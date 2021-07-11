Property Transfers: June 28-July 2, 2021

June 28-July 2
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2141 Ravenswood Road $495,100
156 S. Kane St. $415,000
1640 Murphy Ave. $300,000
34028 Cattail Drive $180,000
7748 Evergreen Terrace $140,000
3730 Voss Court $84,900
3716 Voss Court $79,900
8411 Wren St. $40,000
Caledonia
4415 Kennedy Drive $535,000
3537 South Lane $460,000
5800 Eagle Point Drive $401,000
9923 Prairie Crossing Drive $365,000
3650 Morris St. $360,000
3837 Perennial Parkway $346,500
5536 Whirlaway Lane $320,000
5821 N. Meadow Drive $315,000
520 W. Point Lane $314,000
3510 River Bend Drive $290,000
5831 N. Meadows Drive $289,000
4435 Scout Trail $280,000
5619 Castleton Drive $275,000
6520 Hoods Creek Road $200,000
3036 N. Green Bay Road $170,000
1724 Johnson Ave. $90,000
6114 Bel Mar Ave. $80,000
6515 Charles St. $44,000
4618 Sina Lane $23,900
Dover
2604 Coolidge Drive $140,000
27410 Dover View Lane Lot 3 $99,900
Mount Pleasant
3701 Spring Lake Drive $820,000
251 Indiana St. $535,000
2104 Airline Road $300,000
8040 Gina Drive $282,222
4521 Sheridan Road $267,000
412 S. Stuart Road $261,000
405 Newman Road $170,000
1708 N. Green Bay Road $132,000
2139 Mead St. $95,000
5405 16th St. $44,500
Norway
7121 Ashwood Lane $336,700
22836 Burmeister Road $262,000
26532 Lilac Lane Unit 1 $95,000
Racine
2808 Michigan Blvd. $508,000
3924 Lighthouse Drive $335,000
3712 Lindermann Ave. $230,000
1121 Russet St. $216,000
5143 Kings Circle $215,000
3509 Daisy Lane $210,000
4032 Manhattan Drive $207,000
3405 First Ave. $205,000
2839 Orchard St. $203,000
1904 Neptune Ave. $197,000
1212 Carlisle Ave. $190,000
542 State St. Unit A $190,000
1128 Cleveland Ave. $185,000
1014 Augusta St. $176,000
1405 Maria St. $173,000
1112 W. Lawn Ave. $165,000
1941 Taylor Ave. $163,000
2403 21st St. $160,000
739 Roosevelt Ave. $160,000
1314 Carlton Drive $160,000
818 Belmont Ave. $159,900
2320 Oregon St. $156,000
1617 Flett Ave. $152,500
1915 LaSalle St. $152,500
2407 Monroe Ave. $150,000
2621 Gilson St. $150,000
1541 Augusta St. $147,500
2318 Hamilton Ave. $142,000
2526 James Blvd. $140,000
1716 Mt. Pleasant St. $140,000
1635 Monroe Ave. $135,000
2009 Case Ave. $133,000
900 Center St. $120,750
2902 16th St. $117,500
3720 Haven Ave. $115,000
1931 Quincy Ave. $115,000
2222 Prospect St. $113,000
4816 Westway Ave. $112,000
1713 Flett Ave. $110,000
904 Saxony Drive $107,395
2053 Thurston Ave. $105,880
2221 Superior St. $104,000
1336 Blaine Ave. $95,000
1708 Center St. $75,000
2427 Taylor Ave. $73,000
2332 Bate St. $72,000
1621 Indiana St. $60,000
1621 Austin Ave. $57,000
1422 Lombard Ave. $56,000
1721 Geneva St. $55,000
2019 Hayes Ave. $54,500
2311 Superior St. $50,000
1228 Superior St. $48,000
919 Racine St. $45,000
1244 Superior St. $35,000
1500 Ninth St. $25,000
1809 Clark St. $25,000
1811 Clark St. $25,000
Raymond
7926 W. Five Mile Road $350,000
2665 96th St. $303,600
Rochester
310 Ridge Line Road $355,926
275 Settlement Drive $315,000
Sturtevant
8413 Westminster Drive $364,900
3128 Karnopp Court $362,280
3160 Loumos Court $354,900
8708 Camelot Trace $315,000
1517 92nd St. $160,000
2906 96th St. $145,000
3025 95th St. $141,000
Union Grove
601 14th Ave. $280,000
Waterford
6472 Blue Heron Pointe Drive $1,325,000
6525 Riverside Road $765,000
28501 Cobblestone Court $549,500
619 Woodland Circle $417,000
710 Willow Bend Drive $415,000
31038 Grand Drive $415,000
658 Cherrywood Drive $369,000
630 Annecy Park Circle $280,000