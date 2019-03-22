Try 3 months for $3

March 11 through March 15

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Purchase Price

Burlington

1200 Raptor Court, No. 2;$294,880

549 Briody St.;$185,000

4314 Marine Drive;$164,900

109 Schemmer St.;$150,000

30205 Lake Hills Drive;$97,000

Caledonia

9203 Prairie Crossing Drive;$336,240

3043 Fenceline Road;$290,000

4615 Pilgrim Drive;$224,000

5734 Randal Lane;$203,000

5908 4 Mile Road;$183,000

3734 Debby Lane;$175,000

10129 7 Mile Road;$50,900

Dover

3016 Oakcrest Drive;$50,000

Mount Pleasant

4854 Wildlife Drive;$305,000

2623 Penbrook Drive;$295,000

8820 Ranchwood Drive;$220,000

6606 Durand Ave.;$147,000

3057 Meyer Court, No. 3;$137,000

1309 Stuart Road;$135,450

4301 Taylor Harbor East, No. 5;$131,400

1230 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 202;$114,900

6507 Spring St., Unit 104;$112,000

7901 Daniel Court;$33,000

9356 Old Spring St.;$10,000

Norway

4157 Mary St.;$215,000

Racine

2915 Washington Ave.;$210,000

2052 N. Main St.;$197,000

5134 Kings Circle;$147,900

2300 Carlisle Ave.;$147,200

2707 Donna Ave.;$142,000

1025 Kentucky Lane;$140,000

2411 Olive St.;$138,900

829 Wolff St. $134,900

1928 Wustum Ave.;$129,000

3130 Windsor Drive;$127,000

2045 Wustum Ave.;$110,000

3725 Green St.;$101,080

2048 Thurston Ave.;$82,500

1217 N. Wisconsin St;$81,000

1524 Lathrop Ave.;$61,000

2310 N. Main St.;$56,931

1446 Superior St.;$50,100

1753 Park Ave.;$20,000

Raymond

349 49th St.;$315,000

927 60th St.;$294,800

Sturtevant

8508 Kingsway Lane;$281,000

9417 Grayce Drive;$135,737

8442 Westminster Drive;$62,900

Union Grove

907 11th Ave.;$159,900

Waterford

520 Fox Mead Crossing, Units A & B;$320,000

Yorkville

18324 Durand Ave.;$275,000

