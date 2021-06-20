Property Transfers: June 7-11

June 7-11
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
149 E. Chestnut St. $775,000
33604 Palm Drive $339,000
7326 Woodland Court $274,900
601 W. State St. $271,000
34205 White Oak Drive $230,000
400 Summit Ave. $225,000
817 N. Pine St. $210,000
30139 Mound Drive $180,000
7305 Pine Ridge Drive $58,500
Caledonia
9709 Prairie Crossing Drive $380,000
10409 Prairie Crossing Drive $361,000
3645 Morris St. $353,000
6828 Elderberry Road $322,000
5729 Sandview Lane $320,000
6835 Bobolink Road $315,000
2815 5 Mile Road $299,900
7123 Lakeshore Drive $285,000
3425 Pioneer Drive $271,512
9912 Northwestern Ave. $270,000
1527 Kremer Ave. $250,000
4405 N. Green Bay Road $250,000
4941 Carter Drive $242,500
3425 Pioneer Drive $127,500
3528 Kimberly Lane $87,500
3241 STH 31 $54,000
1027 Ellis Ave. $27,900
Dover
23926 Dover Line Road $499,000
Elmwood Park
3418 N. Elmwood Drive $195,000
Mount Pleasant
4822 Newport Lane $470,000
5735 Ridge Crest Drive $439,900
3833 Meachem Road $412,000
1416 Country Club Drive Unit 30 $325,000
3430 Chicory Road $295,000
2238 Airline Road $290,000
6001 Sunset Blvd. $250,000
4312 Farmington Lane $242,000
5943 Kinzie Ave. Unit 17 $242,000
2735 Markridge Drive $240,000
6221 Haven Ave. $232,500
4226 Taylor Harbor West 1 $192,500
1501 Laura Ave. $159,500
3030 Gates St. $144,000
6700 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $141,000
6039 Biscayne Ave. $120,200
6620 Mariner Drive Unit 103 $119,000
Norway
26558 Marion Court $238,000
Racine
731 Kentucky St. $270,000
3782 N. Bay Drive $254,000
820 Blaine Ave. $245,000
736 Indiana St. $229,900
35 Harborview Drive Unit 112 $216,000
706 Echo Lane $197,000
2815 Pinehurst Ave. $196,000
1201 Hagerer St. $195,000
1516 Orchard St. $187,000
827 Saxony Drive $185,000
1215 Cleveland Ave. $180,000
2415 Jerome Blvd. $169,000
1315 Grand Ave. $165,000
1727 N. Main St. $162,500
1933 Kearney Ave. $160,000
1920 Polaris Ave. $160,000
2426 Olive St. $157,500
5626 Byrd Ave. $156,000
2052 Georgia Ave. $153,000
4105 Monterey Drive $148,000
828 Sandra Court $145,000
922 Racine St. $130,650
2715 Eisenhower Drive $130,000
1007 Lombard Ave. $130,000
1720 Quincy Ave. $105,000
1022 Goold St. $98,000
1618 Franklin St. $85,000
10060 State St. $75,000
2317 18th St. $57,000
1821 Marquette St. $45,250
2317 18th St. $40,000
1702 9th St. $34,701
Raymond
1305 51st St. $220,000
8000 W. Stone Creek Circle $217,300
Rochester
30758 Hunters Glen Road $499,900
29416 Eagle Ridge Drive $458,000
2436 N. Browns Lake Drive $253,000
33602 Washington Ave. $200,000
Sturtevant
3417 Kennsington Square Road $275,000
3341 Kennsington Square Road $255,000
9401 Chandler Ave. $250,700
3040 93rd St. $195,000
3225 S. Kennedy Drive $180,000
3899 90th St. $68,000
Union Grove
1415 New St. $244,000
1416 New St. $87,700
Waterford
4538 Sunset Drive $385,000
507A/B Foxmead Drive $382,000