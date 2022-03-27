Property Transfers: March 14-18, 2022

March 14-18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1125 Cooper Hawk Drive $500,000
1200 Raptor Court Unit 33$419,000
181 Monica Ave. $370,000
501 Dunford Drive $260,000
32724 Robers St. $224,900
3410 Fischer Drive $211,500
1073 S. Pine St. Unit 201 $164,800
141-143 S. Pine St. $155,000
34617 Walburg Lane $115,000
Caledonia
3330 Fenceline Road $420,500
6560 High Hill Circle $401,650
309 Kaywood Drive $394,900
800 Kaywood Drive $353,900
7210 Aspen Court $340,000
440 W. Point Lane $265,000
1845 Wedgewood Drive $249,900
3344 N. Green Bay Road $166,000
3725 Cheyenne Court $150,000
11322 County Road G $140,000
Dover
2720 Golf Road $94,000
Mount Pleasant
6236 Bald Eagle Road $650,000
8731 Shadowood Trail $415,000
6710 Braun Road $398,000
6552 Spring Meadow Lane $395,000
7050 Creekside Court $366,000
4520 Garden Drive $276,000
1236 N. Stuart Road $255,000
7408 Granite Way Unit 1305 $175,000
1231 Sunnyslope Road N Unit 206 $175,000
1439 Fox Tail Drive Unit 201 $172,500
5811 Chukar Lane Unit 102 $168,000
2310-2312 Howe St. $147,500
5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $126,700
1040 Prairie Drive Unit 24 $110,000
5019 Durand Ave. $105,000
Norway
27027 S. Elm Lane $377,000
Racine
3404 Kentucky St. $257,000
708 Orchard St. $255,000
111 11th St. Unit 6-B-1S $250,000
737 Indiana St. $250,000
2834 W. Lawn Ave. $249,900
705 Augusta St. $243,000
710 Melvin Ave. $224,000
2907-2909 Russet St. $220,000
910 S. Memorial Drive $219,900
2801 Lincolnwood Drive $206,000
5331 Marboro Drive $182,500
1139 Jefferson St. $180,000
1929 Case Ave. $179,800
1127 Sheraton Drive $174,900
5129 16th St. $165,000
420 Taylor Ave. $160,000
3000 Webster St. $159,900
1232 Jones Ave. $155,000
2604 Jean Ave. $150,000
2112 Clarence Ave. $140,000
1110 Layard Ave. $135,000
4601 Byrd Ave. $130,000
2028 Blaine Ave. $128,900
1230 Cherry St. $120,000
1431 College Ave. $119,000
1545 Quincy Ave. $118,500
1920 Phillips Ave. $110,000
1912 Lathrop Ave. $105,000
1801 N. Wisconsin St. $104,000
824 Forest St. $100,000
2213 Summit Ave. $72,100
3332 Ninth Ave. $70,000
1327 Carlisle Ave. $66,000
911 Birch St. $51,000
3417 Wright Ave. $36,700
1755 Hill St. $25,000
1642 Villa St. $20,000
15026 Washington Ave. $5,000
Raymond
701 Adeline Drive $140,000
Rochester
2530 N. River Road $310,000
Sturtevant
8717 Citadel Terrace $407,000
2901 87th St. $272,000
1503 92nd St. Unit 12 $205,000
Union Grove
520 18th Ave. $299,900
607 13th Ave. $265,000
Waterford
7402 Poplar Circle $900,000
4917 Riverside Road $665,000
30707 Morning View Circle $514,900
815 Willow Bend Drive $385,000
955 Spyglass Hill $303,000
Yorkville
18600 Walden Drive $785,000