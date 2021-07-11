 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: June 28-July 2, 2021
Property Transfers: June 28-July 2, 2021

June 28-July 2

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2141 Ravenswood Road $495,100

156 S. Kane St. $415,000

1640 Murphy Ave. $300,000

34028 Cattail Drive $180,000

7748 Evergreen Terrace $140,000

3730 Voss Court $84,900

3716 Voss Court $79,900

8411 Wren St. $40,000

Caledonia

4415 Kennedy Drive $535,000

3537 South Lane $460,000

5800 Eagle Point Drive $401,000

9923 Prairie Crossing Drive $365,000

3650 Morris St. $360,000

3837 Perennial Parkway $346,500

5536 Whirlaway Lane $320,000

5821 N. Meadow Drive $315,000

520 W. Point Lane $314,000

3510 River Bend Drive $290,000

5831 N. Meadows Drive $289,000

4435 Scout Trail $280,000

5619 Castleton Drive $275,000

6520 Hoods Creek Road $200,000

3036 N. Green Bay Road $170,000

1724 Johnson Ave. $90,000

6114 Bel Mar Ave. $80,000

6515 Charles St. $44,000

4618 Sina Lane $23,900

Dover

2604 Coolidge Drive $140,000

27410 Dover View Lane Lot 3 $99,900

Mount Pleasant

3701 Spring Lake Drive $820,000

251 Indiana St. $535,000

2104 Airline Road $300,000

8040 Gina Drive $282,222

4521 Sheridan Road $267,000

412 S. Stuart Road $261,000

405 Newman Road $170,000

1708 N. Green Bay Road $132,000

2139 Mead St. $95,000

5405 16th St. $44,500

Norway

7121 Ashwood Lane $336,700

22836 Burmeister Road $262,000

26532 Lilac Lane Unit 1 $95,000

Racine

2808 Michigan Blvd. $508,000

3924 Lighthouse Drive $335,000

3712 Lindermann Ave. $230,000

1121 Russet St. $216,000

5143 Kings Circle $215,000

3509 Daisy Lane $210,000

4032 Manhattan Drive $207,000

3405 First Ave. $205,000

2839 Orchard St. $203,000

1904 Neptune Ave. $197,000

1212 Carlisle Ave. $190,000

542 State St. Unit A $190,000

1128 Cleveland Ave. $185,000

1014 Augusta St. $176,000

1405 Maria St. $173,000

1112 W. Lawn Ave. $165,000

1941 Taylor Ave. $163,000

2403 21st St. $160,000

739 Roosevelt Ave. $160,000

1314 Carlton Drive $160,000

818 Belmont Ave. $159,900

2320 Oregon St. $156,000

1617 Flett Ave. $152,500

1915 LaSalle St. $152,500

2407 Monroe Ave. $150,000

2621 Gilson St. $150,000

1541 Augusta St. $147,500

2318 Hamilton Ave. $142,000

2526 James Blvd. $140,000

1716 Mt. Pleasant St. $140,000

1635 Monroe Ave. $135,000

2009 Case Ave. $133,000

900 Center St. $120,750

2902 16th St. $117,500

3720 Haven Ave. $115,000

1931 Quincy Ave. $115,000

2222 Prospect St. $113,000

4816 Westway Ave. $112,000

1713 Flett Ave. $110,000

904 Saxony Drive $107,395

2053 Thurston Ave. $105,880

2221 Superior St. $104,000

1336 Blaine Ave. $95,000

1708 Center St. $75,000

2427 Taylor Ave. $73,000

2332 Bate St. $72,000

1621 Indiana St. $60,000

1621 Austin Ave. $57,000

1422 Lombard Ave. $56,000

1721 Geneva St. $55,000

2019 Hayes Ave. $54,500

2311 Superior St. $50,000

1228 Superior St. $48,000

919 Racine St. $45,000

1244 Superior St. $35,000

1500 Ninth St. $25,000

1809 Clark St. $25,000

1811 Clark St. $25,000

Raymond

7926 W. Five Mile Road $350,000

2665 96th St. $303,600

Rochester

310 Ridge Line Road $355,926

275 Settlement Drive $315,000

Sturtevant

8413 Westminster Drive $364,900

3128 Karnopp Court $362,280

3160 Loumos Court $354,900

8708 Camelot Trace $315,000

1517 92nd St. $160,000

2906 96th St. $145,000

3025 95th St. $141,000

Union Grove

601 14th Ave. $280,000

Waterford

6472 Blue Heron Pointe Drive $1,325,000

6525 Riverside Road $765,000

28501 Cobblestone Court $549,500

619 Woodland Circle $417,000

710 Willow Bend Drive $415,000

31038 Grand Drive $415,000

658 Cherrywood Drive $369,000

630 Annecy Park Circle $280,000

504-A/B North 6th St. $232,500

502-A/B North 6th St. $231,500

514-A/B North 6th St. $231,000

507-A/B North 6th St. $231,000

28607 Burma Lane $210,000

Wind Point

3 Shorewood Court $375,200

Yorkville

5035 69th Drive $570,000

14301 50th Road $470,150

14715 Braun Road $312,000

