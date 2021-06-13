Property Transfers: June 1-4

June 1-4
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1209 Olivia Trail $499,900
4100 Lake St. $400,000
418 Walnut St. $388,000
917 Crestwood Drive $261,000
29916 Pinewood Drive $235,000
30135 Arrow Drive $174,000
Caledonia
3340 Fenceline Road $333,000
6901 Bobolink Road $305,000
7534 Sylvan Drive $270,000
4751 Alcyn Drive $267,000
4923 7 Mile Road $250,000
10327 Root River Drive $190,000
9407 Caddy Lane $120,800
3610 Haymeadow Road $41,000
Dover
2200 S. Britton Road $490,000
Mount Pleasant
2728 Red Fawn Court $577,000
3759 Burr Oak Drive $408,000
2811 Crosswinds Drive $390,000
2912 Cornerstone Way $385,900
4621 Phoebe Lane $332,000
6011 Independence Road $269,900
7127 Old Spring St. $265,000
1109 Stratford Court Unit 201 $235,000
6734 Nichols Court $215,000
6250 Hilltop Drive $210,000
4238 Taylor Harbor West Unit 7 $210,000
1118 Sunnyslope Drive Unit C2 $206,000
1445 Pheasant Run Unit 101L $152,000
758 Boulder Trail Unit 102 $148,000
8389 Creek View Lane $85,000
Norway
3645 Ridgeview Lane $140,000
3709 N. Britton Road $1,100
Racine
3710 Meachem Road $752,500
2301 Golf Ave. $310,000
5307 Emstan Hills Road $275,000
3745 St. Andrews Blvd. $251,000
1571 Maria St. $241,000
2921 LaSalle St. $237,000
1328 Hayes Ave. $200,000
3228 Spruce St. $197,000
719 Wilmor St. $192,000
3434 St. Clair St. $190,000
1017 Illinois St. $180,000
2813 Donna Ave. $175,000
1115 Ohio St. $170,000
2203 Savoy Circle $170,000
722 Melvin Ave. $163,000
932 W. Lawn Ave. $162,000
724 W. Lawn Ave. $159,000
3725 St. Andrews Court $155,000
2401 Spring St. $152,500
2809 Maryland Ave. $150,000
141 Main St. Unit 405 $147,500
2510 W. Crescent St. $142,500
1659 N. Main St. $142,000
5414 16th St. $140,000
3423 Kinzie Ave. $133,000
3922 Wilshire Drive $130,000
1612 Winslow St. $129,900
4610 Wright Ave. $125,000
2027 N. Main St. $122,500
3459 10th Ave. $122,000
1432 N. Wisconsin St. $120,100
1617 Indiana St. $115,000
937 Grove Ave. $115,000
2225 Taylor Ave. $110,000
2043 Orchard St. $110,000
1378 Deane Blvd. $104,000
4511 Wright Ave. $99,400
4315 N. Pineridge Circle $97,000
2421 Mt. Pleasant St. $96,000
1853 Woodland Ave. $95,000
3615 Republic Ave. $87,000
2208 Carlisle Ave. $86,900
2509 Prospect St. $77,000
2827 Cleveland Ave. $75,000
1634 Mead St. $70,000
2060 N. Main St. $68,000
1715 Albert St. $66,500
1125 Frederick St. $64,900
1616 Indiana St. $60,000
1602 MLK Jr. Drive $57,000
2109 Rupert Blvd. $52,000
1020 Wilson St. $30,000
3511 19th St. $3,000
Raymond
4711 W. 7 Mile Road $442,500
Sturtevant
8425 Foxhaven Chase $347,600
3130 Loumos Court $344,900
Union Grove
1218 Vine St. $182,500
Waterford
814 Bakke Ave. West $1,020,000
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 136 $193,000