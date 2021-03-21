 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: March 8-12
0 comments

Property Transfers: March 8-12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 8-12

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

125 S. Duane St.;$395,000

2348 Stonegate Road;$49,950

Caledonia

10005 Northwestern Ave.;$450,000

12915 7 1/2 Mile Road;$400,000

4801 Bannoch Drive;$350,000

5649 San Dell Way;$316,000

423 Hialeah Drive;$245,500

719 Royal Park Road;$210,000

6930 Butternut Road;$205,000

6126 Bel Mar Ave.;$63,500

Dover

22713 Durand Ave.;$223,000

4201 Vandenboom Road;$200,000

Mount Pleasant

8353 Creek View Lane;$485,000

7816 Whitetail Drive;$325,000

7056 Woodbridge Drive;$315,900

6222 Rosemary Lane;$309,000

3054 Gates St.;$297,000

5601 Palisades Court;$276,500

1742 Summerfield Way Unit 202;$199,900

5719 Cambridge Lane 3;$183,500

5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 2;$155,000

1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206;$137,500

5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 3;$120,000

Norway

6013 E. Wind Lake Road;$380,000

23130 Norwood Drive;$247,500

26532 Lilac Lane Unit 5;$123,000

Racine

608 Wisconsin Ave.;$660,000

301 Sixth St.;$540,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 306;$374,000

3338 Foxwood Road;$340,000

1643 College Ave.;$271,900

726 Echo Lane;$210,500

3800 St. Clair St.;$208,000

1110 Harmony Drive;$192,000

1521 W. Lawn Ave.;$185,000

2808 Fleetwood Drive;$175,000

4516 Durand Ave.;$165,000

3601 Republic Ave.;$165,000

2819 Lincolnwood Drive;$155,000

1029 Washington Ave.;$149,500

1029 Washington Ave.;$149,500

224 13th St.;$148,000

3333 Charles St.;$138,000

2620 Gilson St.;$135,000

2622 Geneva St.;$135,000

1545 West Blvd.;$134,000

1100 Blaine Ave.;$130,000

2000 Arthur Ave.;$130,000

2800 Dwight St.;$129,400

3635 Charles St.;$125,000

1223 Walton Ave.;$119,000

929 Indiana St.;$118,500

1328 30 Chatham St.;$110,855

1021 English St.;$110,000

1617 Kentucky St.;$98,000

1021 English St.;$85,000

1634 Washington Ave.;$77,000

2023 Clark St.;$60,000

1834 Roe Ave.;$39,000

3611 21st St.;$32,000

Raymond

371 Adeline Drive;$225,000

Sturtevant

8639 Fox Haven Chase;$312,000

3241 90th St.;$203,500

2840 91st St.;$194,000

Union Grove

126 13th Ave.;$300,000

801 12th Ave.;$230,000

902 Park Circle;$190,000

Waterford

8230 Black Bird Court;$345,000

468 Rivermoor Drive;$265,000

28630 Sunflower Lane;$262,200

618 Park Drive;$247,000

306 Franklin St.;$247,000

4331 Riverside Road;$150,000

30734 Morningview Circle;$104,000

Wind Point

711 Tower Circle;$410,000

151 Lakefield Court;$256,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News