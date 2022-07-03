 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: June 20-24, 2022

June 20-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington725 Oak St.$480,000

419 Dale Drive$303,000

33802 Yahnke Road$297,000

464 Tower Lawn Drive$290,000

584 N. Pine St.$290,000

Caledonia3901 Scenic Way$501,000

3545 Carona Drive$380,000

5335 Tropical Court$365,000

3620 Kingsberry St.$280,000

545 4 1/2 Mile Road$266,000

2825 Crestview Park Drive$240,000

3245 Blue Star Circle$107,900

Mount Pleasant7505 Durand Ave.$12,750,000

3200 Island Cub North Unit 17$580,000

5210 Cornerstone Way$535,000

9516 Luann Drive$410,000

10005 Northwestern Ave.$400,000

8102 Spring St.$230,000

3036 Meyer Court Unit 1$180,000

3120 Wood Road Unit 8$178,000

3154 Wood Road Unit 13$175,000

3225 Vera Court$145,000

5701 Cambridge Circle Unit U4$129,200

6351 Kinzie Ave.$105,000

2320 Howe St.$45,000

Norway3511 Scenic Vista Court$720,000

3711 Arbor Road$600,000

7501 W. Wind Lake Road Unit 6$460,000

8102 Meadow Lane$330,000

Racine3900 N. Main St.$5,514,200

2000 Lathrop Ave.$950,000

333 Lake Ave.$466,900

3050 Chatham St.$330,000

1538 Jefferson St.$265,000

720 W. Lawn Ave.$250,000

3818 Knoll Place$230,000

2701 Carpenter Ave.$225,000

2420 Erie St.$219,000

2901 Ohio St.$208,000

2821 Ohio St.$205,000

3223 Wright Ave.$200,000

1410 Melvin Ave.$198,000

1325 W. Lawn Ave.$197,000

809 Willmor St.$187,000

2318 Jerome Blvd.$185,000

2428 Charles St.$179,900

1830 Polaris Ave.$175,000

2319 Superior St.$174,000

1239 Walton Ave.$150,000

1544 Grange Ave.$138,000

523 West Blvd.$138,000

3121 Kearney Ave.$137,500

3429 Ninth Ave.$130,000

1832 Taylor Ave.$125,000

2029 Deane Blvd.$114,900

2331 St. Clair St.$111,100

1417 Erie St.$110,000

1839 Shoop St.$105,000

1114 Walton Ave.$100,120

4501 Olive St.$99,900

4045 Monterey Drive$98,500

921 High St.$95,000

1621 Center St.$89,900

249 Harrison St.$56,000

256 Harrison St.$54,000

1654 State St.$52,000

1114 Walton Ave.$50,060

1233 William St.$49,000

841 Park Ave.$25,000

1518 Superior St.$1,000

Raymond2475 100th St.$550,000

Union Grove1966 Cheshire Drive$460,000

1958 Cheshire Drive$444,900

Waterford7912 Golden Bay Trail$481,000

4936 Buena Park Road$371,500

28912 Cherry Lane$355,000

Yorkville2985 Forest View Circle$860,000

177000 Spring St.$410,000

