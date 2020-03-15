Property Transfers: March 2-6, 2020

March 2-6
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price Burlington 1232 Peregrine Court $414,900
1456 Devon Road $406,500
1517 Serena Lane $325,000
7318 Woodland Court $259,900
31030 Plank Road $230,000
Caledonia 6428 Horseshoe Lane $400,000
5636 Rachel Glen $279,900
2455 5 1/2 Mile Road $275,500
2722 3 Mile Road $195,000
4934 Carter Drive $165,000
4743 Douglas Ave. $161,000
9814 Northwestern Ave. $125,000
6943 Willow Brook Road $118,125
Dover 21546 Schroeder Road $325,000
Mount Pleasant 2362 Kae Court $467,000
3804 Warren Circle $415,000
6431 Biscayne Ave. $308,800
6342 Biscayne Ave. $305,000
521 Green Valley Drive $250,000
5047 Taylor Ave. $246,900
11545 Kraut Road $234,850
1608 Raintree Lane, Unit 13 $221,000
5540 Deerfield Road $197,500
8028 Russell Court $196,000
1648 Kuiper Lane $182,900
1105 Stratford Court $155,900
5204 Coachlamp Drive $139,000
1439 Fox Tail Drive $120,000
Norway 26011 Barberry Lane $379,000
Racine 3716 Canada Goose Crossing $298,900
550 Three Mile Road $259,000
3711 Ravine Drive $252,000
111 Eleventh St., Unit 4DN $177,750
1931 Mead St. $175,000
3408 Oakwood Drive $154,000
621 Goold St. $136,000
2822 Arlington Ave. $135,500
715 Lathrop Ave. $135,000
3743 Regency Drive $133,000
2900 Virginia St. $130,000
1604 Quincy Ave. $121,900
1536 Short St. $120,000
1515 Grove Ave. $115,000
2205 Taylor Ave. $110,000
4020 Olive St. $108,000
1521 Illinois St. $104,000
1921 Mount Pleasant St. $95,000
2301 Mitchell St. $90,000
1114 David St. $89,000
1502 Superior St. $77,500
924 Grand Ave. $76,000
1332 Orchard St. $73,500
1141 Jefferson St. $70,000
2423 Carmel Ave. $67,500
1718 Green St. $63,000
1312 Hamilton St. $31,500
2909 20th St. $20,000
Rochester 282 Oak Hill Circle $299,900
33602 Washington Ave. $91,600
Sturtevant 2920 99th St. $800,000
8443 Westbrook Drive $327,000
3037 98th St. $184,858
Union Grove 1770 Main St. $201,950
Wind Point 10 Cherrywood Court $240,000
158 Lakefield Court $153,000