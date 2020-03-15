Property Transfers: March 2-6, 2020
0 comments

Property Transfers: March 2-6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 2-6

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price Burlington 1232 Peregrine Court $414,900

1456 Devon Road $406,500

1517 Serena Lane $325,000

7318 Woodland Court $259,900

31030 Plank Road $230,000

Caledonia 6428 Horseshoe Lane $400,000

5636 Rachel Glen $279,900

2455 5 1/2 Mile Road $275,500

2722 3 Mile Road $195,000

4934 Carter Drive $165,000

4743 Douglas Ave. $161,000

9814 Northwestern Ave. $125,000

6943 Willow Brook Road $118,125

Dover 21546 Schroeder Road $325,000

Mount Pleasant 2362 Kae Court $467,000

3804 Warren Circle $415,000

6431 Biscayne Ave. $308,800

6342 Biscayne Ave. $305,000

521 Green Valley Drive $250,000

5047 Taylor Ave. $246,900

11545 Kraut Road $234,850

1608 Raintree Lane, Unit 13 $221,000

5540 Deerfield Road $197,500

8028 Russell Court $196,000

1648 Kuiper Lane $182,900

1105 Stratford Court $155,900

5204 Coachlamp Drive $139,000

1439 Fox Tail Drive $120,000

Norway 26011 Barberry Lane $379,000

Racine 3716 Canada Goose Crossing $298,900

550 Three Mile Road $259,000

3711 Ravine Drive $252,000

111 Eleventh St., Unit 4DN $177,750

1931 Mead St. $175,000

3408 Oakwood Drive $154,000

621 Goold St. $136,000

2822 Arlington Ave. $135,500

715 Lathrop Ave. $135,000

3743 Regency Drive $133,000

2900 Virginia St. $130,000

1604 Quincy Ave. $121,900

1536 Short St. $120,000

1515 Grove Ave. $115,000

2205 Taylor Ave. $110,000

4020 Olive St. $108,000

1521 Illinois St. $104,000

1921 Mount Pleasant St. $95,000

2301 Mitchell St. $90,000

1114 David St. $89,000

1502 Superior St. $77,500

924 Grand Ave. $76,000

1332 Orchard St. $73,500

1141 Jefferson St. $70,000

2423 Carmel Ave. $67,500

1718 Green St. $63,000

1312 Hamilton St. $31,500

2909 20th St. $20,000

Rochester 282 Oak Hill Circle $299,900

33602 Washington Ave. $91,600

Sturtevant 2920 99th St. $800,000

8443 Westbrook Drive $327,000

3037 98th St. $184,858

Union Grove 1770 Main St. $201,950

Wind Point 10 Cherrywood Court $240,000

158 Lakefield Court $153,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News