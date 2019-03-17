Try 3 months for $3

March 4 through March 8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

140 Kendall St. $249,000

917 Crestwood Drive $205,000

8710 Buena Drive $119,000

169 Industrial Drive, No. 1 $105,000

6834 Horseshoe Trail $87,000

1524 Serena Lane $55,000

Caledonia

4315 Edgar Terrace $660,000

5013 Singing Trees Drive $265,000

4121 Harvest Lane $240,000

4620 Youngblood Road $189,000

7208 Lamberton Road $176,500

10412 Dunkelow Road $168,900

7335 Pheasant Trail $165,000

Dover

2820 Lakeshore Drive $13,400

Mount Pleasant

9037 Old Spring St. $325,000

9230 Dahlia Lane $297,120

9135 Dahlia Lane $295,010

9317 Hollyhock Lane $271,000

5122 Cortland Ave. $237,000

1505 OxfoRoad Lane $215,000

6746 Carlin Court $143,000

3154 Wood Road, No. 12 $141,000

1315 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201 $116,000

1121 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 3L $109,900

Racine

3050 N. Main St. $215,000

1017 William St. $212,000

4112 Haven Ave. $200,000

3614 Erie St. $185,900

1305 Blaine Ave. $150,100

2012 Quincy Ave. $146,000

1436 Monroe Ave. $140,000

821 Carlton Ave. $134,900

4109 Marquette Drive $134,900

605 High St. $131,000

2029 Quincy Ave. $130,000

3326 Kentucky St. $123,000

5403 Westmore Drive $120,600

1301 Villa St. $120,000

2812 Hayes Ave. $116,900

1345 Grove Ave. $115,000

823 William St. $114,500

1231 Hayes Ave. $112,900

2047 Carter St. $111,500

2800 Cleveland Ave. $100,900

2119 Romayne Ave. $99,000

4032 Manhattan Drive $94,000

2908 Virginia St. $92,500

267 Wickham Blvd. $89,900

2141 Carmel Ave. $83,500

2910 Webster St. $83,000

2859 Eisenhower Drive $75,000

1814 LaSalle St. $66,000

1616 Maple St. $65,000

1812 Grange Ave. $57,500

1116 13th St. $18,393

Raymond

1500 122nd St. $470,000

10112 W. 5 Mile Road $219,000

Sturtevant

8601 Camelot Trace $235,000

9210 Durand Ave. $120,000

8528 Westbrook Drive $94,000

8443 Westbrook Drive $62,900

8450 Westbrook Drive $62,900

Waterford

7247 Big Bend Road $799,000

3208 N. Maple Road $620,000

Wind Point

4130 Lighthouse Drive $152,000

Yorkville

18302 65th Court $247,000

17122 50th Road $199,500

