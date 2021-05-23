Property Transfers: May 10-14

May 10-14
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
384 Durand Ave. $718,200
2073 Stonegate Road $365,000
209 Chapel Terrace $259,100
34310 White Oak Drive $210,000
33004 Clarence St. $150,000
425 Origen St. $150,000
188 W. Highland Ave. $140,000
6623 Foxtail Lane $75,000
6888 Horseshoe Trail $74,900
Caledonia
10508 7 Mile Road $820,000
4215 Quarry Springs Drive $650,000
4606 Douglas Ave. $570,000
5976 Douglas Ave. $500,000
3420 Leo Lane $499,900
6908 7 Mile Road $425,000
3420 Nicholson Road $370,000
4539 LaSalle St. $355,000
3510 Cranberry Lane $335,000
13420 4 Mile Road $300,000
4816 Kingdom Court $260,000
5634 Castleton Drive $250,000
6815 Lone Elm Drive $220,000
6928 5 Mile Road $125,400
7432 Paul Bunyan Road $112,000
6544 E. River Road $100,000
6928 5 Mile Road $64,600
Dover
24834 LaFollette St. $220,378
Mount Pleasant
6300 Bald Eagle Road $475,000
5321 Vicksburg Drive $442,000
3807 Burr Oak Drive $439,900
1836 Coach House Court $438,900
4232 Pleasant Lane $384,000
2021 Willow Road $350,000
1418 Country Club Drive Unit 29 $329,900
9206 Hollyhock Lane Unit 801 $295,900
4333 Garden Drive $272,900
2417 Ole Davidson Road $255,000
30 Emerald Drive $230,000
1032 Hastings Court Unit 201 $214,900
1639 Warwick Way $205,000
1405 Sun Valley Drive Unit 204 $155,000
3224 Wood Road Unit 1 $143,500
6611 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $140,000
1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit $135,000
7220 Mariner Drive Unit 3 $30,000
Racine
2801 Carlisle Ave. $2,200,000
2921 Olive St. $500,000
3416 Victorian Drive $238,000
2039 Wustum Ave. $204,000
3412 First Ave. $194,900
3800 Ruby Ave. $190,000
2204 Savoy Circle $180,000
3007 Bate St. $177,000
2327 21st St. $165,000
739 Roosevelt Ave. $160,000
111 11th St. 3-A-N $159,000
1230 Monroe Ave. $147,000
2042 Hickory Grove $146,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 203 $145,000
3201 Erie St. $145,000
2033 Superior St. $145,000
1217 Melvin Ave. $143,650
1509 Blaine Ave. $140,000
2003 Carmel Ave. $139,000
529 West Blvd. $135,000
3215 Debra Lane $125,000
3005 Rapids Drive $122,500
1012 Yout St. $121,500
1240 Wolff St. $121,000
1415 Layard Ave. $120,000
621 Illinois St. $118,000
2056 Geneva St. $111,000
1923 Jerome Blvd. $110,000
1021 Walton Ave. $105,900
1547 North St. $103,000
710 Melvin Ave. $90,000
2328 Mitchell St. $82,000
1125 Fairchild Ave. $80,000
1717 Edgewood Ave. $80,000
2016 Franklin St. $79,900
1809 St. Clair St. $79,800
2328 Mitchell St. $75,000
1601 Indiana St. $75,000
945 N. Memorial Drive $60,000
2055 Green St. $30,000
1125 Frederick St. $27,000
1232 Marquette St. $23,000
1954 12th St. $20,000
Rochester
2445 Upland Drive $168,500
2445 Upland Drive $168,400
Union Grove
907 11th Ave. $190,000
Waterford
28650 Tamarack Trail $487,500
404 Foxmead Drive $366,000
637 Annecy Park Circle $325,000
4425 Hillside Drive $289,000
539 Fairview Circle Unit B $249,900
315 E. Main St. $221,575
468 Rivermoor Drive $107,550