Property Transfers: June 22-26, 2020

June 22-26
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
140 Davidson Drive $232,500
309 Church St. $230,000
3001 Cottonwood Court $210,000
1805 South Browns Lake Drive $195,000
256 Origen St. $159,800
332 Kendall St. $146,500
340 Origen St. $139,900
Caledonia
3016 Pond View Lane $369,000
7717 County Road V $327,000
2550 Amys Bend $305,000
4830 Richmond Drive $292,000
1614 September Drive $271,000
3530 River Bend Drive $257,500
6910 Bay Wood Drive $239,000
3620 Kingsberry St. $217,000
5015 Erie St. $205,000
7329 Blackhawk Drive $179,900
10232 Northwestern Ave. $170,000
6906 Dale Drive Unit 19 $144,747
4625 Douglas Ave. $75,000
Mount Pleasant
2751 Red Fawn Court $365,500
3641 Pleasant Lane $364,900
1401 Hickory Way $275,000
6317 Partridge Hill Drive $254,900
3303 Nobb Hill Drive $252,000
3028 Coolidge Ave. $150,000
3148 Wood Road Unit 16 $130,000
1639 Warwick Way $117,900
2101 Racine St. $39,600
6751 Mariner Drive $38,000
Norway
7525 East Wind Lake Road $325,000
Racine
3205 Indiana St. $3,600,000
455 Shoreland Drive $167,500
1366 Deane Blvd. $165,500
3309 Chatham St. $164,800
1123 Montclair Drive $157,000
2056 Blake Ave. $140,500
2146 Clarence Ave. $135,500
807 Blaine Ave. $130,000
1909 Quincy Ave. $125,000
1826 N. Main St. $124,000
1316 Russet St. $121,900
602 Hayes Ave. $120,000
1518 Erie St. $112,000
3623 Wright Ave. $110,250
2012 Grange Ave. $105,500
2601 Grove Ave. $104,000
1925 Jupiter Ave. $100,000
1519 Carlisle Ave. $97,000
2041 Golf Ave. $77,000
5224 Biscayne Ave. $71,500
1724 Chatham St. $60,000
1634 Albert St. $48,000
945 Villa St. $40,000
913 Grand Ave. $35,600
423 Randolph St. $35,000
1304 Bluff Ave. $32,000
1302 Summit Ave. $32,000
1820 Franklin St. $31,000
505 N. Memorial Drive $30,000
801 Villa St. $21,500
1208 Center St. $17,900
Raymond
2052 124th St. $449,500
11220 5 Mile West Road $385,000
5819 West 8 Mile Road $272,824
11710 West 6 Mile Road $260,200
9209 West 5 Mile Road $187,500
Rochester
234 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79 $289,900
Waterford
8330 Fox River Road $550,000
6619 N. Tichigan Road $303,000
909 Augusta $294,000
603 Rhonda Drive $233,000
113 S. Water St. $202,000
28825 Beach Drive $164,960
6623 Hillstone Court $95,000
Wind Point
5115 Ravenswood Lane $638,000
