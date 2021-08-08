Property Transfers: July 26-30

July 26-30
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
7810 Park St. $630,000
1108 Cooper Hawk Drive $489,000
240 Evergreen Court $355,513
609 Edgewood Drive $299,900
209 Conkey St. $175,000
34525 Walburg Lane $75,000
3325 Yahnke Road $3,000
Caledonia
4917 Douglas Ave. $2,600,000
6312 Alex Turn $565,000
6845 Running Horse Lane $415,000
812 Marwood Court $376,400
2510 Catherine Drive $370,000
4603 N. St. Clair St. $360,000
8829 Dunkelow Road $350,000
8829 Dunkelow Road $350,000
2720 Catherine Drive $315,000
2011 Newberry Lane $265,000
2519 5 Mile Road $237,100
9926 Northwestern Ave. $155,000
13108 4 Mile Road $150,000
7029 Lone Elm Drive $60,000
Dover
23305 N. Shore Drive $850,000
Mount Pleasant
13350 Kilbourn Drive $15,900,000
13303 Washington Ave. $12,200,000
5339 Rossi Lane $500,000
2709 Avalon Court $410,000
1844 Ryan Road $400,000
9328 Millstone Drive $340,000
6610 Mergnaser Drive $340,000
5941 Wynbrook Court $305,000
4041 Miller Lane $265,587
6253 Hilltop Drive Unit A $260,000
833 Stonefield Drive Unit 203 $260,000
3820 Sheridan Road $207,000
8326 Corporate Drive $200,000
6805 Durand Ave. $200,000
627 Roosevelt Ave. $155,900
4528 Garden Drive $135,500
6431 South Drive $125,000
1441 Oakes Road Unit 10 $115,000
5835 Cambridge Circle Unit 5 $67,500
Norway
7142 S. Loomis Road $545,000
27307 Pioneer Road $268,000
Racine
920 Washington Ave. $2,080,000
1833 Main St. $960,000
3425 N. Wisconsin St. $359,900
3331 Monarch Drive $245,000
333 Lake Ave. Unit 701 $240,000
827 3 Mile Road $216,000
4901 Regal Court $202,500
2816 Rosalind Ave. $199,900
2536 Pinehurst Ave. $195,000
913 Blaine Ave. $191,101
617 Hayes Ave. $184,900
4500 15th St. $183,250
1135 Jefferson St. $180,000
3646 Carter St. $180,000
621 Isabelle Ave. $180,000
1508 Kentucky St. $176,000
2609 Blaine Ave. $165,000
2351 Carmel Ave. $163,000
1938 Jupiter Ave. $150,000
1331 Lincoln St. $145,000
3200 Erie St. $144,400
3005 Old Mill Drive Unit B2 $143,000
2429 21st St. $128,000
1443 Douglas Ave. $115,000
608 Yout St. $110,000
1326 Chatham St. $110,000
2321 Victoria Drive $105,000
221 Chicago St. $90,000
1439 Lincoln St. $88,000
4301 Victory Ave. $64,900
258 Luedtke Ave. $63,500
1717 Howe St. $57,000
1024 Cleveland Ave. $50,000
Raymond
11264 W. 5 Mile Road $600,000
1924 Waukesha Road $300,000
Sturtevant
8437 Westminster Drive $370,000
3117 93rd St. $220,000
2936 97th St. $155,000
Union Grove
365 18th Ave. $449,900
1019 State St. $252,900
Waterford
7010 Sandy Lane $482,000
623 Park Drive Unit 12-1 $259,900
309 N. 6th St. $193,600
30730 Oak Drive $1,000
Wind Point
5111 Wind Point Road $478,000
6 Cedarwood Court $385,000
5110 Wind Point Road $343,000