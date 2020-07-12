Property Transfers: June 29-July 2

June 29-July 2
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30950 Weiler Road $475,000
2309 Stonegate Road $370,420
525 Dunford Drive $275,000
380 E. Market St. $185,000
140 Paul St. $135,100
1224 Olivia Trail $55,000
Caledonia
12828 CTH G $750,000
3004 Deer Creek Drive $309,900
4625 N. Green Bay Road $296,500
700 Waters Edge Road Unit 21 $290,000
9900 Dana Drive $280,000
12024 4 Mile Road $280,000
10502 Prairie Crossing Drive $280,000
3533 River Bend Drive $264,000
1118 Dundee Drive $253,000
6701 County Line Road $250,000
4738 Alcyn Drive $236,900
12106 7 1/2 Mile Road $235,000
8905 Rodney Lane $218,000
2820 Crestview Park Drive $185,000
6843 Cliffside Drive $175,000
2535 Aster Court $170,000
6650 Charles St. $160,000
2705 5 1/2 Mile Road $140,000
4526 Sina Lane $27,900
Elmwood Park
3283 N. Elmwood Drive $269,250
Mount Pleasant
10009 Northwestern Ave. $900,000
2047 Settlement Trail $462,900
8309 Amber Circle $340,000
5111 Norman St. $330,500
4333 Qulte Valley Court $320,000
3410 Oregon St. $260,000
3433 Illinois St. $195,000
6606 Green Ridge Drive $189,900
2743 Deer Creek Drive $187,500
7408 Granite Way Unit 1304 $185,000
5201 Northwestern Ave. $185,000
1113 Hastings Court Unit 102 $180,000
5542 Cambridge Lane Unit 4 $166,500
938 Boulder Trail Unit 404 $152,500
7407 Granite Way Unit 1402 $145,000
5605 Cambridge Lane $137,500
6740 Mariner Drive Unit 101L $85,000
Norway
26420 Malchine Road Unit 26422 $400,000
26815 Lakeview Drive $290,000
8737 Sadler Drive $280,000
Racine
3801 Lighthouse Drive $975,000
2911 Taylor Ave. $375,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 504 $365,000
3040 N. Main St. $253,000
4 Virginia St. $213,400
2319 Green St. $207,000
1009 Blaine Ave. $199,900
913 Florence Ave. $170,000
2908 Indian Trail $166,000
1661 Perry Ave. $155,000
1715 Park Ave. $143,000
2603 Olive St. $141,000
1233 Augusta St. $135,000
3817 Wright Ave. $135,000
2921 Dwight St. $120,000
317 Island Ave. $120,000
2012 Geneva St. $119,000
2407 Jean Ave. $115,000
1545 Grove Ave. $114,000
1435 W. Blvd. $112,000
2142 Clarence Ave. $110,000
1941 Blaine Ave. $109,000
2601 Kearney Ave. $85,000
2107 Slauson Ave. $85,000
605 Blaine Ave. $80,000
Raymond
4497 6 1/2 Mile Road $545,000
Rochester
106 S. Front St. $60,000
Sturtevant
3417 South Kennedy Drive $182,900
9625 Hulda Drive $180,000
9600 Rayne Road Unit 2 $124,000
Union Grove
816 15th Ave. $150,000
736 High St. $140,000
Waterford
4964 Elm Island Circle $425,000
33621 Craig Drive $420,000
6926 Dickinson Lane $285,000
5620 E. Peninsula Drive $248,000
108 S. Milwaukee St. $199,900
5753 Scenery Road $136,000
Wind Point
9 Redwood Court $359,000
Yorkville
14334 Marina Drive $571,000
18829 Washington Ave. $378,000
2322 53rd Drive $307,000
202 N. Sylvania Ave. $160,000
