Property Transfers: March 21-25, 2022

March 21-25
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
337 Indian Bend Road $495,000
1200 Raptor Court Unit 11 $395,000
264 Edward St. $285,000
425 Herman St. $264,000
101 Clover Drive $245,500
449 Edward St. $195,000
Caledonia
618 Appaloosa Trail $370,000
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit G $134,900
10215 Root River Drive $128,500
People are also reading…
Dover
23417 N. Shore Drive $851,800
2701 Lakeshore Drive $410,000
Mount Pleasant
4210 Spring St. $180,000
5727 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $156,000
6428 Kinzie Ave. $85,000
Racine
218 16th St. $649,500
5421 Westmore Drive $230,000
706 Echo Lane $220,000
1505 Arthur Ave. $205,000
1642 Carlisle Ave. $171,000
1133 Lathrop Ave. $169,000
218 Blaine Ave. $166,000
1532 Owen Ave. $165,000
2619 La Salle St. $159,900
1769 Illinois Ave. $150,000
1924 Hayes Ave. $147,900
4325 16th St. $146,000
335 Luetke Ave. $140,000
2700 Bate St. $137,500
1327 Grand Ave. $135,000
2905 Hamilton Ave. $132,500
1020 Isabelle Ave. $132,000
815 13th St. $130,000
2029 Douglas Ave. $125,000
1504 Owen Ave. $125,000
335 Luedtke Ave. $120,000
323 Luedtke Ave. $71,500
2400 Carmel Ave. $50,000
1323 Rapids Drive $25,700
4012 Olive St. $20,000
Rochester
401 S. State St. $200,000
31912 Academy Road $150,000
Union Grove
2034 Norfolk Court $4,590,000
1342 State St. $230,000
1302 10th Ave. $208,500
Waterford
649 Swan Drive $409,000
Wind Point
16 Jim Lin Lane $310,000
4939 Beacon Lane $252,000