Property Transfers: June 22-26, 2020
Property Transfers: June 22-26, 2020

June 22-26

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

140 Davidson Drive $232,500

309 Church St. $230,000

3001 Cottonwood Court $210,000

1805 South Browns Lake Drive $195,000

256 Origen St. $159,800

332 Kendall St. $146,500

340 Origen St. $139,900

Caledonia

3016 Pond View Lane $369,000

7717 County Road V $327,000

2550 Amys Bend $305,000

4830 Richmond Drive $292,000

1614 September Drive $271,000

3530 River Bend Drive $257,500

6910 Bay Wood Drive $239,000

3620 Kingsberry St. $217,000

5015 Erie St. $205,000

7329 Blackhawk Drive $179,900

10232 Northwestern Ave. $170,000

6906 Dale Drive Unit 19 $144,747

4625 Douglas Ave. $75,000

Mount Pleasant

2751 Red Fawn Court $365,500

3641 Pleasant Lane $364,900

1401 Hickory Way $275,000

6317 Partridge Hill Drive $254,900

3303 Nobb Hill Drive $252,000

3028 Coolidge Ave. $150,000

3148 Wood Road Unit 16 $130,000

1639 Warwick Way $117,900

2101 Racine St. $39,600

6751 Mariner Drive $38,000

Norway

7525 East Wind Lake Road $325,000

Racine

3205 Indiana St. $3,600,000

455 Shoreland Drive $167,500

1366 Deane Blvd. $165,500

3309 Chatham St. $164,800

1123 Montclair Drive $157,000

2056 Blake Ave. $140,500

2146 Clarence Ave. $135,500

807 Blaine Ave. $130,000

1909 Quincy Ave. $125,000

1826 N. Main St. $124,000

1316 Russet St. $121,900

602 Hayes Ave. $120,000

1518 Erie St. $112,000

3623 Wright Ave. $110,250

2012 Grange Ave. $105,500

2601 Grove Ave. $104,000

1925 Jupiter Ave. $100,000

1519 Carlisle Ave. $97,000

2041 Golf Ave. $77,000

5224 Biscayne Ave. $71,500

1724 Chatham St. $60,000

1634 Albert St. $48,000

945 Villa St. $40,000

913 Grand Ave. $35,600

423 Randolph St. $35,000

1304 Bluff Ave. $32,000

1302 Summit Ave. $32,000

1820 Franklin St. $31,000

505 N. Memorial Drive $30,000

801 Villa St. $21,500

1208 Center St. $17,900

Raymond

2052 124th St. $449,500

11220 5 Mile West Road $385,000

5819 West 8 Mile Road $272,824

11710 West 6 Mile Road $260,200

9209 West 5 Mile Road $187,500

Rochester

234 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79 $289,900

Waterford

8330 Fox River Road $550,000

6619 N. Tichigan Road $303,000

909 Augusta $294,000

603 Rhonda Drive $233,000

113 S. Water St. $202,000

28825 Beach Drive $164,960

6623 Hillstone Court $95,000

Wind Point

5115 Ravenswood Lane $638,000

