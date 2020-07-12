Property Transfers: June 29-July 2
June 29-July 2

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30950 Weiler Road $475,000

2309 Stonegate Road $370,420

525 Dunford Drive $275,000

380 E. Market St. $185,000

140 Paul St. $135,100

1224 Olivia Trail $55,000

Caledonia

12828 CTH G $750,000

3004 Deer Creek Drive $309,900

4625 N. Green Bay Road $296,500

700 Waters Edge Road Unit 21 $290,000

9900 Dana Drive $280,000

12024 4 Mile Road $280,000

10502 Prairie Crossing Drive $280,000

3533 River Bend Drive $264,000

1118 Dundee Drive $253,000

6701 County Line Road $250,000

4738 Alcyn Drive $236,900

12106 7 1/2 Mile Road $235,000

8905 Rodney Lane $218,000

2820 Crestview Park Drive $185,000

6843 Cliffside Drive $175,000

2535 Aster Court $170,000

6650 Charles St. $160,000

2705 5 1/2 Mile Road $140,000

4526 Sina Lane $27,900

Elmwood Park

3283 N. Elmwood Drive $269,250

Mount Pleasant

10009 Northwestern Ave. $900,000

2047 Settlement Trail $462,900

8309 Amber Circle $340,000

5111 Norman St. $330,500

4333 Qulte Valley Court $320,000

3410 Oregon St. $260,000

3433 Illinois St. $195,000

6606 Green Ridge Drive $189,900

2743 Deer Creek Drive $187,500

7408 Granite Way Unit 1304 $185,000

5201 Northwestern Ave. $185,000

1113 Hastings Court Unit 102 $180,000

5542 Cambridge Lane Unit 4 $166,500

938 Boulder Trail Unit 404 $152,500

7407 Granite Way Unit 1402 $145,000

5605 Cambridge Lane $137,500

6740 Mariner Drive Unit 101L $85,000

Norway

26420 Malchine Road Unit 26422 $400,000

26815 Lakeview Drive $290,000

8737 Sadler Drive $280,000

Racine

3801 Lighthouse Drive $975,000

2911 Taylor Ave. $375,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 504 $365,000

3040 N. Main St. $253,000

4 Virginia St. $213,400

2319 Green St. $207,000

1009 Blaine Ave. $199,900

913 Florence Ave. $170,000

2908 Indian Trail $166,000

1661 Perry Ave. $155,000

1715 Park Ave. $143,000

2603 Olive St. $141,000

1233 Augusta St. $135,000

3817 Wright Ave. $135,000

2921 Dwight St. $120,000

317 Island Ave. $120,000

2012 Geneva St. $119,000

2407 Jean Ave. $115,000

1545 Grove Ave. $114,000

1435 W. Blvd. $112,000

2142 Clarence Ave. $110,000

1941 Blaine Ave. $109,000

2601 Kearney Ave. $85,000

2107 Slauson Ave. $85,000

605 Blaine Ave. $80,000

Raymond

4497 6 1/2 Mile Road $545,000

Rochester

106 S. Front St. $60,000

Sturtevant

3417 South Kennedy Drive $182,900

9625 Hulda Drive $180,000

9600 Rayne Road Unit 2 $124,000

Union Grove

816 15th Ave. $150,000

736 High St. $140,000

Waterford

4964 Elm Island Circle $425,000

33621 Craig Drive $420,000

6926 Dickinson Lane $285,000

5620 E. Peninsula Drive $248,000

108 S. Milwaukee St. $199,900

5753 Scenery Road $136,000

Wind Point

9 Redwood Court $359,000

Yorkville

14334 Marina Drive $571,000

18829 Washington Ave. $378,000

2322 53rd Drive $307,000

202 N. Sylvania Ave. $160,000

