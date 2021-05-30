 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: May 17-21
Property Transfers: May 17-21

Property Transfers: May 17-21

May 17-21

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

120 Industrial Drive$550,000

1525 Serena Lane$495,000

1340 Mcwan Drive$372,900

28120 Karcher Road$357,000

156 Monica Drive$349,500

1140 Hidden Creek Lane$280,000

7765 Lakeview Drive$220,000

Caledonia

4543 Douglas Ave.$505,000

3859 Scenic Way$380,000

5319 Willowview Road$360,000

9608 Prairie Crossing Drive$329,000

6428 Nature Drive$315,000

1810 4 1/2 Mile Road$286,000

6841 CTH H$263,500

2740 Red Maple Court$235,000

5725 Charles St.$225,000

4542 Douglas Ave.$175,000

4415 Mona Park Road$120,000

1123 Ellis Ave.$25,900

Dover

2651 Lakeshore Drive$335,000

4215 Beaumont Ave. S$225,000

Elmwood Park

3817 Maryland Ave.$212,000

Mount Pleasant

6240 Bankers Road$425,000

6305 Hilltop Drive$249,900

1156 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202$154,000

4242 Taylor Harbor E Unit 7$142,850

6331 Spring St.$68,133

Norway

26525 Susie Court$630,000

25805 Loomis Road$455,000

21220 Olson Road$435,000

24710 W. Loomis Road$351,000

26532 Lilac Lane Unit 3$125,900

Racine

333 Lake Ave. Unit 507$280,000

2715 LaSalle St.$243,350

520 William St.$220,000

1226 W. Lawn Ave.$206,550

4150 LaSalle St.$200,000

725 Arthur Ave.$185,000

1024 W. Lawn Ave.$185,000

2206 Monroe Ave.$175,000

2120 Ashland Ave.$175,000

2113 Blaine Ave.$175,000

2620 Donna Ave.$173,900

1322 Michigan Blvd.$170,000

909 Mayfair Drive$165,500

515 Goold St.$165,000

1418 Blaine Ave.$165,000

3430 LaSalle St.$165,000

2604 LaSalle St.$160,000

1231 West Blvd.$155,000

2719 Carpenter Ave.$152,000

2326 St. Clair St.$151,000

2325 Victoria Drive$147,000

2721 Fleetwood Drive$141,000

3213 Osborne Blvd.$141,000

1112 Illinois Ave.$135,000

737 W. Lawn Ave.$130,000

1806 N. Main St.$127,500

1301 Washington Ave.$120,000

2210 Lawn St.$114,000

1819 Erie St.$110,000

3424 21st St.$108,000

1223 Buchanan St.$99,000

1409 Park Ave.$85,000

3621 St. Andrews Court$85,000

1722 Maple St.$80,000

1128 Irving Place$79,900

608 11th St.$74,000

1613 Morton Ave.$69,800

1814 LaSalle St.$67,000

1637 Villa St.$63,500

1114 12th St.$63,000

1920 Howe St.$55,600

2609 Coolidge Ave.$35,000

4615 16th St.$32,500

63 Riverside Drive$32,300

810 12th St.$31,000

Raymond

2635 Waukesha Road$315,000

757 60th St.$304,050

Rochester

430 N. Browns Lake Drive$165,000

Sturtevant

1507 92nd St. Unit 18$179,000

9624 Durand Ave.$105,500

Union Grove

1676 Shumann Drive $330,000

129 Walnut Ridge Drive Unit 7$270,000

Waterford

6908 N. Tichigan Road$540,000

4753 Fairway Drive$405,000

641 Annecy Park Circle$314,982

7164 N. Tichigan Road$295,000

617 Annecy Park Circle$270,000

7619 Birch Lane$191,000

Wind Point

6 Raven Turn$490,000

5 Shorewood Court$367,500

13 Greenfield Court$313,800

87 Woodfield Court$194,000

