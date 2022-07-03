Property Transfers: June 20-24, 2022

June 20-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington725 Oak St.$480,000
419 Dale Drive$303,000
33802 Yahnke Road$297,000
464 Tower Lawn Drive$290,000
584 N. Pine St.$290,000
Caledonia3901 Scenic Way$501,000
3545 Carona Drive$380,000
5335 Tropical Court$365,000
3620 Kingsberry St.$280,000
545 4 1/2 Mile Road$266,000
2825 Crestview Park Drive$240,000
3245 Blue Star Circle$107,900
Mount Pleasant7505 Durand Ave.$12,750,000
3200 Island Cub North Unit 17$580,000
5210 Cornerstone Way$535,000
9516 Luann Drive$410,000
10005 Northwestern Ave.$400,000
8102 Spring St.$230,000
3036 Meyer Court Unit 1$180,000
3120 Wood Road Unit 8$178,000
3154 Wood Road Unit 13$175,000
3225 Vera Court$145,000
5701 Cambridge Circle Unit U4$129,200
6351 Kinzie Ave.$105,000
2320 Howe St.$45,000
Norway3511 Scenic Vista Court$720,000
3711 Arbor Road$600,000
7501 W. Wind Lake Road Unit 6$460,000
8102 Meadow Lane$330,000
Racine3900 N. Main St.$5,514,200
2000 Lathrop Ave.$950,000
333 Lake Ave.$466,900
3050 Chatham St.$330,000
1538 Jefferson St.$265,000
720 W. Lawn Ave.$250,000
3818 Knoll Place$230,000
2701 Carpenter Ave.$225,000
2420 Erie St.$219,000
2901 Ohio St.$208,000
2821 Ohio St.$205,000
3223 Wright Ave.$200,000
1410 Melvin Ave.$198,000
1325 W. Lawn Ave.$197,000
809 Willmor St.$187,000
2318 Jerome Blvd.$185,000
2428 Charles St.$179,900
1830 Polaris Ave.$175,000
2319 Superior St.$174,000
1239 Walton Ave.$150,000
1544 Grange Ave.$138,000
523 West Blvd.$138,000
3121 Kearney Ave.$137,500
3429 Ninth Ave.$130,000
1832 Taylor Ave.$125,000
2029 Deane Blvd.$114,900
2331 St. Clair St.$111,100
1417 Erie St.$110,000
1839 Shoop St.$105,000
1114 Walton Ave.$100,120
4501 Olive St.$99,900
4045 Monterey Drive$98,500
921 High St.$95,000
1621 Center St.$89,900
249 Harrison St.$56,000
256 Harrison St.$54,000
1654 State St.$52,000
1114 Walton Ave.$50,060
1233 William St.$49,000
841 Park Ave.$25,000
1518 Superior St.$1,000
Raymond2475 100th St.$550,000
Union Grove1966 Cheshire Drive$460,000
1958 Cheshire Drive$444,900
Waterford7912 Golden Bay Trail$481,000
4936 Buena Park Road$371,500
28912 Cherry Lane$355,000
Yorkville2985 Forest View Circle$860,000
177000 Spring St.$410,000