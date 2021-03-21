Property Transfers: March 8-12

March 8-12
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
125 S. Duane St.;$395,000
2348 Stonegate Road;$49,950
Caledonia
10005 Northwestern Ave.;$450,000
12915 7 1/2 Mile Road;$400,000
4801 Bannoch Drive;$350,000
5649 San Dell Way;$316,000
423 Hialeah Drive;$245,500
719 Royal Park Road;$210,000
6930 Butternut Road;$205,000
6126 Bel Mar Ave.;$63,500
Dover
22713 Durand Ave.;$223,000
4201 Vandenboom Road;$200,000
Mount Pleasant
8353 Creek View Lane;$485,000
7816 Whitetail Drive;$325,000
7056 Woodbridge Drive;$315,900
6222 Rosemary Lane;$309,000
3054 Gates St.;$297,000
5601 Palisades Court;$276,500
1742 Summerfield Way Unit 202;$199,900
5719 Cambridge Lane 3;$183,500
5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 2;$155,000
1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206;$137,500
5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 3;$120,000
Norway
6013 E. Wind Lake Road;$380,000
23130 Norwood Drive;$247,500
26532 Lilac Lane Unit 5;$123,000
Racine
608 Wisconsin Ave.;$660,000
301 Sixth St.;$540,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 306;$374,000
3338 Foxwood Road;$340,000
1643 College Ave.;$271,900
726 Echo Lane;$210,500
3800 St. Clair St.;$208,000
1110 Harmony Drive;$192,000
1521 W. Lawn Ave.;$185,000
2808 Fleetwood Drive;$175,000
4516 Durand Ave.;$165,000
3601 Republic Ave.;$165,000
2819 Lincolnwood Drive;$155,000
1029 Washington Ave.;$149,500
224 13th St.;$148,000
3333 Charles St.;$138,000
2620 Gilson St.;$135,000
2622 Geneva St.;$135,000
1545 West Blvd.;$134,000
1100 Blaine Ave.;$130,000
2000 Arthur Ave.;$130,000
2800 Dwight St.;$129,400
3635 Charles St.;$125,000
1223 Walton Ave.;$119,000
929 Indiana St.;$118,500
1328 30 Chatham St.;$110,855
1021 English St.;$110,000
1617 Kentucky St.;$98,000
1021 English St.;$85,000
1634 Washington Ave.;$77,000
2023 Clark St.;$60,000
1834 Roe Ave.;$39,000
3611 21st St.;$32,000
Raymond
371 Adeline Drive;$225,000
Sturtevant
8639 Fox Haven Chase;$312,000
3241 90th St.;$203,500
2840 91st St.;$194,000
Union Grove
126 13th Ave.;$300,000
801 12th Ave.;$230,000
902 Park Circle;$190,000
Waterford
8230 Black Bird Court;$345,000
468 Rivermoor Drive;$265,000
28630 Sunflower Lane;$262,200
618 Park Drive;$247,000
306 Franklin St.;$247,000
4331 Riverside Road;$150,000
30734 Morningview Circle;$104,000