Property Transfers: March 15-19
Property Transfers: March 15-19

March 15-19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

34543 Walburg Lane $499,900

376 Indian Bend Road $400,000

349 Kendall St. $310,000

317 S. Perkins Blvd. $250,000

317 Conkey St. $222,000

Caledonia

6439 Hidden Creek Road $500,000

6922 Westlake Drive $405,000

9902 Northwestern Ave. $266,000

6361 Newcastle Lane $145,000

4242 Goleys Lane $96,000

Mount Pleasant

3854 Glencoe Drive $425,000

6210 Partridge Hill Drive $294,900

5525 Sandy Lane $257,500

7408 Granite Way Unit 1304 $215,000

4033 Sheridan Road $189,900

7120 Parkside Lane Unit 201 $175,900

7058 Fairfield Court Unit 102 $165,000

1724 Warwick Way $159,900

1441 Pheasant Run Drive Unit 102 $127,000

3055 Coolidge Ave. $85,000

6700 Mariner Drive Unit 104 $65,000

Norway

26822 Julia St. $265,900

6806 S. Loomis Road $260,000

7220 W. Wind Lake Road $236,000

Racine

3090 Old Mill Road $625,000

1336 Main St. $524,900

64 Harborview Drive $344,900

5233 Lilac Lane $227,500

3400 Victorian Drive $227,000

1506 N. Main St. $217,000

1312 Blaine Ave. $195,000

3814 St. Andrews Blvd. $174,000

2500 Taylor Ave. $168,000

4525 Victory Ave. $167,500

724 Ohio St. $163,500

2206 Kinzie Ave. $160,500

916 Melvin Ave. $160,000

1700 Skyline Drive $160,000

3014 Gilson St. $156,000

2809 Drexel Ave. $155,000

2019 N. Main St. $152,000

2711 Geneva St. $147,100

2024 Deane Blvd. $144,000

1928 Carlisle Ave. $143,000

3427 Fourth Ave. $115,300

2218 Carlisle Ave. $114,900

1004 Delamere Ave. $112,000

1018 N. Memorial Drive $109,450

2009 Slauson Ave. $108,000

1712 Boyd Ave. $96,000

2404 St. Clair St. $95,000

1318 Goold St. $91,000

1901 Marquette St. $85,000

1713 Boyd Ave. $83,900

2000 Phillips Ave. $80,000

1640 Kearney Ave. $74,000

2401 Dwight St. $72,500

1110 Brooker St. $71,000

1902 Linden Ave. $67,500

1500 Hayes Ave. $67,300

605 Chicago St. $55,500

1433 Ninth St. $50,000

812 Park Ave. $35,300

39 Gaslight Pointe Marina $35,000

3914 20th St. $18,500

1332 Hamilton St. $15,000

428 Cliff Ave. $3,000

1102 11th St. $900

Rochester

906 N. Browns Lake Drive $350,000

301 Coyote Trail $210,000

2227 Maple Road $150,000

Sturtevant

8417 Queensbury Lane $382,551

9319 Durand Ave. $211,151

2917 96th St. $125,000

Union Grove

1122 Vine St. $225,000

716 High St. $219,000

Waterford

915 Meadowgate Drive $343,100

317 Trailview Crossing $332,500

8813 Big Bend Road $260,000

Wind Point

5001 Hunt Club Road $485,000

111 Old Pine Circle $179,200

Yorkville

1221 67th Drive $267,000

