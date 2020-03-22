Property Transfers: March 9-13, 2020
Property Transfers: March 9-13, 2020

March 9-13

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price Burlington 30800 Running Fox Trail $435,000

190 Gardner Ave., Ste. 2 $300,000

189 Kendall St. $252,000

824 Crestwood Drive $215,000

581 N. Pine St. $213,500

508 Walnut St. $202,500

364 Edward St. $174,000

33906 Rose St. $137,000

116 Conkey St. $125,500

152 E. Chestnut St. $100,000

Caledonia 6028 Star Grass Lane $365,000

3134 Rudolph Drive $340,000

3207 Stephan Road $266,500

9314 Prairie Crossing Drive $260,000

2670 4 1/2 Mile Road $205,000

7018 6 Mile Road $205,000

4109 Brandywine Ave. $202,000

6912 Whitewater St. $163,400

7015 Whitewater St. $143,000

4303 Mona Park Road $142,000

1708 4 Mile Road $121,700

Dover

3001 Oakcrest Drive $50,000

Mount Pleasant 1758 Sunnyslope Drive $350,000

1709 Patriot Way $269,900

1025 Bedford Court $169,900

6520 Mariner Drive, Unit103L $115,000

7240 Mariner Drive $102,000

Norway

8200 E. Wind Lake Road $245,000

27119 Pioneer Road $240,000

Racine

3806 Ruby Ave. $204,900

1421 Spring Valley Drive $185,000

1006 Virginia St. $166,000

339 Merrie Lane $164,800

2020 N. Main St. $160,000

930 Echo Lane $154,900

925 Arthur Ave. $147,500

1118 Blaine Ave. $130,000

2415 Kearney Ave. $130,000

3519 Fifteenth St. $128,000

338 Merrie Lane $127,000

3782 North Bay Drive $121,500

449 South St. $121,000

1732 Orchard St. $108,250

2823 Ruby Ave. $103,000

2029 Kearney Ave. $100,500

517 Wolff St. $90,000

1232 Layard Ave. $75,000

613 English St. $64,000

1716 Blake Ave. $47,500

225 Howland Ave. $45,000

4318 Haven Ave. $44,667

Racine

321 Mertens Ave. $44,000

1123 Irving Place $12,500

1119 Irving Place $12,500

Raymond 1500 51st St. $500,000

7212 2 Mile Road $128,450

Rochester 361 County Line Blvd. $305,000

602 Ryan Ave. $287,500

420 Pine Grove Ave. $128,500

Sturtevant

8442 Westminster Drive $309,900

8472 Westbrook Drive $288,000

3224 Kennsington Square Road $95,000

Union Grove 1414 15th Ave. $224,500

Waterford 5025 Wood Lilly Lane $379,000

706 Still Pond Drive $369,900

7927 Golden Bay Trail $345,000

910 Meadowgate Drive $340,000

28607 Golden Circle $310,000

911 Augusta $294,000

4410 Waterford Road $140,000

Yorkville

17111 2 Mile Road $355,000

