Property Transfers: March 23-27

March 23-27
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2456 S. Teut Road $407,500
8255 Schaal Road $385,000
373 Emerson St. $223,000
507 Lewis St. $187,500
225 W Chestnut St. $185,500
227 Chapel Terrace $180,000
30225 Bushnell Road $175,000
272 Gardner Ave. $157,700
341 Conkey St. $150,000
457 Orchard St. $132,250
1401 Isabel Lane $55,000
Caledonia
3733 South Lane $462,500
3167 Trudeau Trace $319,000
4602 Lasalle St. $312,900
9216 Prairie Crossing Drive $303,000
3011 Trudeau Trace $274,900
2931 5 Mile Road $255,000
5535 N. Meadows Drive $243,000
5625 Randal Lane $240,000
4232 County Road H $183,900
3426 Morris St. $120,900
Dover
1212 Laurel Lane $334,900
Elmwood Park
3335 Green Meadows Lane $227,600
Mount Pleasant
6940 Washington Ave. $808,500
1122 Tallgrass Lane $339,900
1440 Renee Drive $249,500
5516 Cambridge Lane No.1 $139,900
5701 Cambridge Circle No. 5 $85,000
Norway
27309 Apple Road $500,000
Racine
2923 Taylor Ave. $350,000
109 Hillcrest Drive $277,500
115 Westminster Square $265,900
232 Main St. $235,000
1708 College Ave. $201,000
241 Crab Tree Lane $190,000
716 Arthur Ave. $168,000
1121 Cedar Creek St. $150,000
3209 Debra Lane $142,500
2412 Green St. $138,000
3339 Sixth St. $131,000
315 Blaine Ave. $122,500
1213 Lombard Ave. $120,000
2032 Thurston Ave. $117,900
1945 Case Ave. $105,000
1524 West Lawn Ave. $102,000
3304 Durand Ave. $96,000
1936 Hickory Grove Ave. $75,800
2337 Dwight St. $66,000
1708 Shoop St. $48,000
Raymond
4554 96th St. $102,000
Union Grove
1402 High St. $149,000
Waterford
438 Woodfield Circle $308,900
200 S Jefferson St. $183,000
217 S. 7th St. No. 1B $129,000
30917 Shady Lane $128,500
Yorkville
1315 55th Drive $610,000
