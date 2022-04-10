Property Transfers: March 28-April 1, 2022

March 28-April 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
28243 Plank Road;$515,000
3716 Voss Court;$506,941
272 Gardner Ave.;$315,000
32769 Vista View Drive;$310,400
556 Rose Ann Drive;$270,000
2501 S. Brown Lake Drive Unit B2;$125,500
Caledonia
1710 5 1/2 Mile Road;$355,500
4634 Stonebridge Drive;$305,000
6219 Douglas Ave.;$275,000
4852 Erie St.;$255,000
7217 Lone Elm Drive;$220,000
2832 Sunrise Road;$195,000
7024 Cliffside Drive;$176,500
4909 Scotts Way Unit 204;$126,550
4845 Scotts Way Unit 103;$85,000
Mount Pleasant
8118 Creek View Lane;$664,900
358 Emerald Drive;$562,500
6430 Bald Eagle Road;$545,000
1317 Willow Road;$409,000
9203 Dahlia Lane;$390,000
4947 Knoll Drive W;$389,000
4635 Limerick Lane;$365,000
2123 Summerset Drive;$364,900
1426 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 44;$255,000
1123 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204;$229,900
4733 Taylor Ave.;$175,000
1139 Ohio St.;$173,900
11077 W. Forest Home Ave. Unit 15L;$167,000
6541 Mariner Drive Unit 5;$162,000
5734 Cambridge Lane Unit 8;$146,500
8701 Cambridge Circle Unit 4;$145,000
952 Hastings Court;$62,500
Norway
8035 Racine Ave.;$1,468,780
8405 Virginia Circle;$660,000
8706 Sadler Drive;$462,500
Racine
1641 Wisconsin Ave.;$375,000
32 Harborview Drive;$359,900
3821 Alden Court;$285,900
834 Park Ave.;$250,000
234 Perry Ave.;$235,000
4525 Victory Ave.;$196,000
622 High St.;$195,000
1513 Blaine Ave.;$189,000
3337 Tenth Ave.;$187,500
1106 Kentucky St.;$180,000
1306 Walton Ave.;$174,000
4223 13th St.;$172,588
2821 Ashland Ave.;$168,000
3313 10th Ave.;$165,000
2127 Shoop St.;$165,000
2200 Kearney Ave.;$159,900
3624 21st St.;$156,000
1232 Romayne Ave.;$151,200
1614 Douglas Ave.;$146,000
1911 Gillen St.;$145,000
2033 Kearney Ave.;$140,000
1232 Florence Ave.;$138,000
1617 Holmes Ave.;$137,000
2011 N. Wisconsin St.;$136,000
1511 Thurston Ave. Unit 1513;$131,000
1908 Lydian Drive;$130,000
2547 Pinehurst Ave.;$125,500
2142 Kinzie Ave.;$125,000
1407 Kingston Ave.;$120,000
905 Wolff St.;$115,000
2037 LaSalle St.;$114,000
1421 Breeze Terrace;$110,000
712 Arthur Ave.;$100,000
1128 Russet St.;$85,000
1905 Linden Ave.;$75,800
2107 Rupert Blvd.;$74,200
2811 Charles St.;$68,000
1428 LaSalle St.;$60,000
1213 LaSalle St.;$59,500
1130 S. Memorial Drive;$55,000
1713 Howe St.;$45,097
1130 S. Memorial Drive;$45,000
1615 Linden Ave.;$44,000
1320 Franklin St.;$40,000
1608 16th St.;$35,000
929 Peck Ave.;$31,000
919 Racine St.;$27,000
2107 Rupert Blvd.;$14,800
916 Delamere Ave.;$6,000
Sturtevant
3201 Buckingham Road;$175,000
Union Grove
1500 15th Ave.;$500,610
2045 Norfolk Court;$457,000
907 8th Ave.;$265,000
822 12th Ave.;$250,000
Waterford
913 Foxwalk Drive;$464,675
7128 Sherry Lane;$288,000
412 Whipple Tree Lane;$273,600
4436 Sunset Road;$180,000
Yorkville
2705 S. Colony Drive;$775,000
14706-14708 Washington Ave.;$445,000