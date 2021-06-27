Property Transfers: June 14-18

June 14-18
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
2088 Milwaukee Ave. $1,000,000
31002 Plank Road $450,000
7680 Russett St. $280,000
224 Ridgeview Drive $277,700
33633 Moss Road $252,000
33920 Lagoon Drive $25
Caledonia
5416 River Hills Road $627,000
9015 Prairie Crossing Drive $379,900
3624 Morris St. $375,000
3621 Morris St. $365,100
3721 Clubview Lane $349,900
5345 Tropical Court $345,000
1520 September Drive $290,000
5624 Old Oak Lane $250,000
4531 N. Green Bay Road $240,000
4642 Elizabeth St. $225,000
2849 Arrowhead St. $217,000
6920 Novak Road $150,000
2521 St. Ritas Road $128,400
Dover
23120 Hillcrest Road Unit 3 $825,000
21100 Washington Ave. $390,000
4133 Felicia Run $387,500
24021 Lakeshore Drive $145,000
3001 Oakcrest Drive $74,900
Elmwood Park
3320 S. Elmwood Drive $335,000
Mount Pleasant
3822 Blossom Drive $382,000
9204 Hollyhock Lane Unit 802 $301,000
3410 Oregon St. $291,000
3427 Meachem Road $210,000
7123 Fieldview Drive Unit 1 $155,000
6540 Mariner Drive Unit 201 $135,000
6840 Mariner Drive Unit 104 $130,000
2400 Ole Davidson Road $130,000
5640 Cambridge Lane $128,900
North Bay
216 N. Vincennes Circle $470,000
Norway
7946 Long Lake Drive $389,000
26532 Lilac Lane Unit 7 $125,900
26602 Lilac Lane Unit 15 $123,000
Racine
2200 Douglas Ave. $578,875
939 College Ave. $396,000
2022 Michigan Blvd. $365,000
507 Melvin Ave. $256,000
3826 Ravine Drive $250,000
35 Harborview Drive Unit 116 $225,000
1670 Echo Lane $200,000
2833 Norwood Drive $195,000
2807 Charles St. $195,000
1848 Kearney Ave. $189,900
700 Kingston Ave. $186,900
1700 Chatham St. $181,500
1900 Washington Ave. $160,000
400 Westway Ave. $155,000
2507 Coolidge Ave. $155,000
2620 Dwight St. $150,000
217 West Blvd. $144,900
1620 N. Main St. $142,400
3515 Oakwood Drive $130,000
1303 Florence Ave. $130,000
1928 Erie St. $129,500
3416 Republic Ave. $120,000
1145 Grand Ave. $109,900
1413 W. Lawn Ave. $102,000
1752 Indiana St. $95,000
1413 Frederick St. $85,000
3621 St. Andrews Court Unit 106 $83,000
1708 Boyd Ave. $75,000
1305 West Blvd. $68,200
1904 Domanik Drive $54,239
319 N. Memorial Drive $50,000
924 Villa St. $25,000
1701 Racine St. $17,500
611 Hagerer St. $15,000
Raymond
10115 W. 3 Mile Road $685,000
11931 CTH K $350,000
4310 CTH K $225,000
Sturtevant
8801 Citadel Terrace $350,000
Union Grove
1422 Main St. $962,000
701 13th Ave. $205,000
Waterford
646 Annecy Park Circle $347,500
131 Riverside Drive $340,000
635 Annecy Park Circle $319,900
728 Bass Drive $290,000
6231 Stonehedge Court $179,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 142 $174,000
300 Foxwood Drive $150,000
Yorkville
18528 Walden Drive $795,000
19215 Spring St. $685,000
18125 Old Yorkville Road $95,000