Property Transfers: July 27-31

July 27-31
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
33608 South Lakeshore Drive $410,000
1200 Raptor Court Unit 4 $268,000
148 Kendall St. $245,000
340 Edward St. $245,000
8021 Ridgeway Drive $230,000
Caledonia
8141 Foley Road $540,000
4615 Bannoch Drive $335,000
700 Waters Edge Unit 6 $326,000
9103 Meadow Park Lane $260,000
1708 4 Mile Road $207,000
5022 Hearthside Lane $207,000
6825 Lone Elm Drive $191,000
7301 Cliffside Drive $188,500
4807 Alcyn Drive $162,000
6913 Butternut Road $80,000
3600 Haymeadow Road $30,000
1021 Ellis Ave. $25,900
Dover
2940 Mealy Road $489,900
1325 S. Britton Road $310,000
Elmwood Park
4006 Taylor Ave. $186,000
Mount Pleasant
2338 Carlas Way $444,000
1356 Pinecone Ridge $335,000
9307 Millstone Drive $320,000
5723 Wildwood Drive $310,000
6525 Williamsburg Way $309,900
6424 Larchmont Drive $265,000
1619 Raintree Lane $260,000
1321 Bryn Mawr Ave. $198,400
2836 Oregon St. $163,000
5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3 $151,300
1211 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $140,000
Norway
27003 Waubeesee Lake Road $460,000
25411 W. Loomis Road $75,000
Racine
715 Oregon St. $215,000
838 College Ave. $215,000
64 S Green Bay Road $199,900
730 Monticello Drive $190,000
904 Belmont Ave. $180,000
3801 Carter St. $175,000
730 Virginia St. $171,700
2412 Oregon St. $171,500
1100 Ohio St. $171,000
1247 Cleveland Ave. $170,000
2709 Pinehurst Ave. $156,000
4132 LaSalle St. $150,000
1500 Harmony Drive $143,000
2228 Loraine Ave. $137,000
1015 Hayes Ave. $135,000
1234 Cleveland Ave. $133,500
2129 Carmel Ave. $126,000
2051 St. Clair St. $125,000
5316 Athens Ave. $112,000
4225 Olive St. $109,000
2433 Mitchell St. $103,000
3080 Old Mill Road $95,300
1929 Erie St. $94,000
1547 Cleveland Ave. $93,000
2914 Maryland Ave. $90,545
2024 W. High St. $85,000
1608 Quincy Ave. $81,000
1617 Superior St. $81,000
2014 Green St. $72,000
1139 Villa St. $56,000
2616 Hayes Ave. $42,300
1124 Howard St. $27,000
1238 Romayne Ave. $15,000
Raymond
3403 51st St. $268,000
2908 South 76th St. $164,000
Rochester
35500 Washington Ave. $280,000
Sturtevant
8425 Camelot Trace $330,000
3701 Contessa Court $287,000
8512 Westminster Drive $185,000
Union Grove
1090 Cardinal Lane $258,000
1353 Center St. $175,000
744 17th Ave. $112,900
Waterford
32311 Hill Valley Drive $493,500
29009 N. Lake Drive $394,900
776 Willow Bend Drive $43,900
30401 Beachview Lane $150
Yorkville
15704 Spring St. $430,000
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!