Property Transfers: June 15-19
Property Transfers: June 15-19

June 15-19

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

30715 Cedar Drive $1,350,000

116 N. Dodge St. $950,000

1101 Cooper Hawk Drive $455,000

424 Herman St. $187,030

29824 Greenleaf Drive $122,000

532 McHenry St. $63,000

Caledonia

5305 Oldfield Drive $439,900

6630 Charles St. $364,900

6042 Charles St. $355,000

815 Hialeah Drive $268,000

10701 6 1/2 Mile Road $265,500

2707 Stonebridge Drive $249,900

9945 7 Mile Road $225,000

2912 Greentree Lane $200,000

12009 Eau Galle Road $196,000

12406 7 1/2 Mile Road $189,000

6944 Surrey Lane $182,900

1528 Ellis Ave. $174,400

7741 Douglas Ave. $125,000

1718 Ellis Ave. $75,000

4245 Highway H $72,700

Mount Pleasant

13249 Washington Ave. $1,100,000

6313 Biscayne Ave. $347,900

6034 Independence Road $269,900

5452 Wakefield Ave. $259,000

1619 N. Fancher Road $205,000

1127 N. Emmertsen Road $196,000

243 Oregon St. $180,000

1106 Bedford Court $174,900

5818 Rink Neck Terrace Unit 104L $144,000

5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 8 $107,000

200 Indiana St. $95,500

Norway

25623 White Tail Court $372,000

7700 West Lake Drive $350,000

21220 Olson Road $305,550

26808 Lakeview Drive $232,000

26834 S. Elm Lane $175,000

26705 Oak Ridge Drive $160,000

26115 S. Wind Lake Road $160,000

Racine

707 Echo Lane $200,551

712 Monroe Ave. $170,000

1116 Florence Ave. $163,000

3029 Glendale Ave. $162,000

222 Echo Lane $160,000

2053 Kearney Ave. $150,000

800 Oregon St. $148,000

2317 Gilson St. $147,000

1753 Park Ave. $145,000

1805 Polaris Ave. $142,500

2906 Blaine Ave. $125,000

2326 Carmel Ave. $107,000

932 Monroe Ave. $102,500

2731 Washington Ave. $75,000

912 Chicago St. $74,000

4214 21st St. $60,000

2620 Charles St. $56,240

1816 Howe St. $47,000

1619 Howe St. $37,500

937 Center St. $15,500

Raymond

194 60th St. $548,500

Rochester

2826 Buck Road $300,000

Sturtevant

8520 Queensbury Lane $245,000

1507 92nd St. Unit 22 $215,500

1513 92nd St. Unit 40 $145,000

Waterford

4423 Gold Drive $365,000

240 Marina Court Unit 3 $230,000

615 Oak Drive $164,000

Wind Point

147 W. Parkfield Court $310,000

Yorkville

2200 67th Drive $398,000

