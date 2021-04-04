Property Transfers: March 15-19

March 15-19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
34543 Walburg Lane $499,900
376 Indian Bend Road $400,000
349 Kendall St. $310,000
317 S. Perkins Blvd. $250,000
317 Conkey St. $222,000
Caledonia
6439 Hidden Creek Road $500,000
6922 Westlake Drive $405,000
9902 Northwestern Ave. $266,000
6361 Newcastle Lane $145,000
4242 Goleys Lane $96,000
Mount Pleasant
3854 Glencoe Drive $425,000
6210 Partridge Hill Drive $294,900
5525 Sandy Lane $257,500
7408 Granite Way Unit 1304 $215,000
4033 Sheridan Road $189,900
7120 Parkside Lane Unit 201 $175,900
7058 Fairfield Court Unit 102 $165,000
1724 Warwick Way $159,900
1441 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 102 $127,000
3055 Coolidge Ave. $85,000
6700 Mariner Drive Unit 104 $65,000
Norway
26822 Julia St. $265,900
6806 S. Loomis Road $260,000
7220 W. Wind Lake Road $236,000
Racine
3090 Old Mill Road $625,000
1336 Main St. $524,900
64 Harborview Drive $344,900
5233 Lilac Lane $227,500
3400 Victorian Drive $227,000
1506 N. Main St. $217,000
1312 Blaine Ave. $195,000
3814 St. Andrews Blvd. $174,000
2500 Taylor Ave. $168,000
4525 Victory Ave. $167,500
724 Ohio St. $163,500
2206 Kinzie Ave. $160,500
916 Melvin Ave. $160,000
1700 Skyline Drive $160,000
3014 Gilson St. $156,000
2809 Drexel Ave. $155,000
2019 N. Main St. $152,000
2711 Geneva St. $147,100
2024 Deane Blvd. $144,000
1928 Carlisle Ave. $143,000
3427 Fourth Ave. $115,300
2218 Carlisle Ave. $114,900
1004 Delamere Ave. $112,000
1018 N. Memorial Drive $109,450
2009 Slauson Ave. $108,000
1712 Boyd Ave. $96,000
2404 St. Clair St. $95,000
1318 Goold St. $91,000
1901 Marquette St. $85,000
1713 Boyd Ave. $83,900
2000 Phillips Ave. $80,000
1640 Kearney Ave. $74,000
2401 Dwight St. $72,500
1110 Brooker St. $71,000
1902 Linden Ave. $67,500
1500 Hayes Ave. $67,300
605 Chicago St. $55,500
1433 Ninth St. $50,000
812 Park Ave. $35,300
39 Gaslight Pointe Marina $35,000
3914 20th St. $18,500
1332 Hamilton St. $15,000
428 Cliff Ave. $3,000
1102 11th St. $900
Rochester
906 N. Browns Lake Drive $350,000
301 Coyote Trail $210,000
2227 Maple Road $150,000
Sturtevant
8417 Queensbury Lane $382,551
9319 Durand Ave. $211,151
2917 96th St. $125,000
Union Grove
1122 Vine St. $225,000
716 High St. $219,000