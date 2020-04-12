Property Transfers: March 30-April 3
0 comments

Property Transfers: March 30-April 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 30-April 3

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.

The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

8779 Quail Run $345,000

148 Kings Court $290,000

318 Margaret Court $274,500

33309 Fairview Court $255,000

756 Larkspur Court $208,000

341 Alice St. $197,400

33814 Hillcrest Drive $166,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Road No. 8 $163,000

30119 Moccasin Drive $159,000

7708 Evergreen Terrace $154,250

257 Kendall St. $142,500

2501 S. Browns Lake Road No. C3 $115,000

560 Smith St. $41,000

Caledonia

7101 Brook Road $410,000

5640 Richwood Lane $372,000

7202 Linwood Road $347,900

4015 5 Mile Road $322,500

3153 Rudolph Drive $305,000

6353 Nature Drive $276,900

5700 Eagle Point Drive $263,500

2840 Sandpiper Lane $231,000

3749 Cheyenne Court $148,500

10525 Dunkelow Road $130,000

4601 Oakdale Drive $95,200

Dover

1232 Lavender Drive $372,500

27324 Dover View Lane $90,000

Mount Pleasant

2359 Kae Court $518,100

1156 90th St. $338,000

4310 Danbury Lane $247,000

4317 Woodbury Lane $245,000

4339 Canterbury Lane $240,000

4801 Flambeau Drive $218,000

1141 Stratford Court Unit 202 $205,900

1426 N. Sunnyslope Drive $182,000

1141 N. Sunnyslope Drive No. 104 $154,900

1434 Fox Tail Drive No. 102 $126,900

1114 Sunnyslope Drive No. D1 $120,000

1430 Woodchuck Court No. 103L $112,500

1213 Lawndale Ave. $52,700

Norway

25515 White Tail Court $427,500

6825 Johnson Court $289,900

Racine

4126 LaSalle St. $183,000

148 Echo Lane $165,000

3421 Indiana St. $164,000

141 Main St. No. 420 $157,900

1100 Perry Ave. $154,000

2401 Bare St. $145,000

2707 Lincolnwood Drive $141,500

323 Freres Ave. $138,000

1535 Flett Ave. $135,000

4014 17th St. $134,000

2306 Saint Clair St. $129,900

1329 Hayes Ave. $125,600

1237 Willmor St. $117,000

2909 Charles St. $117,000

1438 Carlisle Ave. $105,000

2117 Indiana St. $100,000

1922 Green St. $88,000

2100 Phillips Ave. $86,500

83 Riverside Drive $69,900

4516 17th St. $55,900

2200 Center St. $53,101

1024 Walton Ave. $51,101

1805 Badger St. $49,000

2702 Loraine Ave. $42,200

2707 Lincolnwood Drive $39,900

1805 Badger St. $37,100

1609 Saint Clair St. $34,101

Rochester

284 Oak Hill Circle Unit 71 $289,900

29601 Timberlane Drive $269,000

Sturtevant

9032 Chicory Creek Drive $311,000

1513 92nd St. No. 45 $144,900

1660 96th St. No. 1 $132,000

Waterford

6428 Channel Road $365,000

737 Still Pond Drive $319,900

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News