Property Transfers: May 17-21

May 17-21
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
120 Industrial Drive$550,000
1525 Serena Lane$495,000
1340 Mcwan Drive$372,900
28120 Karcher Road$357,000
156 Monica Drive$349,500
1140 Hidden Creek Lane$280,000
7765 Lakeview Drive$220,000
Caledonia
4543 Douglas Ave.$505,000
3859 Scenic Way$380,000
5319 Willowview Road$360,000
9608 Prairie Crossing Drive$329,000
6428 Nature Drive$315,000
1810 4 1/2 Mile Road$286,000
6841 CTH H$263,500
2740 Red Maple Court$235,000
5725 Charles St.$225,000
4542 Douglas Ave.$175,000
4415 Mona Park Road$120,000
1123 Ellis Ave.$25,900
Dover
2651 Lakeshore Drive$335,000
4215 Beaumont Ave. S$225,000
Elmwood Park
3817 Maryland Ave.$212,000
Mount Pleasant
6240 Bankers Road$425,000
6305 Hilltop Drive$249,900
1156 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 202$154,000
4242 Taylor Harbor E Unit 7$142,850
6331 Spring St.$68,133
Norway
26525 Susie Court$630,000
25805 Loomis Road$455,000
21220 Olson Road$435,000
24710 W. Loomis Road$351,000
26532 Lilac Lane Unit 3$125,900
Racine
333 Lake Ave. Unit 507$280,000
2715 LaSalle St.$243,350
520 William St.$220,000
1226 W. Lawn Ave.$206,550
4150 LaSalle St.$200,000
725 Arthur Ave.$185,000
1024 W. Lawn Ave.$185,000
2206 Monroe Ave.$175,000
2120 Ashland Ave.$175,000
2113 Blaine Ave.$175,000
2620 Donna Ave.$173,900
1322 Michigan Blvd.$170,000
909 Mayfair Drive$165,500
515 Goold St.$165,000
1418 Blaine Ave.$165,000
3430 LaSalle St.$165,000
2604 LaSalle St.$160,000
1231 West Blvd.$155,000
2719 Carpenter Ave.$152,000
2326 St. Clair St.$151,000
2325 Victoria Drive$147,000
2721 Fleetwood Drive$141,000
3213 Osborne Blvd.$141,000
1112 Illinois Ave.$135,000
737 W. Lawn Ave.$130,000
1806 N. Main St.$127,500
1301 Washington Ave.$120,000
2210 Lawn St.$114,000
1819 Erie St.$110,000
3424 21st St.$108,000
1223 Buchanan St.$99,000
1409 Park Ave.$85,000
3621 St. Andrews Court$85,000
1722 Maple St.$80,000
1128 Irving Place$79,900
608 11th St.$74,000
1613 Morton Ave.$69,800
1814 LaSalle St.$67,000
1637 Villa St.$63,500
1114 12th St.$63,000
1920 Howe St.$55,600
2609 Coolidge Ave.$35,000
4615 16th St.$32,500
63 Riverside Drive$32,300
810 12th St.$31,000
Raymond
2635 Waukesha Road$315,000
757 60th St.$304,050
Rochester
430 N. Browns Lake Drive$165,000
Sturtevant
1507 92nd St. Unit 18$179,000
9624 Durand Ave.$105,500
Union Grove
1676 Shumann Drive $330,000
129 Walnut Ridge Drive Unit 7$270,000
Waterford
6908 N. Tichigan Road$540,000
4753 Fairway Drive$405,000
641 Annecy Park Circle$314,982
7164 N. Tichigan Road$295,000
617 Annecy Park Circle$270,000
7619 Birch Lane$191,000
Wind Point
6 Raven Turn$490,000
5 Shorewood Court$367,500
13 Greenfield Court$313,800
87 Woodfield Court$194,000