Property Transfers: March 14-18, 2022

Property Transfers: April 19-23

March 14-18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1125 Cooper Hawk Drive $500,000

1200 Raptor Court Unit 33$419,000

181 Monica Ave. $370,000

501 Dunford Drive $260,000

32724 Robers St. $224,900

3410 Fischer Drive $211,500

1073 S. Pine St. Unit 201 $164,800

141-143 S. Pine St. $155,000

34617 Walburg Lane $115,000

Caledonia

3330 Fenceline Road $420,500

6560 High Hill Circle $401,650

309 Kaywood Drive $394,900

800 Kaywood Drive $353,900

7210 Aspen Court $340,000

440 W. Point Lane $265,000

1845 Wedgewood Drive $249,900

3344 N. Green Bay Road $166,000

3725 Cheyenne Court $150,000

11322 County Road G $140,000

Dover

2720 Golf Road $94,000

Mount Pleasant

6236 Bald Eagle Road $650,000

8731 Shadowood Trail $415,000

6710 Braun Road $398,000

6552 Spring Meadow Lane $395,000

7050 Creekside Court $366,000

4520 Garden Drive $276,000

1236 N. Stuart Road $255,000

7408 Granite Way Unit 1305 $175,000

1231 Sunnyslope Road N Unit 206 $175,000

1439 Fox Tail Drive Unit 201 $172,500

5811 Chukar Lane Unit 102 $168,000

2310-2312 Howe St. $147,500

5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $126,700

1040 Prairie Drive Unit 24 $110,000

5019 Durand Ave. $105,000

Norway

27027 S. Elm Lane $377,000

Racine

3404 Kentucky St. $257,000

708 Orchard St. $255,000

111 11th St. Unit 6-B-1S $250,000

737 Indiana St. $250,000

2834 W. Lawn Ave. $249,900

705 Augusta St. $243,000

710 Melvin Ave. $224,000

2907-2909 Russet St. $220,000

910 S. Memorial Drive $219,900

2801 Lincolnwood Drive $206,000

5331 Marboro Drive $182,500

1139 Jefferson St. $180,000

1929 Case Ave. $179,800

1127 Sheraton Drive $174,900

5129 16th St. $165,000

420 Taylor Ave. $160,000

3000 Webster St. $159,900

1232 Jones Ave. $155,000

2604 Jean Ave. $150,000

2112 Clarence Ave. $140,000

1110 Layard Ave. $135,000

4601 Byrd Ave. $130,000

2028 Blaine Ave. $128,900

1230 Cherry St. $120,000

1431 College Ave. $119,000

1545 Quincy Ave. $118,500

1920 Phillips Ave. $110,000

1912 Lathrop Ave. $105,000

1801 N. Wisconsin St. $104,000

824 Forest St. $100,000

2213 Summit Ave. $72,100

3332 Ninth Ave. $70,000

1327 Carlisle Ave. $66,000

911 Birch St. $51,000

3417 Wright Ave. $36,700

1755 Hill St. $25,000

1642 Villa St. $20,000

15026 Washington Ave. $5,000

Raymond

701 Adeline Drive $140,000

Rochester

2530 N. River Road $310,000

Sturtevant

8717 Citadel Terrace $407,000

2901 87th St. $272,000

1503 92nd St. Unit 12 $205,000

Union Grove

520 18th Ave. $299,900

607 13th Ave. $265,000

Waterford

7402 Poplar Circle $900,000

4917 Riverside Road $665,000

30707 Morning View Circle $514,900

815 Willow Bend Drive $385,000

955 Spyglass Hill $303,000

Yorkville

18600 Walden Drive $785,000

