Property Transfers: June 14-18
Property Transfers: June 14-18

June 14-18

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

2088 Milwaukee Ave. $1,000,000

31002 Plank Road $450,000

7680 Russett St. $280,000

224 Ridgeview Drive $277,700

33633 Moss Road $252,000

33920 Lagoon Drive $25

Caledonia

5416 River Hills Road $627,000

9015 Prairie Crossing Drive $379,900

3624 Morris St. $375,000

3621 Morris St. $365,100

3721 Clubview Lane $349,900

5345 Tropical Court $345,000

1520 September Drive $290,000

5624 Old Oak Lane $250,000

4531 N. Green Bay Road $240,000

4642 Elizabeth St. $225,000

2849 Arrowhead St. $217,000

6920 Novak Road $150,000

2521 St. Ritas Road $128,400

Dover

23120 Hillcrest Road Unit 3 $825,000

21100 Washington Ave. $390,000

4133 Felicia Run $387,500

24021 Lakeshore Drive $145,000

3001 Oakcrest Drive $74,900

Elmwood Park

3320 S. Elmwood Drive $335,000

Mount Pleasant

3822 Blossom Drive $382,000

9204 Hollyhock Lane Unit 802 $301,000

3410 Oregon St. $291,000

3427 Meachem Road $210,000

7123 Fieldview Drive Unit 1 $155,000

6540 Mariner Drive Unit 201 $135,000

6840 Mariner Drive Unit 104 $130,000

2400 Ole Davidson Road $130,000

5640 Cambridge Lane $128,900

North Bay

216 N. Vincennes Circle $470,000

Norway

7946 Long Lake Drive $389,000

26532 Lilac Lane Unit 7 $125,900

26602 Lilac Lane Unit 15 $123,000

Racine

2200 Douglas Ave. $578,875

939 College Ave. $396,000

2022 Michigan Blvd. $365,000

507 Melvin Ave. $256,000

3826 Ravine Drive $250,000

35 Harborview Drive Unit 116 $225,000

1670 Echo Lane $200,000

2833 Norwood Drive $195,000

2807 Charles St. $195,000

1848 Kearney Ave. $189,900

700 Kingston Ave. $186,900

1700 Chatham St. $181,500

1900 Washington Ave. $160,000

400 Westway Ave. $155,000

2507 Coolidge Ave. $155,000

2620 Dwight St. $150,000

217 West Blvd. $144,900

1620 N. Main St. $142,400

3515 Oakwood Drive $130,000

1303 Florence Ave. $130,000

1928 Erie St. $129,500

3416 Republic Ave. $120,000

1145 Grand Ave. $109,900

1413 W. Lawn Ave. $102,000

1752 Indiana St. $95,000

1413 Frederick St. $85,000

3621 St. Andrews Court Unit 106 $83,000

1708 Boyd Ave. $75,000

1305 West Blvd. $68,200

1904 Domanik Drive $54,239

319 N. Memorial Drive $50,000

924 Villa St. $25,000

1701 Racine St. $17,500

611 Hagerer St. $15,000

Raymond

10115 W. 3 Mile Road $685,000

11931 CTH K $350,000

4310 CTH K $225,000

Sturtevant

8801 Citadel Terrace $350,000

Union Grove

1422 Main St. $962,000

701 13th Ave. $205,000

Waterford

646 Annecy Park Circle $347,500

131 Riverside Drive $340,000

635 Annecy Park Circle $319,900

728 Bass Drive $290,000

6231 Stonehedge Court $179,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 142 $174,000

300 Foxwood Drive $150,000

Yorkville

18528 Walden Drive $795,000

19215 Spring St. $685,000

18125 Old Yorkville Road $95,000

