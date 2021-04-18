 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: March 29-April 1
March 29-April 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

3202 Crossway Road$636,000

8255 McHenry St.$375,000

1200 Raptor Court Unit 6$320,000

372 Lewis St.$302,000

449 Hawthorn St.$200,000

301 Lewis St.$195,900

576 Edgewood Drive$175,000

116 E. Jefferson St.$170,000

373 Conkey St.$75,000

Caledonia

5335 Linden Circle$275,000

7317 Pheasant Trail$165,500

Elmwood Park

3128 Lathrop Ave.$520,000

Mount Pleasant

3603 Standish Lane$535,000

6540 Spring Meadow Lane$305,000

4103 Wood Lane$292,000

5718 Alta Loma Court$261,200

8205 Slater Ave.$258,000

3040 Meachem Road$214,200

4520 Wood Road$202,000

1134 Hastings Court Unit 101$178,000

1406 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 203$175,000

1803 Spring Meadow Lane$149,650

855 Lannon Terrace Unit 1503$146,000

1407 Oakes Road Unit 4$65,000

Racine

1211 Main St.$620,000

2504 Douglas Ave.$320,000

612 10th St.$195,000

1670 Perry Ave.$175,000

1711 W. Lawn Ave.$165,000

3105 Taylor Ave.$160,000

1107 Walton Ave.$150,000

1324 W. Lawn Ave.$145,100

3430 First Ave.$145,000

2925 Gillen St.$133,000

201 Belmont Ave.$126,000

1518 Boyd Ave.$116,400

4136 Marquette Drive$116,000

111 11th St. Unit 1$112,000

3023 Gilson St.$110,000

2017 West Boulevard$105,000

2026 Summit Ave.$89,900

1424 Oregon St.$68,000

2711 Eaton Lane$52,000

2053 Hayes Ave.$47,500

2929 Washington Ave.$39,000

1715 Albert St.$39,000

Rochester

28506 Blue Crane Court$25,000

33628 Washington Ave.$4,000

Sturtevant

3424 Kennsington Square$135,000

Union Grove

907 State St.$180,000

Waterford

5950 N. River Bay Road$512,000

29209 Elm Island Drive$425,000

417 Trailview Crossing$315,000

Wind Point

5112 Wind Point Road$365,000

