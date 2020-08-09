You have permission to edit this article.
Property Transfers: July 27-31
Property Transfers: July 27-31

July 27-31

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

33608 South Lakeshore Drive $410,000

1200 Raptor Court Unit 4 $268,000

148 Kendall St. $245,000

340 Edward St. $245,000

8021 Ridgeway Drive $230,000

Caledonia

8141 Foley Road $540,000

4615 Bannoch Drive $335,000

700 Waters Edge Unit 6 $326,000

9103 Meadow Park Lane $260,000

1708 4 Mile Road $207,000

5022 Hearthside Lane $207,000

6825 Lone Elm Drive $191,000

7301 Cliffside Drive $188,500

4807 Alcyn Drive $162,000

6913 Butternut Road $80,000

3600 Haymeadow Road $30,000

1021 Ellis Ave. $25,900

Dover

2940 Mealy Road $489,900

1325 S. Britton Road $310,000

Elmwood Park

4006 Taylor Ave. $186,000

Mount Pleasant

2338 Carlas Way $444,000

1356 Pinecone Ridge $335,000

9307 Millstone Drive $320,000

5723 Wildwood Drive $310,000

6525 Williamsburg Way $309,900

6424 Larchmont Drive $265,000

1619 Raintree Lane $260,000

1321 Bryn Mawr Ave. $198,400

2836 Oregon St. $163,000

5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $151,300

1211 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $140,000

Norway

27003 Waubeesee Lake Road $460,000

25411 W. Loomis Road $75,000

Racine

715 Oregon St. $215,000

838 College Ave. $215,000

64 S Green Bay Road $199,900

730 Monticello Drive $190,000

904 Belmont Ave. $180,000

3801 Carter St. $175,000

730 Virginia St. $171,700

2412 Oregon St. $171,500

1100 Ohio St. $171,000

1247 Cleveland Ave. $170,000

2709 Pinehurst Ave. $156,000

4132 LaSalle St. $150,000

1500 Harmony Drive $143,000

2228 Loraine Ave. $137,000

1015 Hayes Ave. $135,000

1234 Cleveland Ave. $133,500

2129 Carmel Ave. $126,000

2051 St. Clair St. $125,000

5316 Athens Ave. $112,000

4225 Olive St. $109,000

2433 Mitchell St. $103,000

3080 Old Mill Road $95,300

1929 Erie St. $94,000

1547 Cleveland Ave. $93,000

2914 Maryland Ave. $90,545

2024 W. High St. $85,000

1608 Quincy Ave. $81,000

1617 Superior St. $81,000

2014 Green St. $72,000

1139 Villa St. $56,000

2616 Hayes Ave. $42,300

1124 Howard St. $27,000

1238 Romayne Ave. $15,000

Raymond

3403 51st St. $268,000

2908 South 76th St. $164,000

Rochester

35500 Washington Ave. $280,000

Sturtevant

8425 Camelot Trace $330,000

3701 Contessa Court $287,000

8512 Westminster Drive $185,000

Union Grove

1090 Cardinal Lane $258,000

1353 Center St. $175,000

744 17th Ave. $112,900

Waterford

32311 Hill Valley Drive $493,500

29009 N. Lake Drive $394,900

776 Willow Bend Drive $43,900

30401 Beachview Lane $150

Yorkville

15704 Spring St. $430,000

