Property Transfers: March 21-25, 2022

Property Transfers: April 19-23

March 21-25

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

337 Indian Bend Road $495,000

1200 Raptor Court Unit 11 $395,000

264 Edward St. $285,000

425 Herman St. $264,000

101 Clover Drive $245,500

449 Edward St. $195,000

Caledonia

618 Appaloosa Trail $370,000

3800 Cheyenne Court Unit G $134,900

10215 Root River Drive $128,500

Dover

23417 N. Shore Drive $851,800

2701 Lakeshore Drive $410,000

Mount Pleasant

4210 Spring St. $180,000

5727 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $156,000

6428 Kinzie Ave. $85,000

Racine

218 16th St. $649,500

5421 Westmore Drive $230,000

706 Echo Lane $220,000

1505 Arthur Ave. $205,000

1642 Carlisle Ave. $171,000

1133 Lathrop Ave. $169,000

218 Blaine Ave. $166,000

1532 Owen Ave. $165,000

2619 La Salle St. $159,900

1769 Illinois Ave. $150,000

1924 Hayes Ave. $147,900

4325 16th St. $146,000

335 Luetke Ave. $140,000

2700 Bate St. $137,500

1327 Grand Ave. $135,000

2905 Hamilton Ave. $132,500

1020 Isabelle Ave. $132,000

815 13th St. $130,000

2029 Douglas Ave. $125,000

1504 Owen Ave. $125,000

335 Luedtke Ave. $120,000

323 Luedtke Ave. $71,500

2400 Carmel Ave. $50,000

1323 Rapids Drive $25,700

4012 Olive St. $20,000

Rochester

401 S. State St. $200,000

31912 Academy Road $150,000

Union Grove

2034 Norfolk Court $4,590,000

1342 State St. $230,000

1302 10th Ave. $208,500

Waterford

649 Swan Drive $409,000

Wind Point

16 Jim Lin Lane $310,000

4939 Beacon Lane $252,000

