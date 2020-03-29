Property Transfers: March 16-20

March 16-20
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
680 Maryland Ave. $650,000
29643 Durand Ave. $365,000
132 Bay Ridge Lane $234,900
425 Dale Drive $206,400
29807 Pinewood Drive $205,000
349 Kendall St. $63,000
Caledonia
5339 Chestnut Drive $285,000
9018 Morgan Court $285,000
5323 Count Drive $285,000
5906 San Dell Way $284,900
6344 Nature Drive $281,900
1414 September Drive $254,900
4740 N. Main St. $253,000
2448 Catherine Drive $245,000
4639 Douglas Ave. $243,000
5122 Birch Creek Lane $241,800
5201 Ruby Ave. $240,000
2404 Tammy Lane $233,000
7931 Douglas Ave. $230,000
2505 Tammy Lane $205,000
1438 Johnson Ave. $82,500
10212 Seven Mile Road $30,000
Dover
23123 McNamara
Road, No.4 $88,400
Mount Pleasant
6556 Biscayne Ave. $353,900
7449 Old Spring St. $292,000
7500 Durand Ave. $272,500
9304 Millstone Drive $271,000
4510 Leslie Ann Lane $225,000
1508 Highway V $175,000
Norway
3347 El Camino Way $368,000
8828 Oriole Lane $304,900
26712 Oak Lane $277,000
Racine
2210 Rapids Drive $350,000
1632 College Ave. $240,000
4 Gaslight Drive, No.101 $217,500
2709 Rosalind Ave. $164,900
2719 LaSalle St. $150,000
4611 15th St. $135,000
3526 Spruce St. $135,000
2432 Jerome Blvd. $130,900
4121 Marquette St. $130,000
4139 Marquette St. $130,000
1144 Illinois St. $130,000
2824 Dwight St. $120,000
4325 15th St. $118,000
1935 Jupiter Ave. $115,000
3026 Olive St. $109,000
3320 21st St. $95,003
3129 Hamlin St. $89,000
2617 Prospect St. $68,500
1761 Oregon St. $68,000
1913 Russet St. $65,000
1716 Blake Ave. $59,000
30 Illinois St. $51,000
7 Riverside Drive $50,000
2221 Harriet St. $48,000
1340 Park Ave. $42,000
2218 Douglas Ave. $39,300
1323 Hamilton St. $22,500
1700 Racine St. $22,000
1224 Villa St $20,000
Raymond
4180 68th St. $185,100
Rochester
29022 Washington Ave. $170,000
201 W. Main St. $150,000
Sturtevant
8450 Westminster Drive $326,000
3105 95th St. $159,900
8500 Westminster Drive $150,000
Union Grove
1031 Cardinal Court $295,000
416 15th Ave. $200,000
Waterford
872 Cypress Point $383,500
728 Still Pond Drive $342,000
655 Trailview $300,000
407 Poplar Grove Drive $240,000
314 S. Jefferson St. $185,000
123 N. 3rd St. $169,000
420 Racine St., No.107 $119,900
7511 N. Tichigan $60,000
Wind Point
5120 Wind Point Road $280,000
10 Raven Turn $270,000
