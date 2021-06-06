 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: May 24-28
Property Transfers: May 24-28

May 24-28

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2705 Bieneman Road $2,080,000

34305 Honey Lane $250,000

465 Mary St. $227,600

6262 Condrad Court $120,000

Caledonia

3981 Wild Ginger Way $371,050

6503 Northwestern Ave. $370,000

4140 N. Brook Road $365,000

3618 Morris St. $339,900

5734 Randal Lane $305,000

2925 Indian Trail $235,500

4634 Carter Drive $230,000

1501 5 Mile Road $225,000

5045 Ruby Ave. $215,000

7148 Cliffside Drive $209,900

5030 Bluebird Lane $180,000

6944 Lone Elm Drive $175,000

1504 Johnson Ave. $169,900

3046 Elderberry Road $165,000

1427 Johnson Ave. $80,000

6930 Westlake Drive $55,000

Dover

27132 Nottingham Drive $290,000

Mount Pleasant

1149 Oakes Road $2,050,000

6228 Durand Ave. $1,833,000

9335 Dahlia Lane $420,000

1345 Timmie Drive $255,000

1112 W. Colonial Drive $239,000

6737 Ranger Drive $220,500

5811 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $147,500

940 Prairie Drive Unit 27 $145,500

5736 Cambridge Circle Unit 7 $125,000

5748 Cambridge Lane Unit 6 $120,000

Norway

7700 W. Lake Drive $400,000

8730 E. Wind Lake Road Unit 8732 $260,000

Racine

715 Russet St. $342,000

1424 Hickory Way $294,900

3752 N. Bay Drive $290,000

5231 Lindermann Ave. $284,000

129 Steeplechase Drive $240,000

4213 Washington Ave. $224,900

3225 Moorland Ave. $220,000

141 Main St. Unit 417 $210,000

4501 Blue River Ave. $190,000

400 Island Ave. $188,000

1944 Case Ave. $175,000

2720 19th St. $175,000

1722 Wisconsin Ave. $175,000

1226 Willmor St. $173,000

2701 Gilson St. $172,500

1246 Virginia St. $169,900

1623 Echo Lane $167,500

1329 Lathrop Ave. $155,000

2114 Romayne Ave. $150,000

2812 Drexel Ave. $138,000

1605 Blaine Ave. $137,000

3024 Bate St. $136,000

2025 Washington Ave. $135,000

2010 Superior St. $125,000

2422 Carmel Ave. $120,000

1006 Cedar Creek St. $119,500

1526 Thurston Ave. $119,000

1124 Park Ave. $118,250

1645 Flett Ave. $114,800

2509 20th St. $105,000

2112 Virginia St. $101,500

1001 Lombard Ave. $100,000

3336 Eighth Ave. $95,000

720 S. Marquette St. Unit 403 $95,000

509 Park View Drive $85,000

1680 Douglas Ave. $80,000

1237 Valley Drive $75,800

1230 Grove Ave. $73,000

2044 Carmel Ave. $69,900

2221 Superior St. $69,275

1821 Holmes Ave. $69,000

2108 Oregon St. $56,000

811 Yout St. $50,000

1440 West St. $40,000

1722 Center St. $26,000

1112 Albert St. $18,000

1015 LaSalle St. $14,000

50 Gaslight Pointe Marina Slip 50 $3,500

Raymond

108th St. Lot 3 $169,900

1176 Sherwood Lane $62,000

Rochester

353 Settlement Drive $310,000

331 Orchard St. $240,000

1631 Nesting Way $183,000

Sturtevant

3146 Loumos Court $359,900

8701 Camelot Trace $340,000

8485 Westbrook Drive $315,000

3101 92nd St. $224,000

9500 Hulda Drive $200,000

1701 Wisconsin St. Unit 8 $163,000

Union Grove

1362 Vine St. $192,500

1722 State St. Unit 11 $180,000

Waterford

515 N. Milwaukee St. $5,000,000

7427 Big Bend Road $400,000

401 Brookstone Drive $328,000

643 Annecy Park Circle $327,900

631 Annecy Park Circle $322,900

8037 Big Bend Road $292,500

7610 N. Tichigan Road $250,000

Wind Point

5340 Wind Point Road $599,900

1 Pinewood Court $330,000

Yorkville

515 Deer Path $445,000

515 Deer Path $410,000

