ave. $69,900
2221 Superior St. $69,275
1821 Holmes Ave. $69,000
2108 Oregon St. $56,000
811 Yout St. $50,000
1440 West St. $40,000
1722 Center St. $26,000
1112 Albert St. $18,000
1015 LaSalle St. $14,000
50 Gaslight Pointe Marina Slip 50 $3,500
Raymond
108th St. Lot 3 $169,900
1176 Sherwood Lane $62,000
Rochester
353 Settlement Drive $310,000
331 Orchard St. $240,000
1631 Nesting Way $183,000
Sturtevant
3146 Loumos Court $359,900
8701 Camelot Trace $340,000
8485 Westbrook Drive $315,000
3101 92nd St. $224,000
9500 Hulda Drive $200,000
1701 Wisconsin St. Unit 8 $163,000
Union Grove
1362 Vine St. $192,500
1722 State St. Unit 11 $180,000
Waterford
515 N. Milwaukee St. $5,000,000
7427 Big Bend Road $400,000