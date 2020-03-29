Property Transfers: March 16-20
Property Transfers: March 16-20

March 16-20

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

680 Maryland Ave. $650,000

29643 Durand Ave. $365,000

132 Bay Ridge Lane $234,900

425 Dale Drive $206,400

29807 Pinewood Drive $205,000

349 Kendall St. $63,000

Caledonia

5339 Chestnut Drive $285,000

9018 Morgan Court $285,000

5323 Count Drive $285,000

5906 San Dell Way $284,900

6344 Nature Drive $281,900

1414 September Drive $254,900

4740 N. Main St. $253,000

2448 Catherine Drive $245,000

4639 Douglas Ave. $243,000

5122 Birch Creek Lane $241,800

5201 Ruby Ave. $240,000

2404 Tammy Lane $233,000

7931 Douglas Ave. $230,000

2505 Tammy Lane $205,000

1438 Johnson Ave. $82,500

10212 Seven Mile Road $30,000

Dover

23123 McNamara

Road, No.4 $88,400

Mount Pleasant

6556 Biscayne Ave. $353,900

7449 Old Spring St. $292,000

7500 Durand Ave. $272,500

9304 Millstone Drive $271,000

4510 Leslie Ann Lane $225,000

1508 Highway V $175,000

Norway

3347 El Camino Way $368,000

8828 Oriole Lane $304,900

26712 Oak Lane $277,000

Racine

2210 Rapids Drive $350,000

1632 College Ave. $240,000

4 Gaslight Drive, No.101 $217,500

2709 Rosalind Ave. $164,900

2719 LaSalle St. $150,000

4611 15th St. $135,000

3526 Spruce St. $135,000

2432 Jerome Blvd. $130,900

4121 Marquette St. $130,000

4139 Marquette St. $130,000

1144 Illinois St. $130,000

2824 Dwight St. $120,000

4325 15th St. $118,000

1935 Jupiter Ave. $115,000

3026 Olive St. $109,000

3320 21st St. $95,003

3129 Hamlin St. $89,000

2617 Prospect St. $68,500

1761 Oregon St. $68,000

1913 Russet St. $65,000

1716 Blake Ave. $59,000

30 Illinois St. $51,000

7 Riverside Drive $50,000

2221 Harriet St. $48,000

1340 Park Ave. $42,000

2218 Douglas Ave. $39,300

1323 Hamilton St. $22,500

1700 Racine St. $22,000

1224 Villa St $20,000

Raymond

4180 68th St. $185,100

Rochester

29022 Washington Ave. $170,000

201 W. Main St. $150,000

Sturtevant

8450 Westminster Drive $326,000

3105 95th St. $159,900

8500 Westminster Drive $150,000

Union Grove

1031 Cardinal Court $295,000

416 15th Ave. $200,000

Waterford

872 Cypress Point $383,500

728 Still Pond Drive $342,000

655 Trailview $300,000

407 Poplar Grove Drive $240,000

314 S. Jefferson St. $185,000

123 N. 3rd St. $169,000

420 Racine St., No.107 $119,900

7511 N. Tichigan $60,000

Wind Point

5120 Wind Point Road $280,000

10 Raven Turn $270,000

