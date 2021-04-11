 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: March 22-26
0 comments

March 22-26

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

401 Donald Drive $1,650,000

532 N. Pine St. $457,000

240 Origen St. $315,000

464 Summit Ave. $202,300

273 Lewis St. $189,900

391 W. State St. $160,000

240 Chestnut E St. $104,000

Caledonia

628 Brookview Court $450,000

5905 San Dell Way $410,000

8636 Talamasca Drive $385,000

5817 Marwood Drive $359,900

5139 Erie St. $340,000

5811 Finch Lane $334,500

1625 Newberry Lane $290,000

3304 Valley Forge St. $217,000

3130 N. Newman Road $205,000

1612 Johnson Ave. $181,000

3636 N. Green Bay Road $175,000

1504 Kremer Ave. $95,000

2318 Broadleaf Drive $65,000

3820 Wild Ginger Way $57,000

Dover

715 S. Cox Road $290,000

24025 Carlisle Ave. $243,400

24851 Wilson St. $138,022

24705 Wilson St. $99,900

Mount Pleasant

1155 Oakes Road $1,050,000

7110 Old Spring St. $475,000

4808 Lathrop Ave. $475,000

5313 Biscayne Ave. $360,500

9057 Old Spring St. $358,000

3420 Chicory Road $350,000

2350 W. Circle Drive Unit 42 $338,000

3409 S. Green Bay Road $325,000

3656 Providence Drive $324,000

313 Cherry Hill Drive $289,000

5129 Cynthia Lane $280,000

1522 Wiese Court $235,000

1145 Illinois St. $219,000

3345 Illinois St. $219,000

5819 Emstan Hills Road $209,300

6335 Berkshire Lane $148,830

1148 N. Sunnyslope Drive $148,000

Norway

6806 S. Loomis Road $260,000

Racine

2412 Douglas Ave. $380,000

909 College Ave. $312,500

3400 Southwood Drive $310,000

5335 Highwood Drive $223,000

3019 Navajo Trail $220,000

2925 N. Main St. $212,000

737 Lathrop Ave. $180,000

3202 Meachem Road $180,000

2013 Grove Ave. $179,000

3316 Wright Ave. $172,000

1530 Holmes Ave. $165,500

925 South St. $155,500

3609 Haven Ave. $153,000

1238 Goold St. $143,500

2508 Green St. $133,500

1912 Grand Ave. $125,000

706 Virginia St. $125,000

1724 Green St. $125,000

3416 Ninth Ave. $119,000

2000 Howe St. $116,000

925 Virginia St. $115,000

618 Hayes Ave. $108,000

2853 Eisenhower Drive $95,000

1811 Grand Ave. $85,000

1011 Arthur Ave. $78,500

1326 Maple St. $78,000

1628 Murray Ave. $77,500

1238 Isabelle Ave. $74,000

1025 Parker Ave. $57,500

4203 15th St. $46,500

505 N. Memorial Drive $40,000

1206 Kewaunee St. 5,000

2612 Grove Ave. $1,230

Raymond

5834 3 Mile Road $435,000

3346 68th St. $409,900

Sturtevant

3116 S. Kennedy Drive $390,000

Union Grove

1400 Eighth Ave. $4,015,800

365 18th Ave. $420,000

1114 High St. $126,000

Waterford

30728 Fairway Drive $364,000

589 Gravity Court $56,602

Yorkville

16622 50th Road $245,000

