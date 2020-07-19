Property Transfers: July 6-10
0 comments

Property Transfers: July 6-10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 6-10

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

29010 Plank Road$395,000

1500 Serena Lane$365,000

8229 Wheatland Road$330,000

208 S. River Road$277,500

357 Amanda St.$145,000

517 McHenry St.$61,000

Caledonia

5438 Nicholson Road$480,000

5145 Erie St.$345,000

3965 Wild Ginger Way$321,000

10408 Prairie Crossing Drive$279,900

410 Hialeah Drive$253,000

420 4 1/2 Mile Road$250,000

5726 Alburg Ave.$249,000

4807 Vrana St.$237,000

2906 6 Mile Road$200,000

7205 Linwood Road$199,500

6801 Whitewater St.$179,900

2615 Violet Court$177,000

7156 Cliffside Drive$175,000

5800 Brookhaven Drive$145,000

6936 Dale Drive Unit 5 $144,000

7007 Bobolink Road$125,000

Dover

2815 N. Beaumont Ave. $352,500

22908 Washington Ave. $262,000

3112 Oakcrest Drive$77,000

Mount Pleasant

5733 Woodland Hills Drive $660,000

8116 Daub Court$430,000

7161 Woodbridge Drive $374,860

4903 Northwestern Ave. $335,000

1901 Sunnyslope Drive $335,000

10741 Spring St.$320,000

3521 Foxwood Road$292,500

6507 Williamsburg Way$268,000

5643 Freedy Ave.$160,000

3150 Wood Road Unit 11L Building C11 $128,500

3027 Meyer Court Unit 3$124,000

8388 Creek View Lane$100,000

6820 Mariner Drive Unit 202 $97,000

3424 Sheridan Road$56,000

Norway

3465 Britton Ridge$465,000

26820 Oakridge Drive$279,000

26127 Wind Lake Road South$200,000

Racine

2725 N. Main St.$240,000

1105 N. Illinois St.$230,000

2708 Fleetwood Drive$187,000

3536 Erie St.$185,000

3905 Vista Drive$179,000

1819 Blake Ave.$170,000

1123 Ohio St.$165,000

4417 Westway Ave.$160,000

923 Montclair Drive$159,900

1657 C A Becker Drive$156,000

729 Russet St.$156,000

2814 Lasalle St.$155,000

243 Green St.$150,500

1304 Goold St.$147,500

2028 Deane Blvd.$145,000

1026 Indiana St.$145,000

1443 Harrington Drive $144,000

4027 Manhattan Drive $142,000

1426 Melvin Ave.$141,900

2708 Drexel Ave.$140,000

1521 Monroe Ave.$135,000

2213 Carlisle Ave.$130,000

317 Luedtke Ave.$128,040

1717 Connolly Ave.$122,500

2009 Kearney Ave.$110,000

2625 Gillen St.$110,000

1215 Layard Ave.$108,250

1636 Chatham St.$107,700

2013 Carmel Ave.$107,500

3502 17th St.$105,000

1729 Center St.$100,000

2617 Blaine Ave.$88,144

725 Kingston Ave.$74,000

1941 Kearney Ave.$60,000

901 Hamilton St.$48,000

2302 Blake Ave.$45,000

1431 College Ave.$42,000

1431 College Ave.$35,000

Raymond

8111 W. Stone Creek Circle$500,000

1062 Waukesha Road$255,000

Sturtevant

8808 Foxhaven Chase$269,900

3425 Kennsington Square Road$248,900

Union Grove

1305 Center St.$175,000

Waterford

30810 Morning View Circle$665,000

4702 W. Mamerows Lane$575,000

846 River Ridge Circle$434,900

30308 Barnes Lane$415,000

29021 Elm Island Drive$339,500

300 Foxwood Drive Unit 107$180,000

738 Willow Bend Drive$49,900

Wind Point

151 W. Parkfield Court$330,000

7 Beechwood Court$270,000

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News