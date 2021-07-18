 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: July 6-9
Property Transfers: April 19-23

July 6-9

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

3215 S. Browns Lake Drive $500,000

257 Reynolds Ave. $315,000

30220 Lake Hills Drive $305,000

548 Briody St. $238,500

1073 S. Pine St. Unit 102 $214,000

148 S. Perkins Blvd. $171,000

32936 Short St. $167,000

30124 Front St. $150,000

Caledonia

6112 Stefanie Way $624,900

5785 Stefanie Way $570,000

3633 Morris St. $359,900

5756 Leawood Lane $310,000

4310 Myrtle Court Unit 4312 $290,000

Dover

8208 S. Beaumont Ave. $573,500

4225 S. Beaumont Ave. $215,000

Mount Pleasant

8314 Doe Glen Court $440,000

2030 Spring Meadow Lane $395,000

732 S. Green Bay Road $355,000

1725 Red Coat Drive $330,000

6805 Redstone Circle $277,500

1643 Stoddard Lane $255,000

5715 Freedy Ave. $250,000

9239 Hollyhock Lane $245,000

4250 Taylor Harbor West Unit 5 $220,000

1642 Stoddard Lane $210,000

5929 Taylor Ave. Unit 6 $200,000

1056 Bedford Court $189,900

7225 Mariner Drive Unit 7 $140,000

6537 Spring St. $135,000

5640 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $127,000

6428 Kinzie Ave. $60,000

Norway

7100 Pheasant Court $400,000

7227 S. Loomis Road $240,000

Racine

1920 Lathrop Ave. $1,150,000

1424 Park Ave. $850,000

1444 Harrington Drive $350,000

610 Main St. $325,000

1702 College Ave. $315,000

333 Main St. $310,000

2301 Maryland Ave. $249,900

3401 Daisy Lane $225,000

3616 Byron Ave. $199,000

904 Romayne Ave. $190,000

2714 Pinehurst Ave. $178,000

1436 Russet St. $176,500

3353 Drexel Ave. $175,000

3330 First Ave. $174,900

2920 Fleetwood Drive $174,000

1119 Roosevelt Ave. $160,151

2417 Dwight St. $155,000

2032 Thurston Ave. $152,000

621 Oregon St. $150,000

3311 21st St. $150,000

3307 20th St. $147,500

1516 Kearney Ave. $140,475

3920 Wright Ave. $135,000

417 Chicago St. $126,500

1013 Sheraton Drive $120,000

1515 Lathrop Ave. $120,000

316 Wickham Blvd. $115,000

4024 21st St. $114,000

1125 David St. $92,000

2028 Phillips Ave. $90,000

1810 N. Wisconsin St. $90,000

407 Chicago St. $88,500

2322 Webster St. $85,000

1020 Cleveland Ave. $75,000

1023 Albert St. $35,101

1914 Marquette St. $30,000

1108 Marquette St. $27,000

Raymond

3206 W. 5 Mile Road $385,000

Rochester

2404 N. River Road $300,000

109 N. Browns Lake Drive $300,000

6 N. Browns Lake Drive $273,000

Sturtevant

3125 Loumos Court $362,900

3432 S. Kennedy Drive $225,000

3101 93rd St. $141,250

8717 Citadel Terrace $75,000

Union Grove

1977 Cheshire Drive $422,000

361 Mill Ave. $305,000

1012 Main St. $120,000

Waterford

29317 N. Lake Drive $550,000

28936 Grove Lane $435,000

538 Fox River Hills Drive $399,900

35421 Janesville Drive $360,000

635 Woodland Circle $359,900

629 Annecy Park Circle $324,900

8603 Big Bend Road $310,000

400 Franklin St. $271,000

Yorkville

15814 Washington Ave. $440,000

1610 53rd Drive $412,392

