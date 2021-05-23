 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: May 10-14
Property Transfers: May 10-14

May 10-14

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

384 Durand Ave. $718,200

2073 Stonegate Road $365,000

209 Chapel Terrace $259,100

34310 White Oak Drive $210,000

33004 Clarence St. $150,000

425 Origen St. $150,000

188 W. Highland Ave. $140,000

6623 Foxtail Lane $75,000

6888 Horseshoe Trail $74,900

Caledonia

10508 7 Mile Road $820,000

4215 Quarry Springs Drive $650,000

4606 Douglas Ave. $570,000

5976 Douglas Ave. $500,000

3420 Leo Lane $499,900

6908 7 Mile Road $425,000

3420 Nicholson Road $370,000

4539 LaSalle St. $355,000

3510 Cranberry Lane $335,000

13420 4 Mile Road $300,000

4816 Kingdom Court $260,000

5634 Castleton Drive $250,000

6815 Lone Elm Drive $220,000

6928 5 Mile Road $125,400

7432 Paul Bunyan Road $112,000

6544 E. River Road $100,000

6928 5 Mile Road $64,600

Dover

24834 LaFollette St. $220,378

Mount Pleasant

6300 Bald Eagle Road $475,000

5321 Vicksburg Drive $442,000

3807 Burr Oak Drive $439,900

1836 Coach House Court $438,900

4232 Pleasant Lane $384,000

2021 Willow Road $350,000

1418 Country Club Drive Unit 29 $329,900

9206 Hollyhock Lane Unit 801 $295,900

4333 Garden Drive $272,900

2417 Ole Davidson Road $255,000

30 Emerald Drive $230,000

1032 Hastings Court Unit 201 $214,900

1639 Warwick Way $205,000

1405 Sun Valley Drive Unit 204 $155,000

3224 Wood Road Unit 1 $143,500

6611 Mariner Drive Unit 8 $140,000

1156 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit $135,000

7220 Mariner Drive Unit 3 $30,000

Racine

2801 Carlisle Ave. $2,200,000

2921 Olive St. $500,000

3416 Victorian Drive $238,000

2039 Wustum Ave. $204,000

3412 First Ave. $194,900

3800 Ruby Ave. $190,000

2204 Savoy Circle $180,000

3007 Bate St. $177,000

2327 21st St. $165,000

739 Roosevelt Ave. $160,000

111 11th St. 3-A-N $159,000

1230 Monroe Ave. $147,000

2042 Hickory Grove $146,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 203 $145,000

3201 Erie St. $145,000

2033 Superior St. $145,000

1217 Melvin Ave. $143,650

1509 Blaine Ave. $140,000

2003 Carmel Ave. $139,000

529 West Blvd. $135,000

3215 Debra Lane $125,000

3005 Rapids Drive $122,500

1012 Yout St. $121,500

1240 Wolff St. $121,000

1415 Layard Ave. $120,000

621 Illinois St. $118,000

2056 Geneva St. $111,000

1923 Jerome Blvd. $110,000

1021 Walton Ave. $105,900

1547 North St. $103,000

710 Melvin Ave. $90,000

2328 Mitchell St. $82,000

1125 Fairchild Ave. $80,000

1717 Edgewood Ave. $80,000

2016 Franklin St. $79,900

1809 St. Clair St. $79,800

2328 Mitchell St. $75,000

1601 Indiana St. $75,000

945 N. Memorial Drive $60,000

2055 Green St. $30,000

1125 Frederick St. $27,000

1232 Marquette St. $23,000

1954 12th St. $20,000

Rochester

2445 Upland Drive $168,500

2445 Upland Drive $168,400

Union Grove

907 11th Ave. $190,000

Waterford

28650 Tamarack Trail $487,500

404 Foxmead Drive $366,000

637 Annecy Park Circle $325,000

4425 Hillside Drive $289,000

539 Fairview Circle Unit B $249,900

315 E. Main St. $221,575

468 Rivermoor Drive $107,550

Wind Point

5 Birchwood Court $405,000

Yorkville

20512 Church Road $700,000

