Property Transfers: June 27-July 1, 2022 (copy)

  • 0

June 27-July 1

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property;Price

Burlington

341 Alice St.;$276,000

30215 Sumac Drive;$245,000

933 Crestwood Drive Unit 1A;$175,000

Caledonia

5322 Alexander Drive;$645,000

3747 Meadow Rose Court;$425,000

6517 Lyra Lane;$355,000

4351 Woodview Lane;$349,000

4622 Pilgrim Drive;$320,000

6850 Whitewater St.;$205,000

1718 Johnson Ave.;$115,000

12736 7 1/2 Mile Road;$114,500

Elmwood Park

3345 Taylor Ave.;$335,000

Mount Pleasant

1235 S. Green Bay Road;$750,000

3528 Meachem Road;$595,000

5929 Mount Vernon Way;$500,000

7055 Creekside Court;$390,000

4308 Pennington Lane;$310,000

507 Wood Road;$300,000

2100 Riviera Drive;$299,997

4238 Taylor Harbor West Unit 6;$245,000

6711 Jacobsen Lane;$225,000

7920 Old Spring St.;$205,000

1722 Gorton Lane;$197,500

1230 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 103L;$179,900

1419 Pheasant Run Drive;$177,000

1138 E. Colonial Drive;$165,000

6611 Mariner Drive Unit 7;$155,000

8009 Old Spring St.;$95,500

5702 Cambridge Lane Unit 2;$82,000

Norway

24928 Breezy Point Road;$1,117,563

23516 Burmeister Road;$330,000

25600 S. Wind Lake Road;$250,000

Racine

1812 College Ave.;$350,000

2500 Ridgewood Ave.;$240,000

1406 Howard St.;$230,000

2547 Pinehurst Ave.;$224,000

3112 Windsor Drive;$200,000

1112 Carlton Drive;$190,000

2210 Coolidge Ave.;$190,000

1719 Center St.;$164,000

1436 Quincy Ave.;$162,000

1633 Franklin St.;$160,000

816 Arthur Ave.;$160,000

1424 Orchard St.;$154,500

829 Wisconsin Ave.;$150,000

713 South St.;$147,500

1505 College Ave.;$145,000

1016 Grove Ave.;$145,000

2423 Jerome Blvd.;$145,000

2316 Russet St.;$141,000

1011 Hagerer St.;$140,000

1933 Cleveland Ave.;$135,200

5100 16th St.;$130,000

2306 Oregon St.;$125,000

2817 Eisenhower Drive;$125,000

2214 Taylor Ave.;$125,000

1941 Racine St.;$124,000

1317 Maiden Lane;$120,000

256 Wickham Blvd.;$117,500

1106 Wolff St.;$100,000

1800 Polaris Ave.;$88,000

1801 Taylor Ave.;$85,000

1221 Hayes Ave.;$80,000

221 Frank Ave.;$79,000

1016 Grove Ave.;$75,000

1036 Wisconsin Ave.;$66,500

1328 N. Memorial Drive;$40,000

1507 Maple St.;$25,000

1312 Superior St.;$10,000

Raymond

2701 Nicholas Road;$1,646,732

Sturtevant

1507 92nd St. Unit 22;$230,000

3051 90th St.;$185,000

Waterford

602 Woodland Circle;$430,000

218 S. Jefferson St.;$255,000

4440 Sunset Drive;$190,000

Wind Point

5 Sprucewood Court;$453,500

