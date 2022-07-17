Property Transfers: July 5-8, 2022

July 5-8
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1549 Barbara St. $505,000
208 W. Market St. $279,000
433 W. State St. $265,000
640 Maryland Ave. $250,000
417 Emerson St. $245,000
Caledonia
6307 Northwestern Ave. $699,900
People are also reading…
3446 Emmersten Road $470,000
4625 N. Green Bay Road $399,000
3941 Douglas Ave. $350,000
1420 Autumn Drive $345,000
6929 Prince Drive $294,000
2885 3 Mile Road $255,000
2841 Santa Fe Trail $225,000
6803 State Hwy 31 $146,100
4625 Douglas Ave. $45,000
Dover
2836 Lakeshore Drive $400,000
24210 Peninsula Drive $270,000
Mount Pleasant
1259 Roundtable Drive $469,900
6325 Biscayne Ave. $410,000
5833 Taylor Ave. $393,500
6317 Cedarhedge Drive $390,000
952 Hastings Court Unit 201 $230,000
1155 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $230,000
1110 Prairie Drive Unit 39 $194,700
1526 Walter Ave. $180,000
1607 Pratt Ave. $168,500
4318 Spring St. $125,500
2217 Racine St. $62,000
Norway
4440 Hampshire Hill $1,225,000
26048 S. Wind Lake Road $555,555
24524 Malchine Road $530,009
5107 Woodstead Road $500,000
25130 W. Loomis Road $290,000
Racine
1110 Main St. $529,000
3550 S. Memorial Drive $400,000
1444 Harrington Drive $380,000
3309 Chatham St. $295,000
2015 Franklin St. $285,000
1341 W. Lawn Ave. $250,000
809 W. Lawn Ave. $228,000
2817 Erie St. $226,000
3828 Wilshire Drive $220,000
2901 Norwood Drive $220,000
3507 Indiana St. $204,500
821 Carlton Drive $185,000
3429 Ninth Ave. $180,000
1111 Illinois St. $179,900
2115 Slauson Ave. $175,000
320 Island Ave. $170,000
2621 Eisenhower Drive $165,000
3706 20th St. $165,000
4420 17th St. $155,000
2104 High St. $148,000
1525 Arthur Ave. $143,000
1134-1134 1/2 David St. $140,000
1652 Edgewood Ave. $140,000
1417 Grange Ave. $135,000
427 Wolff St. $134,000
3347 9th Ave. $125,000
2028 Hickory Grove Ave. $115,000
1924 Wustum Ave. $108,000
1800 Arlington Ave. $103,000
1009 Monroe Ave. $99,000
1417 Goold St. $81,000
1516 S. Memorial Drive $75,000
310 Blaine Ave. $64,200
2205 Carlisle Ave. $40,000
1000 3 Mile Road $21,000
Raymond
1690 43rd St. $699,000
2025 Waukesha Road $506,000
Rochester
120 N. River Road $326,000
Sturtevant
2050 90th St. $360,000
Union Grove
1305 Center St. $240,565
1725 State St. Unit 41 $210,000
Waterford
604 Poplar Grove Court $492,000
7259 Sherry Lane $430,000
6613 Heidelberg Circle $400,000
7318 N. Tichigan Road $330,000
613B Hickory Hollow Road $300,000
123 S. Water St. $244,000
Wind Point
133 E. Parkfield Court $189,900
Yorkville
1520 Sylvania Ave. Unit 312 $458,000