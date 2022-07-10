Property Transfers: June 27-July 1, 2022 (copy)

June 27-July 1
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property;Price
Burlington
341 Alice St.;$276,000
30215 Sumac Drive;$245,000
933 Crestwood Drive Unit 1A;$175,000
Caledonia
5322 Alexander Drive;$645,000
3747 Meadow Rose Court;$425,000
6517 Lyra Lane;$355,000
4351 Woodview Lane;$349,000
4622 Pilgrim Drive;$320,000
6850 Whitewater St.;$205,000
People are also reading…
1718 Johnson Ave.;$115,000
12736 7 1/2 Mile Road;$114,500
Elmwood Park
3345 Taylor Ave.;$335,000
Mount Pleasant
1235 S. Green Bay Road;$750,000
3528 Meachem Road;$595,000
5929 Mount Vernon Way;$500,000
7055 Creekside Court;$390,000
4308 Pennington Lane;$310,000
507 Wood Road;$300,000
2100 Riviera Drive;$299,997
4238 Taylor Harbor West Unit 6;$245,000
6711 Jacobsen Lane;$225,000
7920 Old Spring St.;$205,000
1722 Gorton Lane;$197,500
1230 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103L;$179,900
1419 Pheasant Run Drive;$177,000
1138 E. Colonial Drive;$165,000
6611 Mariner Drive Unit 7;$155,000
8009 Old Spring St.;$95,500
5702 Cambridge Lane Unit 2;$82,000
Norway
24928 Breezy Point Road;$1,117,563
23516 Burmeister Road;$330,000
25600 S. Wind Lake Road;$250,000
Racine
1812 College Ave.;$350,000
2500 Ridgewood Ave.;$240,000
1406 Howard St.;$230,000
2547 Pinehurst Ave.;$224,000
3112 Windsor Drive;$200,000
1112 Carlton Drive;$190,000
2210 Coolidge Ave.;$190,000
1719 Center St.;$164,000
1436 Quincy Ave.;$162,000
1633 Franklin St.;$160,000
816 Arthur Ave.;$160,000
1424 Orchard St.;$154,500
829 Wisconsin Ave.;$150,000
713 South St.;$147,500
1505 College Ave.;$145,000
1505 College Ave.;$145,000
1016 Grove Ave.;$145,000
2423 Jerome Blvd.;$145,000
2316 Russet St.;$141,000
1011 Hagerer St.;$140,000
1933 Cleveland Ave.;$135,200
5100 16th St.;$130,000
2306 Oregon St.;$125,000
2817 Eisenhower Drive;$125,000
2214 Taylor Ave.;$125,000
1941 Racine St.;$124,000
1317 Maiden Lane;$120,000
256 Wickham Blvd.;$117,500
1106 Wolff St.;$100,000
1800 Polaris Ave.;$88,000
1801 Taylor Ave.;$85,000
1221 Hayes Ave.;$80,000
221 Frank Ave.;$79,000
1016 Grove Ave.;$75,000
1036 Wisconsin Ave.;$66,500
1328 N. Memorial Drive;$40,000
1507 Maple St.;$25,000
1312 Superior St.;$10,000
Raymond
2701 Nicholas Road;$1,646,732
Sturtevant
1507 92nd St. Unit 22;$230,000
3051 90th St.;$185,000
Waterford
602 Woodland Circle;$430,000
218 S. Jefferson St.;$255,000
4440 Sunset Drive;$190,000
Wind Point
5 Sprucewood Court;$453,500