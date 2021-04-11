Property Transfers: March 22-26

March 22-26
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
401 Donald Drive $1,650,000
532 N. Pine St. $457,000
240 Origen St. $315,000
464 Summit Ave. $202,300
273 Lewis St. $189,900
391 W. State St. $160,000
240 Chestnut E St. $104,000
Caledonia
628 Brookview Court $450,000
5905 San Dell Way $410,000
8636 Talamasca Drive $385,000
5817 Marwood Drive $359,900
5139 Erie St. $340,000
5811 Finch Lane $334,500
1625 Newberry Lane $290,000
3304 Valley Forge St. $217,000
3130 N. Newman Road $205,000
1612 Johnson Ave. $181,000
3636 N. Green Bay Road $175,000
1504 Kremer Ave. $95,000
2318 Broadleaf Drive $65,000
3820 Wild Ginger Way $57,000
Dover
715 S. Cox Road $290,000
24025 Carlisle Ave. $243,400
24851 Wilson St. $138,022
24705 Wilson St. $99,900
Mount Pleasant
1155 Oakes Road $1,050,000
7110 Old Spring St. $475,000
4808 Lathrop Ave. $475,000
5313 Biscayne Ave. $360,500
9057 Old Spring St. $358,000
3420 Chicory Road $350,000
2350 W. Circle Drive Unit 42 $338,000
3409 S. Green Bay Road $325,000
3656 Providence Drive $324,000
313 Cherry Hill Drive $289,000
5129 Cynthia Lane $280,000
1522 Wiese Court $235,000
1145 Illinois St. $219,000
3345 Illinois St. $219,000
5819 Emstan Hills Road $209,300
6335 Berkshire Lane $148,830
1148 N. Sunnyslope Drive $148,000
Norway
6806 S. Loomis Road $260,000
Racine
2412 Douglas Ave. $380,000
909 College Ave. $312,500
3400 Southwood Drive $310,000
5335 Highwood Drive $223,000
3019 Navajo Trail $220,000
2925 N. Main St. $212,000
737 Lathrop Ave. $180,000
3202 Meachem Road $180,000
2013 Grove Ave. $179,000
3316 Wright Ave. $172,000
1530 Holmes Ave. $165,500
925 South St. $155,500
3609 Haven Ave. $153,000
1238 Goold St. $143,500
2508 Green St. $133,500
1912 Grand Ave. $125,000
706 Virginia St. $125,000
1724 Green St. $125,000
3416 Ninth Ave. $119,000
2000 Howe St. $116,000
925 Virginia St. $115,000
618 Hayes Ave. $108,000
2853 Eisenhower Drive $95,000
1811 Grand Ave. $85,000
1011 Arthur Ave. $78,500
1326 Maple St. $78,000
1628 Murray Ave. $77,500
1238 Isabelle Ave. $74,000
1025 Parker Ave. $57,500
4203 15th St. $46,500
505 N. Memorial Drive $40,000
1206 Kewaunee St. 5,000
2612 Grove Ave. $1,230
Raymond
5834 3 Mile Road $435,000
3346 68th St. $409,900
Sturtevant