 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Property Transfers: March 28-April 1, 2022

  • 0

March 28-April 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

28243 Plank Road;$515,000

3716 Voss Court;$506,941

272 Gardner Ave.;$315,000

32769 Vista View Drive;$310,400

556 Rose Ann Drive;$270,000

2501 S. Brown Lake Drive Unit B2;$125,500

Caledonia

1710 5 1/2 Mile Road;$355,500

4634 Stonebridge Drive;$305,000

People are also reading…

6219 Douglas Ave.;$275,000

4852 Erie St.;$255,000

7217 Lone Elm Drive;$220,000

2832 Sunrise Road;$195,000

7024 Cliffside Drive;$176,500

4909 Scotts Way Unit 204;$126,550

4845 Scotts Way Unit 103;$85,000

Mount Pleasant

8118 Creek View Lane;$664,900

358 Emerald Drive;$562,500

6430 Bald Eagle Road;$545,000

1317 Willow Road;$409,000

9203 Dahlia Lane;$390,000

4947 Knoll Drive W;$389,000

4635 Limerick Lane;$365,000

2123 Summerset Drive;$364,900

1426 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 44;$255,000

1123 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 204;$229,900

4733 Taylor Ave.;$175,000

1139 Ohio St.;$173,900

11077 W. Forest Home Ave. Unit 15L;$167,000

6541 Mariner Drive Unit 5;$162,000

5734 Cambridge Lane Unit 8;$146,500

8701 Cambridge Circle Unit 4;$145,000

952 Hastings Court;$62,500

Norway

8035 Racine Ave.;$1,468,780

8405 Virginia Circle;$660,000

8706 Sadler Drive;$462,500

Racine

1641 Wisconsin Ave.;$375,000

32 Harborview Drive;$359,900

3821 Alden Court;$285,900

834 Park Ave.;$250,000

234 Perry Ave.;$235,000

4525 Victory Ave.;$196,000

622 High St.;$195,000

1513 Blaine Ave.;$189,000

3337 Tenth Ave.;$187,500

1106 Kentucky St.;$180,000

1306 Walton Ave.;$174,000

4223 13th St.;$172,588

2821 Ashland Ave.;$168,000

3313 10th Ave.;$165,000

2127 Shoop St.;$165,000

2200 Kearney Ave.;$159,900

3624 21st St.;$156,000

1232 Romayne Ave.;$151,200

1614 Douglas Ave.;$146,000

1911 Gillen St.;$145,000

2033 Kearney Ave.;$140,000

1232 Florence Ave.;$138,000

1617 Holmes Ave.;$137,000

2011 N. Wisconsin St.;$136,000

1511 Thurston Ave. Unit 1513;$131,000

1908 Lydian Drive;$130,000

2547 Pinehurst Ave.;$125,500

2142 Kinzie Ave.;$125,000

1407 Kingston Ave.;$120,000

905 Wolff St.;$115,000

2037 LaSalle St.;$114,000

1421 Breeze Terrace;$110,000

712 Arthur Ave.;$100,000

1128 Russet St.;$85,000

1905 Linden Ave.;$75,800

2107 Rupert Blvd.;$74,200

2811 Charles St.;$68,000

1428 LaSalle St.;$60,000

1213 LaSalle St.;$59,500

1130 S. Memorial Drive;$55,000

1713 Howe St.;$45,097

1130 S. Memorial Drive;$45,000

1615 Linden Ave.;$44,000

1320 Franklin St.;$40,000

1608 16th St.;$35,000

929 Peck Ave.;$31,000

919 Racine St.;$27,000

2107 Rupert Blvd.;$14,800

916 Delamere Ave.;$6,000

Sturtevant

3201 Buckingham Road;$175,000

Union Grove

1500 15th Ave.;$500,610

2045 Norfolk Court;$457,000

907 8th Ave.;$265,000

822 12th Ave.;$250,000

Waterford

913 Foxwalk Drive;$464,675

7128 Sherry Lane;$288,000

412 Whipple Tree Lane;$273,600

4436 Sunset Road;$180,000

Yorkville

2705 S. Colony Drive;$775,000

14706-14708 Washington Ave.;$445,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News