March 4 through March 8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
140 Kendall St. $249,000
917 Crestwood Drive $205,000
8710 Buena Drive $119,000
169 Industrial Drive, No. 1 $105,000
6834 Horseshoe Trail $87,000
1524 Serena Lane $55,000
Caledonia
4315 Edgar Terrace $660,000
5013 Singing Trees Drive $265,000
4121 Harvest Lane $240,000
4620 Youngblood Road $189,000
7208 Lamberton Road $176,500
10412 Dunkelow Road $168,900
7335 Pheasant Trail $165,000
Dover
2820 Lakeshore Drive $13,400
Mount Pleasant
9037 Old Spring St. $325,000
9230 Dahlia Lane $297,120
9135 Dahlia Lane $295,010
9317 Hollyhock Lane $271,000
5122 Cortland Ave. $237,000
1505 OxfoRoad Lane $215,000
6746 Carlin Court $143,000
3154 Wood Road, No. 12 $141,000
1315 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 201 $116,000
1121 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 3L $109,900
Racine
3050 N. Main St. $215,000
1017 William St. $212,000
4112 Haven Ave. $200,000
3614 Erie St. $185,900
1305 Blaine Ave. $150,100
2012 Quincy Ave. $146,000
1436 Monroe Ave. $140,000
821 Carlton Ave. $134,900
4109 Marquette Drive $134,900
605 High St. $131,000
2029 Quincy Ave. $130,000
3326 Kentucky St. $123,000
5403 Westmore Drive $120,600
1301 Villa St. $120,000
2812 Hayes Ave. $116,900
1345 Grove Ave. $115,000
823 William St. $114,500
1231 Hayes Ave. $112,900
2047 Carter St. $111,500
2800 Cleveland Ave. $100,900
2119 Romayne Ave. $99,000
4032 Manhattan Drive $94,000
2908 Virginia St. $92,500
267 Wickham Blvd. $89,900
2141 Carmel Ave. $83,500
2910 Webster St. $83,000
2859 Eisenhower Drive $75,000
1814 LaSalle St. $66,000
1616 Maple St. $65,000
1812 Grange Ave. $57,500
1116 13th St. $18,393
Raymond
1500 122nd St. $470,000
10112 W. 5 Mile Road $219,000
Sturtevant
8601 Camelot Trace $235,000
9210 Durand Ave. $120,000
8528 Westbrook Drive $94,000
8443 Westbrook Drive $62,900
8450 Westbrook Drive $62,900
Waterford
7247 Big Bend Road $799,000
3208 N. Maple Road $620,000
Wind Point
4130 Lighthouse Drive $152,000
Yorkville
18302 65th Court $247,000
17122 50th Road $199,500
