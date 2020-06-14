Property Transfers: June 1-5

June 1-5
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
133 Accipiter Court $410,000
34901 State St. $206,500
32808 S. Lakeshore Drive $160,000
2914 Martin Terrace $145,900
Caledonia
4401 6 Mile Road $330,000
8629 Talamasca Drive $318,000
8620 Keri Court $290,000
2955 Stonebridge Drive $259,997
2510 4 1/2 Mile Road $257,400
2040 Dustir Drive $250,000
2935 Crestview Park Drive $215,000
2415 Bittersweet Court $180,000
7419 Paul Bunyan Road $160,000
3520 Morris St. $159,900
Mount Pleasant
5505 Durand Ave. $1,575,000
5921 Carriage Hills Drive $475,900
4725 Copper Leaf Blvd. $425,900
7053 Woodbridge Drive $395,230
2314 Carlas Way$390,000
2501 Wexford Road $330,000
6312 Cedarhedge Drive $315,000
6114 Biscayne Ave.$299,900
6409 Norfolk Lane$260,000
4229 Greenbrair Lane $252,500
3800 Sheridan Road $230,000
10505 Spring St.$230,000
1721 Stoddard Circle $180,000
1124 Bedford Court Unit 1010 $160,450
1452 Pheasant Run Drive #103 $132,900
5276 Cambridge Lane $127,000
6631 Mariner Drive Unit 1 $124,500
5209 Sheridan Road $110,000
3038 Packard Ave.$45,000
Norway
8518 Francis Way $367,500
7204 Whippoorwill Court $315,000
7111 Farsund Lane $290,900
Racine
2201 South St. $2,696,975
5200 Washington Ave. $1,300,000
2065 N. Memorial Drive $375,000
2007 Washington Ave. $230,000
2915 Washington Ave. $218,000
208 Crab Tree Lane $218,000
384 North Bay Drive $164,500
827 Berkeley Drive $160,600
2000 Jerome Blvd. $155,000
612 Romayne Ave. $149,900
629 William St. $147,000
3008 Dwight St. $145,000
2712 Jean Ave. $139,900
1547 Grand Ave. $133,700
2116 English St. $131,900
2614 Diane Ave. $125,000
3340 Drexel Ave. $115,000
3317 Hamlin Ave. $100,000
1510 Liberty St. $99,000
2043 St. Clair St. $96,000
733 Cleveland Ave. $95,760
1516 Flett Ave. $86,000
2511 Drexel Ave. $85,000
2800 Durand Ave. $82,000
1237 Isabelle Ave. $78,500
2024 Cleveland Ave. $72,500
403 Park View Drive $68,000
1602 Edgewood Ave. $62,000
1830 Park Ave. $57,500
3334 Ruby Ave. $55,000
2614 Kearney Ave. $53,000
4621 Olive St. $50,000
1827 Douglas Ave. $35,000
1732 Franklin St. $8,286
Raymond
10010 W. 6 Mile Road $302,000
560 Shirley Drive $260,000
Rochester
206 S. Rochester St. $249,900
Sturtevant
8308 Majestic Hills Drive $335,000
1960 90th St. $252,900
Union Grove
1612 State St. $199,900
744 16th Ave. $183,900
1204 8th Ave. $28,000
Waterford
28827 Kramer Drive $405,000
32106 High Drive $400,000
8024 Marjorie Drive $396,000
731 Heron Drive $325,000
521 Fairview Circle $321,000
418 Woodfield Circle $308,900
629 Aber Drive $264,000
29204 Forest Isle $80,000
773 Still Pond Drive $43,900
Wind Point
3 Shorewood Court$315,000
Yorkville
2707 59th Drive$466,900
