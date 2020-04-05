Property Transfers: March 23-27
March 23-27

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2456 S. Teut Road $407,500

8255 Schaal Road $385,000

373 Emerson St. $223,000

507 Lewis St. $187,500

225 W Chestnut St. $185,500

227 Chapel Terrace $180,000

30225 Bushnell Road $175,000

272 Gardner Ave. $157,700

341 Conkey St. $150,000

457 Orchard St. $132,250

1401 Isabel Lane $55,000

Caledonia

3733 South Lane $462,500

3167 Trudeau Trace $319,000

4602 Lasalle St. $312,900

9216 Prairie Crossing Drive $303,000

3011 Trudeau Trace $274,900

2931 5 Mile Road $255,000

5535 N. Meadows Drive $243,000

5625 Randal Lane $240,000

4232 County Road H $183,900

3426 Morris St. $120,900

Dover

1212 Laurel Lane $334,900

Elmwood Park

3335 Green Meadows Lane $227,600

Mount Pleasant

6940 Washington Ave. $808,500

1122 Tallgrass Lane $339,900

1440 Renee Drive $249,500

5516 Cambridge Lane No.1 $139,900

5701 Cambridge Circle No. 5 $85,000

Norway

27309 Apple Road $500,000

Racine

2923 Taylor Ave. $350,000

109 Hillcrest Drive $277,500

115 Westminster Square $265,900

232 Main St. $235,000

1708 College Ave. $201,000

241 Crab Tree Lane $190,000

716 Arthur Ave. $168,000

1121 Cedar Creek St. $150,000

3209 Debra Lane $142,500

2412 Green St. $138,000

3339 Sixth St. $131,000

315 Blaine Ave. $122,500

1213 Lombard Ave. $120,000

2032 Thurston Ave. $117,900

1945 Case Ave. $105,000

1524 West Lawn Ave. $102,000

3304 Durand Ave. $96,000

1936 Hickory Grove Ave. $75,800

2337 Dwight St. $66,000

1708 Shoop St. $48,000

Raymond

4554 96th St. $102,000

Union Grove

1402 High St. $149,000

Waterford

438 Woodfield Circle $308,900

200 S Jefferson St. $183,000

217 S. 7th St. No. 1B $129,000

30917 Shady Lane $128,500

Yorkville

1315 55th Drive $610,000

Breaking News