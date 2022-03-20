 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: March 7-11, 2022

March 7-11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

300 South Pine St. $582,000

2348 Stonegate Road $545,000

448 Sunset Drive $235,000

Caledonia

6224 Stefanie Way $630,000

46930 La Salle St. $400,500

5703 Richwood Lane $386,900

5613 7 Mile Road $375,000

1419 Kremer Ave. $141,000

6925 Willow Brook Road $109,900

Dover

26326 Durand Ave. $475,000

Mount Pleasant

7106 Washington Ave. $1,200,000

4800 W. Knollwood Drive $380,000

2431 Green Haze Ave. $360,000

7037 Creekside Court $345,000

4209 Woodbury Lane $311,000

1501 Laura Ave. $223,000

1143 Stratford Court $222,500

8036 Russel Court $211,000

1610 Richard Ave. $157,500

3220 Wood Road Unit 4 $140,000

2808 Rapids Drive $139,900

10027 Camelot Drive. $65,000

Norway

26115 Wind Lake Road South $233,300

Racine

1036 Illinois St. $247,500

621 Romayne Ave. $221,000

803 Perry Ave. $215,000

715 Indiana St. $212,000

239 Ohio St. $209,000

1742 Deane Blvd. $205,000

1746 Deane Blvd. $205,000

3453 Stratford Ave. $202,000

3524 15th St. $200,000

1741 Lathrop Ave. $185,000

1728 Blake Ave. $167,000

2325 Coolidge Ave. $167,000

2310 Loraine Ave. $165,000

1622 Arthur Ave. $164,000

3420 Ninth Ave. $164,000

1128 Park Ave. $162,000

1543 Illinois St. $155,000

1538 Holmes Ave. $150,000

2517 Olive St. $149,000

2400 St. Clair St. $144,900

2100 Harriet St. $125,000

2016 Franklin St. $125,000

2425 Bate St. $124,000

3005 Wright Ave. $122,000

4619 Byrd Ave. $118,000

1547 Holmes Ave. $116,300

3404 Eighth Ave. $114,000

1522 Thurston Ave. $112,000

1304 Bluff Ave. $110,000

5300 Athens Ave. $109,000

726 Indiana St. $102,000

2016 Franklin St. $100,000

1944 Taylor Ave. $98,000

2205 Taylor Ave. $90,000

2501 Douglas Ave. $90,000

716 Arthur Ave. $87,000

726 Indiana St. $80,000

715 Goold St. $80,000

1131 W. Lawn Ave. $72,500

1838 Lasalle St. $65,000

1807 Mead St. $63,900

616 12th St. $60,000

Raymond

3750 108th St. $304,900

Rochester

28700 Plank Road $790,500

Sturtevant

8409 Camelot Trace $363,000

9201 Hulda Drive. $220,000

2753 Wisconsin Ave. $157,500

9713 Park Court $22,000

Waterford

400 Field Drive $325,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 123 $210,000

Wind Point

125 Lamplighter Lane $510,000

5007 Hunt Club Road $470,000

107 White Sand Lane $344,900

