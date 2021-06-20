 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: June 7-11
Property Transfers: June 7-11

  
June 7-11

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

149 E. Chestnut St. $775,000

33604 Palm Drive $339,000

7326 Woodland Court $274,900

601 W. State St. $271,000

34205 White Oak Drive $230,000

400 Summit Ave. $225,000

817 N. Pine St. $210,000

30139 Mound Drive $180,000

7305 Pine Ridge Drive $58,500

Caledonia

9709 Prairie Crossing Drive $380,000

10409 Prairie Crossing Drive $361,000

3645 Morris St. $353,000

6828 Elderberry Road $322,000

5729 Sandview Lane $320,000

6835 Bobolink Road $315,000

2815 5 Mile Road $299,900

7123 Lakeshore Drive $285,000

3425 Pioneer Drive $271,512

9912 Northwestern Ave. $270,000

1527 Kremer Ave. $250,000

4405 N. Green Bay Road $250,000

4941 Carter Drive $242,500

3425 Pioneer Drive $127,500

3528 Kimberly Lane $87,500

3241 STH 31 $54,000

1027 Ellis Ave. $27,900

Dover

23926 Dover Line Road $499,000

Elmwood Park

3418 N. Elmwood Drive $195,000

Mount Pleasant

4822 Newport Lane $470,000

5735 Ridge Crest Drive $439,900

3833 Meachem Road $412,000

1416 Country Club Drive Unit 30 $325,000

3430 Chicory Road $295,000

2238 Airline Road $290,000

6001 Sunset Blvd. $250,000

4312 Farmington Lane $242,000

5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 17 $242,000

2735 Markridge Drive $240,000

6221 Haven Ave. $232,500

4226 Taylor Harbor West 1 $192,500

1501 Laura Ave. $159,500

3030 Gates St. $144,000

6700 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $141,000

6039 Biscayne Ave. $120,200

6620 Mariner Drive Unit 103 $119,000

Norway

26558 Marion Court $238,000

Racine

731 Kentucky St. $270,000

3782 N. Bay Drive $254,000

820 Blaine Ave. $245,000

736 Indiana St. $229,900

35 Harborview Drive Unit 112 $216,000

706 Echo Lane $197,000

2815 Pinehurst Ave. $196,000

1201 Hagerer St. $195,000

1516 Orchard St. $187,000

827 Saxony Drive $185,000

1215 Cleveland Ave. $180,000

2415 Jerome Blvd. $169,000

1315 Grand Ave. $165,000

1727 N. Main St. $162,500

1933 Kearney Ave. $160,000

1920 Polaris Ave. $160,000

2426 Olive St. $157,500

5626 Byrd Ave. $156,000

2052 Georgia Ave. $153,000

4105 Monterey Drive $148,000

828 Sandra Court $145,000

922 Racine St. $130,650

2715 Eisenhower Drive $130,000

1007 Lombard Ave. $130,000

1720 Quincy Ave. $105,000

1022 Goold St. $98,000

1618 Franklin St. $85,000

10060 State St. $75,000

2317 18th St. $57,000

1821 Marquette St. $45,250

2317 18th St. $40,000

1702 9th St. $34,701

Raymond

1305 51st St. $220,000

8000 W. Stone Creek Circle $217,300

Rochester

30758 Hunters Glen Road $499,900

29416 Eagle Ridge Drive $458,000

2436 N. Browns Lake Drive $253,000

33602 Washington Ave. $200,000

Sturtevant

3417 Kennsington Square Road $275,000

3341 Kennsington Square Road $255,000

9401 Chandler Ave. $250,700

3040 93rd St. $195,000

3225 S. Kennedy Drive $180,000

3899 90th St. $68,000

Union Grove

1415 New St. $244,000

1416 New St. $87,700

Waterford

4538 Sunset Drive $385,000

507A/B Foxmead Drive $382,000

205 N. 7th St. $280,000

202 Harmont Road $235,000

Yorkville

15536 58th Road $350,000

