Property Transfers: June 1-4
June 1-4

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1209 Olivia Trail $499,900

4100 Lake St. $400,000

418 Walnut St. $388,000

917 Crestwood Drive $261,000

29916 Pinewood Drive $235,000

30135 Arrow Drive $174,000

Caledonia

3340 Fenceline Road $333,000

6901 Bobolink Road $305,000

7534 Sylvan Drive $270,000

4751 Alcyn Drive $267,000

4923 7 Mile Road $250,000

10327 Root River Drive $190,000

9407 Caddy Lane $120,800

3610 Haymeadow Road $41,000

Dover

2200 S. Britton Road $490,000

Mount Pleasant

2728 Red Fawn Court $577,000

3759 Burr Oak Drive $408,000

2811 Crosswinds Drive $390,000

2912 Cornerstone Way $385,900

4621 Phoebe Lane $332,000

6011 Independence Road $269,900

7127 Old Spring St. $265,000

1109 Stratford Court Unit 201 $235,000

6734 Nichols Court $215,000

6250 Hilltop Drive $210,000

4238 Taylor Harbor West Unit 7 $210,000

1118 Sunnyslope Drive Unit C2 $206,000

1445 Pheasant Run Unit 101L $152,000

758 Boulder Trail Unit 102 $148,000

8389 Creek View Lane $85,000

Norway

3645 Ridgeview Lane $140,000

3709 N. Britton Road $1,100

Racine

3710 Meachem Road $752,500

2301 Golf Ave. $310,000

5307 Emstan Hills Road $275,000

3745 St. Andrews Blvd. $251,000

1571 Maria St. $241,000

2921 LaSalle St. $237,000

1328 Hayes Ave. $200,000

3228 Spruce St. $197,000

719 Wilmor St. $192,000

3434 St. Clair St. $190,000

1017 Illinois St. $180,000

2813 Donna Ave. $175,000

1115 Ohio St. $170,000

2203 Savoy Circle $170,000

722 Melvin Ave. $163,000

932 W. Lawn Ave. $162,000

724 W. Lawn Ave. $159,000

3725 St. Andrews Court $155,000

2401 Spring St. $152,500

2809 Maryland Ave. $150,000

141 Main St. Unit 405 $147,500

2510 W. Crescent St. $142,500

1659 N. Main St. $142,000

5414 16th St. $140,000

3423 Kinzie Ave. $133,000

3922 Wilshire Drive $130,000

1612 Winslow St. $129,900

4610 Wright Ave. $125,000

2027 N. Main St. $122,500

3459 10th Ave. $122,000

1432 N. Wisconsin St. $120,100

1617 Indiana St. $115,000

937 Grove Ave. $115,000

2225 Taylor Ave. $110,000

2043 Orchard St. $110,000

1378 Deane Blvd. $104,000

4511 Wright Ave. $99,400

4315 N. Pineridge Circle $97,000

2421 Mt. Pleasant St. $96,000

1853 Woodland Ave. $95,000

3615 Republic Ave. $87,000

2208 Carlisle Ave. $86,900

2509 Prospect St. $77,000

2827 Cleveland Ave. $75,000

1634 Mead St. $70,000

2060 N. Main St. $68,000

1715 Albert St. $66,500

1125 Frederick St. $64,900

1616 Indiana St. $60,000

1602 MLK Jr. Drive $57,000

2109 Rupert Blvd. $52,000

1020 Wilson St. $30,000

3511 19th St. $3,000

Raymond

4711 W. 7 Mile Road $442,500

Sturtevant

8425 Foxhaven Chase $347,600

3130 Loumos Court $344,900

Union Grove

1218 Vine St. $182,500

Waterford

814 Bakke Ave. West $1,020,000

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 136 $193,000

