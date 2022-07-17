 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: July 5-8, 2022

  • 0

July 5-8

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1549 Barbara St. $505,000

208 W. Market St. $279,000

433 W. State St. $265,000

640 Maryland Ave. $250,000

417 Emerson St. $245,000

Caledonia

6307 Northwestern Ave. $699,900

3446 Emmersten Road $470,000

4625 N. Green Bay Road $399,000

3941 Douglas Ave. $350,000

1420 Autumn Drive $345,000

6929 Prince Drive $294,000

2885 3 Mile Road $255,000

2841 Santa Fe Trail $225,000

6803 State Hwy 31 $146,100

4625 Douglas Ave. $45,000

Dover

2836 Lakeshore Drive $400,000

24210 Peninsula Drive $270,000

Mount Pleasant

1259 Roundtable Drive $469,900

6325 Biscayne Ave. $410,000

5833 Taylor Ave. $393,500

6317 Cedarhedge Drive $390,000

952 Hastings Court Unit 201 $230,000

1155 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 201 $230,000

1110 Prairie Drive Unit 39 $194,700

1526 Walter Ave. $180,000

1607 Pratt Ave. $168,500

4318 Spring St. $125,500

2217 Racine St. $62,000

Norway

4440 Hampshire Hill $1,225,000

26048 S. Wind Lake Road $555,555

24524 Malchine Road $530,009

5107 Woodstead Road $500,000

25130 W. Loomis Road $290,000

Racine

1110 Main St. $529,000

3550 S. Memorial Drive $400,000

1444 Harrington Drive $380,000

3309 Chatham St. $295,000

2015 Franklin St. $285,000

1341 W. Lawn Ave. $250,000

809 W. Lawn Ave. $228,000

2817 Erie St. $226,000

3828 Wilshire Drive $220,000

2901 Norwood Drive $220,000

3507 Indiana St. $204,500

821 Carlton Drive $185,000

3429 Ninth Ave. $180,000

1111 Illinois St. $179,900

2115 Slauson Ave. $175,000

320 Island Ave. $170,000

2621 Eisenhower Drive $165,000

3706 20th St. $165,000

4420 17th St. $155,000

2104 High St. $148,000

1525 Arthur Ave. $143,000

1134-1134 1/2 David St. $140,000

1652 Edgewood Ave. $140,000

1417 Grange Ave. $135,000

427 Wolff St. $134,000

3347 9th Ave. $125,000

2028 Hickory Grove Ave. $115,000

1924 Wustum Ave. $108,000

1800 Arlington Ave. $103,000

1009 Monroe Ave. $99,000

1417 Goold St. $81,000

1516 S. Memorial Drive $75,000

310 Blaine Ave. $64,200

2205 Carlisle Ave. $40,000

1000 3 Mile Road $21,000

Raymond

1690 43rd St. $699,000

2025 Waukesha Road $506,000

Rochester

120 N. River Road $326,000

Sturtevant

2050 90th St. $360,000

Union Grove

1305 Center St. $240,565

1725 State St. Unit 41 $210,000

Waterford

604 Poplar Grove Court $492,000

7259 Sherry Lane $430,000

6613 Heidelberg Circle $400,000

7318 N. Tichigan Road $330,000

613B Hickory Hollow Road $300,000

123 S. Water St. $244,000

Wind Point

133 E. Parkfield Court $189,900

Yorkville

1520 Sylvania Ave. Unit 312 $458,000

