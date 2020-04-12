Property Transfers: March 30-April 3

March 30-April 3
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office.
The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
8779 Quail Run $345,000
148 Kings Court $290,000
318 Margaret Court $274,500
33309 Fairview Court $255,000
756 Larkspur Court $208,000
341 Alice St. $197,400
33814 Hillcrest Drive $166,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Road No. 8 $163,000
30119 Moccasin Drive $159,000
7708 Evergreen Terrace $154,250
257 Kendall St. $142,500
2501 S. Browns Lake Road No. C3 $115,000
560 Smith St. $41,000
Caledonia
7101 Brook Road $410,000
5640 Richwood Lane $372,000
7202 Linwood Road $347,900
4015 5 Mile Road $322,500
3153 Rudolph Drive $305,000
6353 Nature Drive $276,900
5700 Eagle Point Drive $263,500
2840 Sandpiper Lane $231,000
3749 Cheyenne Court $148,500
10525 Dunkelow Road $130,000
4601 Oakdale Drive $95,200
Dover
1232 Lavender Drive $372,500
27324 Dover View Lane $90,000
Mount Pleasant
2359 Kae Court $518,100
1156 90th St. $338,000
4310 Danbury Lane $247,000
4317 Woodbury Lane $245,000
4339 Canterbury Lane $240,000
4801 Flambeau Drive $218,000
1141 Stratford Court Unit 202 $205,900
1426 N. Sunnyslope Drive $182,000
1141 N. Sunnyslope Drive No. 104 $154,900
1434 Fox Tail Drive No. 102 $126,900
1114 Sunnyslope Drive No. D1 $120,000
1430 Woodchuck Court No. 103L $112,500
1213 Lawndale Ave. $52,700
Norway
25515 White Tail Court $427,500
6825 Johnson Court $289,900
Racine
4126 LaSalle St. $183,000
148 Echo Lane $165,000
3421 Indiana St. $164,000
141 Main St. No. 420 $157,900
1100 Perry Ave. $154,000
2401 Bare St. $145,000
2707 Lincolnwood Drive $141,500
323 Freres Ave. $138,000
1535 Flett Ave. $135,000
4014 17th St. $134,000
2306 Saint Clair St. $129,900
1329 Hayes Ave. $125,600
1237 Willmor St. $117,000
2909 Charles St. $117,000
1438 Carlisle Ave. $105,000
2117 Indiana St. $100,000
1922 Green St. $88,000
2100 Phillips Ave. $86,500
83 Riverside Drive $69,900
4516 17th St. $55,900
2200 Center St. $53,101
1024 Walton Ave. $51,101
1805 Badger St. $49,000
2702 Loraine Ave. $42,200
2707 Lincolnwood Drive $39,900
1805 Badger St. $37,100
1609 Saint Clair St. $34,101
Rochester
284 Oak Hill Circle Unit 71 $289,900
29601 Timberlane Drive $269,000
Sturtevant
9032 Chicory Creek Drive $311,000
1513 92nd St. No. 45 $144,900
1660 96th St. No. 1 $132,000
Waterford
6428 Channel Road $365,000
737 Still Pond Drive $319,900
