Property Transfers: March 9-13, 2020

March 9-13
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price Burlington 30800 Running Fox Trail $435,000
190 Gardner Ave., Ste. 2 $300,000
189 Kendall St. $252,000
824 Crestwood Drive $215,000
581 N. Pine St. $213,500
508 Walnut St. $202,500
364 Edward St. $174,000
33906 Rose St. $137,000
116 Conkey St. $125,500
152 E. Chestnut St. $100,000
Caledonia 6028 Star Grass Lane $365,000
3134 Rudolph Drive $340,000
3207 Stephan Road $266,500
9314 Prairie Crossing Drive $260,000
2670 4 1/2 Mile Road $205,000
7018 6 Mile Road $205,000
4109 Brandywine Ave. $202,000
6912 Whitewater St. $163,400
7015 Whitewater St. $143,000
4303 Mona Park Road $142,000
1708 4 Mile Road $121,700
Dover
3001 Oakcrest Drive $50,000
Mount Pleasant 1758 Sunnyslope Drive $350,000
1709 Patriot Way $269,900
1025 Bedford Court $169,900
6520 Mariner Drive, Unit103L $115,000
7240 Mariner Drive $102,000
Norway
8200 E. Wind Lake Road $245,000
27119 Pioneer Road $240,000
Racine
3806 Ruby Ave. $204,900
1421 Spring Valley Drive $185,000
1006 Virginia St. $166,000
339 Merrie Lane $164,800
2020 N. Main St. $160,000
930 Echo Lane $154,900
925 Arthur Ave. $147,500
1118 Blaine Ave. $130,000
2415 Kearney Ave. $130,000
3519 Fifteenth St. $128,000
338 Merrie Lane $127,000
3782 North Bay Drive $121,500
449 South St. $121,000
1732 Orchard St. $108,250
2823 Ruby Ave. $103,000
2029 Kearney Ave. $100,500
517 Wolff St. $90,000
1232 Layard Ave. $75,000
613 English St. $64,000
1716 Blake Ave. $47,500
225 Howland Ave. $45,000
4318 Haven Ave. $44,667
321 Mertens Ave. $44,000
1123 Irving Place $12,500
1119 Irving Place $12,500
Raymond 1500 51st St. $500,000
7212 2 Mile Road $128,450
Rochester 361 County Line Blvd. $305,000
602 Ryan Ave. $287,500
420 Pine Grove Ave. $128,500
Sturtevant
8442 Westminster Drive $309,900
8472 Westbrook Drive $288,000
3224 Kennsington Square Road $95,000
Union Grove 1414 15th Ave. $224,500
Waterford 5025 Wood Lilly Lane $379,000
706 Still Pond Drive $369,900
7927 Golden Bay Trail $345,000
910 Meadowgate Drive $340,000
28607 Golden Circle $310,000
911 Augusta $294,000
4410 Waterford Road $140,000
Yorkville
17111 2 Mile Road $355,000