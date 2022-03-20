Property Transfers: March 7-11, 2022

March 7-11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
300 South Pine St. $582,000
2348 Stonegate Road $545,000
448 Sunset Drive $235,000
Caledonia
6224 Stefanie Way $630,000
46930 La Salle St. $400,500
5703 Richwood Lane $386,900
5613 7 Mile Road $375,000
1419 Kremer Ave. $141,000
6925 Willow Brook Road $109,900
Dover
26326 Durand Ave. $475,000
Mount Pleasant
7106 Washington Ave. $1,200,000
4800 W. Knollwood Drive $380,000
2431 Green Haze Ave. $360,000
7037 Creekside Court $345,000
4209 Woodbury Lane $311,000
1501 Laura Ave. $223,000
1143 Stratford Court $222,500
8036 Russel Court $211,000
1610 Richard Ave. $157,500
3220 Wood Road Unit 4 $140,000
2808 Rapids Drive $139,900
10027 Camelot Drive. $65,000
Norway
26115 Wind Lake Road South $233,300
Racine
1036 Illinois St. $247,500
621 Romayne Ave. $221,000
803 Perry Ave. $215,000
715 Indiana St. $212,000
239 Ohio St. $209,000
1742 Deane Blvd. $205,000
1746 Deane Blvd. $205,000
3453 Stratford Ave. $202,000
3524 15th St. $200,000
1741 Lathrop Ave. $185,000
1728 Blake Ave. $167,000
2325 Coolidge Ave. $167,000
2310 Loraine Ave. $165,000
1622 Arthur Ave. $164,000
3420 Ninth Ave. $164,000
1128 Park Ave. $162,000
1543 Illinois St. $155,000
1538 Holmes Ave. $150,000
2517 Olive St. $149,000
2400 St. Clair St. $144,900
2100 Harriet St. $125,000
2016 Franklin St. $125,000
2425 Bate St. $124,000
3005 Wright Ave. $122,000
4619 Byrd Ave. $118,000
1547 Holmes Ave. $116,300
3404 Eighth Ave. $114,000
1522 Thurston Ave. $112,000
1304 Bluff Ave. $110,000
5300 Athens Ave. $109,000
726 Indiana St. $102,000
2016 Franklin St. $100,000
1944 Taylor Ave. $98,000
2205 Taylor Ave. $90,000
2501 Douglas Ave. $90,000
716 Arthur Ave. $87,000
726 Indiana St. $80,000
715 Goold St. $80,000
1131 W. Lawn Ave. $72,500
1838 Lasalle St. $65,000
1807 Mead St. $63,900
616 12th St. $60,000
Raymond
3750 108th St. $304,900
Rochester
28700 Plank Road $790,500
Sturtevant
8409 Camelot Trace $363,000
9201 Hulda Drive. $220,000
2753 Wisconsin Ave. $157,500
9713 Park Court $22,000
Waterford
400 Field Drive $325,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 123 $210,000
Wind Point
125 Lamplighter Lane $510,000
5007 Hunt Club Road $470,000
107 White Sand Lane $344,900