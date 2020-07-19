Property Transfers: July 6-10

July 6-10
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Burlington
29010 Plank Road$395,000
1500 Serena Lane$365,000
8229 Wheatland Road$330,000
208 S. River Road$277,500
357 Amanda St.$145,000
517 McHenry St.$61,000
Caledonia
5438 Nicholson Road$480,000
5145 Erie St.$345,000
3965 Wild Ginger Way$321,000
10408 Prairie Crossing Drive$279,900
410 Hialeah Drive$253,000
420 4 1/2 Mile Road$250,000
5726 Alburg Ave.$249,000
4807 Vrana St.$237,000
2906 6 Mile Road$200,000
7205 Linwood Road$199,500
6801 Whitewater St.$179,900
2615 Violet Court$177,000
7156 Cliffside Drive$175,000
5800 Brookhaven Drive$145,000
6936 Dale Drive Unit 5 $144,000
7007 Bobolink Road$125,000
Dover
2815 N. Beaumont Ave. $352,500
22908 Washington Ave. $262,000
3112 Oakcrest Drive$77,000
Mount Pleasant
5733 Woodland Hills Drive $660,000
8116 Daub Court$430,000
7161 Woodbridge Drive $374,860
4903 Northwestern Ave. $335,000
1901 Sunnyslope Drive $335,000
10741 Spring St.$320,000
3521 Foxwood Road$292,500
6507 Williamsburg Way$268,000
5643 Freedy Ave.$160,000
3150 Wood Road Unit 11L Building C11 $128,500
3027 Meyer Court Unit 3$124,000
8388 Creek View Lane$100,000
6820 Mariner Drive Unit 202 $97,000
3424 Sheridan Road$56,000
Norway
3465 Britton Ridge$465,000
26820 Oakridge Drive$279,000
26127 Wind Lake Road South$200,000
Racine
2725 N. Main St.$240,000
1105 N. Illinois St.$230,000
2708 Fleetwood Drive$187,000
3536 Erie St.$185,000
3905 Vista Drive$179,000
1819 Blake Ave.$170,000
1123 Ohio St.$165,000
4417 Westway Ave.$160,000
923 Montclair Drive$159,900
1657 C A Becker Drive$156,000
729 Russet St.$156,000
2814 Lasalle St.$155,000
243 Green St.$150,500
1304 Goold St.$147,500
2028 Deane Blvd.$145,000
1026 Indiana St.$145,000
1443 Harrington Drive $144,000
4027 Manhattan Drive $142,000
1426 Melvin Ave.$141,900
2708 Drexel Ave.$140,000
1521 Monroe Ave.$135,000
2213 Carlisle Ave.$130,000
317 Luedtke Ave.$128,040
1717 Connolly Ave.$122,500
2009 Kearney Ave.$110,000
2625 Gillen St.$110,000
1215 Layard Ave.$108,250
1636 Chatham St.$107,700
2013 Carmel Ave.$107,500
3502 17th St.$105,000
1729 Center St.$100,000
2617 Blaine Ave.$88,144
725 Kingston Ave.$74,000
1941 Kearney Ave.$60,000
901 Hamilton St.$48,000
2302 Blake Ave.$45,000
1431 College Ave.$42,000
1431 College Ave.$35,000
Raymond
8111 W. Stone Creek Circle$500,000
1062 Waukesha Road$255,000
Sturtevant
8808 Foxhaven Chase$269,900
3425 Kennsington Square Road$248,900
Union Grove
1305 Center St.$175,000
Waterford
30810 Morning View Circle$665,000
4702 W. Mamerows Lane$575,000
846 River Ridge Circle$434,900
30308 Barnes Lane$415,000
29021 Elm Island Drive$339,500
300 Foxwood Drive Unit 107$180,000
738 Willow Bend Drive$49,900
Wind Point
151 W. Parkfield Court$330,000
7 Beechwood Court$270,000
