Property Transfers: June 15-19

June 15-19
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
30715 Cedar Drive $1,350,000
116 N. Dodge St. $950,000
1101 Cooper Hawk Drive $455,000
424 Herman St. $187,030
29824 Greenleaf Drive $122,000
532 McHenry St. $63,000
Caledonia
5305 Oldfield Drive $439,900
6630 Charles St. $364,900
6042 Charles St. $355,000
815 Hialeah Drive $268,000
10701 6 1/2 Mile Road $265,500
2707 Stonebridge Drive $249,900
9945 7 Mile Road $225,000
2912 Greentree Lane $200,000
12009 Eau Galle Road $196,000
12406 7 1/2 Mile Road $189,000
6944 Surrey Lane $182,900
1528 Ellis Ave. $174,400
7741 Douglas Ave. $125,000
1718 Ellis Ave. $75,000
4245 Highway H $72,700
Mount Pleasant
13249 Washington Ave. $1,100,000
6313 Biscayne Ave. $347,900
6034 Independence Road $269,900
5452 Wakefield Ave. $259,000
1619 N. Fancher Road $205,000
1127 N. Emmertsen Road $196,000
243 Oregon St. $180,000
1106 Bedford Court $174,900
5818 Rink Neck Terrace Unit 104L $144,000
5843 Cambridge Circle Unit 8 $107,000
200 Indiana St. $95,500
Norway
25623 White Tail Court $372,000
7700 West Lake Drive $350,000
21220 Olson Road $305,550
26808 Lakeview Drive $232,000
26834 S. Elm Lane $175,000
26705 Oak Ridge Drive $160,000
26115 S. Wind Lake Road $160,000
Racine
707 Echo Lane $200,551
712 Monroe Ave. $170,000
1116 Florence Ave. $163,000
3029 Glendale Ave. $162,000
222 Echo Lane $160,000
2053 Kearney Ave. $150,000
800 Oregon St. $148,000
2317 Gilson St. $147,000
1753 Park Ave. $145,000
1805 Polaris Ave. $142,500
2906 Blaine Ave. $125,000
2326 Carmel Ave. $107,000
932 Monroe Ave. $102,500
2731 Washington Ave. $75,000
912 Chicago St. $74,000
4214 21st St. $60,000
2620 Charles St. $56,240
1816 Howe St. $47,000
1619 Howe St. $37,500
937 Center St. $15,500
Raymond
194 60th St. $548,500
Rochester
2826 Buck Road $300,000
Sturtevant
8520 Queensbury Lane $245,000
1507 92nd St. Unit 22 $215,500
1513 92nd St. Unit 40 $145,000
Waterford
4423 Gold Drive $365,000
240 Marina Court Unit 3 $230,000
615 Oak Drive $164,000
Wind Point
147 W. Parkfield Court $310,000
Yorkville
2200 67th Drive $398,000
