Property Transfers: July 26-30
Property Transfers: July 26-30

July 26-30

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

7810 Park St. $630,000

1108 Cooper Hawk Drive $489,000

240 Evergreen Court $355,513

609 Edgewood Drive $299,900

209 Conkey St. $175,000

34525 Walburg Lane $75,000

3325 Yahnke Road $3,000

Caledonia

4917 Douglas Ave. $2,600,000

6312 Alex Turn $565,000

6845 Running Horse Lane $415,000

812 Marwood Court $376,400

2510 Catherine Drive $370,000

4603 N. St. Clair St. $360,000

8829 Dunkelow Road $350,000

2720 Catherine Drive $315,000

2011 Newberry Lane $265,000

2519 5 Mile Road $237,100

9926 Northwestern Ave. $155,000

13108 4 Mile Road $150,000

7029 Lone Elm Drive $60,000

Dover

23305 N. Shore Drive $850,000

Mount Pleasant

13350 Kilbourn Drive $15,900,000

13303 Washington Ave. $12,200,000

5339 Rossi Lane $500,000

2709 Avalon Court $410,000

1844 Ryan Road $400,000

9328 Millstone Drive $340,000

6610 Mergnaser Drive $340,000

5941 Wynbrook Court $305,000

4041 Miller Lane $265,587

6253 Hilltop Drive Unit A $260,000

833 Stonefield Drive Unit 203 $260,000

3820 Sheridan Road $207,000

8326 Corporate Drive $200,000

6805 Durand Ave. $200,000

627 Roosevelt Ave. $155,900

4528 Garden Drive $135,500

6431 South Drive $125,000

1441 Oakes Road Unit 10 $115,000

5835 Cambridge Circle Unit 5 $67,500

Norway

7142 S. Loomis Road $545,000

27307 Pioneer Road $268,000

Racine

920 Washington Ave. $2,080,000

1833 Main St. $960,000

3425 N. Wisconsin St. $359,900

3331 Monarch Drive $245,000

333 Lake Ave. Unit 701 $240,000

827 3 Mile Road $216,000

4901 Regal Court $202,500

2816 Rosalind Ave. $199,900

2536 Pinehurst Ave. $195,000

913 Blaine Ave. $191,101

617 Hayes Ave. $184,900

4500 15th St. $183,250

1135 Jefferson St. $180,000

3646 Carter St. $180,000

621 Isabelle Ave. $180,000

1508 Kentucky St. $176,000

2609 Blaine Ave. $165,000

2351 Carmel Ave. $163,000

1938 Jupiter Ave. $150,000

1331 Lincoln St. $145,000

3200 Erie St. $144,400

3005 Old Mill Drive Unit B2 $143,000

2429 21st St. $128,000

1443 Douglas Ave. $115,000

608 Yout St. $110,000

1326 Chatham St. $110,000

2321 Victoria Drive $105,000

221 Chicago St. $90,000

1439 Lincoln St. $88,000

4301 Victory Ave. $64,900

258 Luedtke Ave. $63,500

1717 Howe St. $57,000

1024 Cleveland Ave. $50,000

Raymond

11264 W. 5 Mile Road $600,000

1924 Waukesha Road $300,000

Sturtevant

8437 Westminster Drive $370,000

3117 93rd St. $220,000

2936 97th St. $155,000

Union Grove

365 18th Ave. $449,900

1019 State St. $252,900

Waterford

7010 Sandy Lane $482,000

623 Park Drive Unit 12-1 $259,900

309 N. 6th St. $193,600

30730 Oak Drive $1,000

Wind Point

5111 Wind Point Road $478,000

6 Cedarwood Court $385,000

5110 Wind Point Road $343,000

