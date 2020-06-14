Property Transfers: June 1-5
Property Transfers: June 1-5

June 1-5

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

133 Accipiter Court $410,000

34901 State St. $206,500

32808 S. Lakeshore Drive $160,000

2914 Martin Terrace $145,900

Caledonia

4401 6 Mile Road $330,000

8629 Talamasca Drive $318,000

8620 Keri Court $290,000

2955 Stonebridge Drive $259,997

2510 4 1/2 Mile Road $257,400

2040 Dustir Drive $250,000

2935 Crestview Park Drive $215,000

2415 Bittersweet Court $180,000

7419 Paul Bunyan Road $160,000

3520 Morris St. $159,900

Mount Pleasant

5505 Durand Ave. $1,575,000

5921 Carriage Hills Drive $475,900

4725 Copper Leaf Blvd. $425,900

7053 Woodbridge Drive $395,230

2314 Carlas Way$390,000

2501 Wexford Road $330,000

6312 Cedarhedge Drive $315,000

6114 Biscayne Ave.$299,900

6409 Norfolk Lane$260,000

4229 Greenbrair Lane $252,500

3800 Sheridan Road $230,000

10505 Spring St.$230,000

1721 Stoddard Circle $180,000

1124 Bedford Court Unit 1010 $160,450

1452 Pheasant Run Drive #103 $132,900

5276 Cambridge Lane $127,000

6631 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $124,500

5209 Sheridan Road $110,000

3038 Packard Ave.$45,000

Norway

8518 Francis Way $367,500

7204 Whippoorwill Court $315,000

7111 Farsund Lane $290,900

Racine

2201 South St. $2,696,975

5200 Washington Ave. $1,300,000

2065 N. Memorial Drive $375,000

2007 Washington Ave. $230,000

2915 Washington Ave. $218,000

208 Crab Tree Lane $218,000

384 North Bay Drive $164,500

827 Berkeley Drive $160,600

2000 Jerome Blvd. $155,000

612 Romayne Ave. $149,900

629 William St. $147,000

3008 Dwight St. $145,000

2712 Jean Ave. $139,900

1547 Grand Ave. $133,700

2116 English St. $131,900

2614 Diane Ave. $125,000

3340 Drexel Ave. $115,000

3317 Hamlin Ave. $100,000

1510 Liberty St. $99,000

2043 St. Clair St. $96,000

733 Cleveland Ave. $95,760

1516 Flett Ave. $86,000

2511 Drexel Ave. $85,000

2800 Durand Ave. $82,000

1237 Isabelle Ave. $78,500

2024 Cleveland Ave. $72,500

403 Park View Drive $68,000

1602 Edgewood Ave. $62,000

1830 Park Ave. $57,500

3334 Ruby Ave. $55,000

2614 Kearney Ave. $53,000

4621 Olive St. $50,000

1827 Douglas Ave. $35,000

1732 Franklin St. $8,286

Raymond

10010 W. 6 Mile Road $302,000

560 Shirley Drive $260,000

Rochester

206 S. Rochester St. $249,900

Sturtevant

8308 Majestic Hills Drive $335,000

1960 90th St. $252,900

Union Grove

1612 State St. $199,900

744 16th Ave. $183,900

1204 8th Ave. $28,000

Waterford

28827 Kramer Drive $405,000

32106 High Drive $400,000

8024 Marjorie Drive $396,000

731 Heron Drive $325,000

521 Fairview Circle $321,000

418 Woodfield Circle $308,900

629 Aber Drive $264,000

29204 Forest Isle $80,000

773 Still Pond Drive $43,900

Wind Point

3 Shorewood Court$315,000

Yorkville

2707 59th Drive$466,900

