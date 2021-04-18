Property Transfers: March 29-April 1

March 29-April 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
3202 Crossway Road$636,000
8255 McHenry St.$375,000
1200 Raptor Court Unit 6$320,000
372 Lewis St.$302,000
449 Hawthorn St.$200,000
301 Lewis St.$195,900
576 Edgewood Drive$175,000
116 E. Jefferson St.$170,000
373 Conkey St.$75,000
Caledonia
5335 Linden Circle$275,000
7317 Pheasant Trail$165,500
Elmwood Park
3128 Lathrop Ave.$520,000
Mount Pleasant
3603 Standish Lane$535,000
6540 Spring Meadow Lane$305,000
4103 Wood Lane$292,000
5718 Alta Loma Court$261,200
8205 Slater Ave.$258,000
3040 Meachem Road$214,200
4520 Wood Road$202,000
1134 Hastings Court Unit 101$178,000
1406 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 203$175,000
1803 Spring Meadow Lane$149,650
855 Lannon Terrace Unit 1503$146,000
1407 Oakes Road Unit 4$65,000
Racine
1211 Main St.$620,000
2504 Douglas Ave.$320,000
612 10th St.$195,000
1670 Perry Ave.$175,000
1711 W. Lawn Ave.$165,000
3105 Taylor Ave.$160,000
1107 Walton Ave.$150,000
1324 W. Lawn Ave.$145,100
3430 First Ave.$145,000
2925 Gillen St.$133,000
201 Belmont Ave.$126,000
1518 Boyd Ave.$116,400
4136 Marquette Drive$116,000
111 11th St. Unit 1$112,000
3023 Gilson St.$110,000
2017 West Boulevard$105,000
2026 Summit Ave.$89,900
1424 Oregon St.$68,000
2711 Eaton Lane$52,000
2053 Hayes Ave.$47,500
2929 Washington Ave.$39,000
1715 Albert St.$39,000
Rochester
28506 Blue Crane Court$25,000
33628 Washington Ave.$4,000
Sturtevant
3424 Kennsington Square$135,000
Union Grove
907 State St.$180,000
Waterford
5950 N. River Bay Road$512,000
29209 Elm Island Drive$425,000