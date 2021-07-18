Property Transfers: July 6-9

July 6-9
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
3215 S. Browns Lake Drive $500,000
257 Reynolds Ave. $315,000
30220 Lake Hills Drive $305,000
548 Briody St. $238,500
1073 S. Pine St. Unit 102 $214,000
148 S. Perkins Blvd. $171,000
32936 Short St. $167,000
30124 Front St. $150,000
Caledonia
6112 Stefanie Way $624,900
5785 Stefanie Way $570,000
3633 Morris St. $359,900
5756 Leawood Lane $310,000
4310 Myrtle Court Unit 4312 $290,000
Dover
8208 S. Beaumont Ave. $573,500
4225 S. Beaumont Ave. $215,000
Mount Pleasant
8314 Doe Glen Court $440,000
2030 Spring Meadow Lane $395,000
732 S. Green Bay Road $355,000
1725 Red Coat Drive $330,000
6805 Redstone Circle $277,500
1643 Stoddard Lane $255,000
5715 Freedy Ave. $250,000
9239 Hollyhock Lane $245,000
4250 Taylor Harbor West Unit 5 $220,000
1642 Stoddard Lane $210,000
5929 Taylor Ave. Unit 6 $200,000
1056 Bedford Court $189,900
7225 Mariner Drive Unit 7 $140,000
6537 Spring St. $135,000
5640 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 $127,000
6428 Kinzie Ave. $60,000
Norway
7100 Pheasant Court $400,000
7227 S. Loomis Road $240,000
Racine
1920 Lathrop Ave. $1,150,000
1424 Park Ave. $850,000
1444 Harrington Drive $350,000
610 Main St. $325,000
1702 College Ave. $315,000
333 Main St. $310,000
2301 Maryland Ave. $249,900
3401 Daisy Lane $225,000
3616 Byron Ave. $199,000
904 Romayne Ave. $190,000
2714 Pinehurst Ave. $178,000
1436 Russet St. $176,500
3353 Drexel Ave. $175,000
3330 First Ave. $174,900
2920 Fleetwood Drive $174,000
1119 Roosevelt Ave. $160,151
2417 Dwight St. $155,000
2032 Thurston Ave. $152,000
621 Oregon St. $150,000
3311 21st St. $150,000
3307 20th St. $147,500
1516 Kearney Ave. $140,475
3920 Wright Ave. $135,000
417 Chicago St. $126,500
1013 Sheraton Drive $120,000
1515 Lathrop Ave. $120,000
316 Wickham Blvd. $115,000
4024 21st St. $114,000
1125 David St. $92,000
2028 Phillips Ave. $90,000
1810 N. Wisconsin St. $90,000
407 Chicago St. $88,500
2322 Webster St. $85,000
1020 Cleveland Ave. $75,000
1023 Albert St. $35,101
1914 Marquette St. $30,000
1108 Marquette St. $27,000
Raymond
3206 W. 5 Mile Road $385,000
Rochester
2404 N. River Road $300,000
109 N. Browns Lake Drive $300,000
6 N. Browns Lake Drive $273,000
Sturtevant
3125 Loumos Court $362,900
3432 S. Kennedy Drive $225,000
3101 93rd St. $141,250
8717 Citadel Terrace $75,000
Union Grove
1977 Cheshire Drive $422,000
361 Mill Ave. $305,000
1012 Main St. $120,000
Waterford
29317 N. Lake Drive $550,000
28936 Grove Lane $435,000
538 Fox River Hills Drive $399,900
35421 Janesville Drive $360,000
635 Woodland Circle $359,900
629 Annecy Park Circle $324,900
8603 Big Bend Road $310,000
400 Franklin St. $271,000
Yorkville
15814 Washington Ave. $440,000
1610 53rd Drive $412,392