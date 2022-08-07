 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property Transfers: July 25-29, 2022

  • 0

July 25-29

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1101 Spring Valley Road $290,000

460 McHenry St. $179,000

Caledonia

5245 Short Road $1,548,000

5231 Short Road $859,200

5100 Richmond Drive $521,000

3131 Trudeau Trace $406,000

4900 Anker Road $385,000

4310 Valley Road $377,500

7347 State Highway 38 $369,900

6540 High Hill Circle $356,000

4847 Aberdeen Drive $338,000

10119 Dunkelow Road $328,000

5544 Meadows Drive N $305,000

5435 Erie St. $268,000

1740 Wind Dale Drive $222,500

6740 Novak Road $215,000

1238 5 Mile Road $200,000

2909 Santa Fe Trail $194,000

2925 Santa Fe Trail $194,000

3251 Bergamot Drive $102,900

3738 Buckley Road $18,000

Dover

2710 S. Beaumont Ave. $243,000

Elmwood Park

3400 Oak Tree Lane $369,000

Mount Pleasant

622 Durand Ave. $2,740,000

2757 Cornerstone Way $540,000

3805 Glencoe Drive $395,000

5000 Mt. Vernon Way $390,000

6413 Merganser Drive $325,000

3229 Nobb Hill Drive $301,500

701 Hunter Drive $289,659

1226 Prairie Drive $265,000

2502 Green Haze Ave. $265,000

1527 Summerset Drive Unit 93 $249,900

1024 Bedford Court Unit 102 $222,000

3140 Wood Road Unit 8 $192,500

1100 Prairie Drive Unit 29 $190,000

1219 Sunnyslope Drive $180,000

1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $165,000

5720 Cambridge Circle Unit 6 $162,000

5605 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $145,000

Racine

3408 Douglas Ave. $390,000

10 Queens Court $285,000

701 Melvin Ave. $233,500

1102 Shorecrest Drive $227,000

4401 Apple Tree Lane $225,000

3664 Monterey Drive $224,900

1546 Hayes Ave. $219,000

3724 Haven Ave. $205,000

3100 Kearney Ave. $200,000

1023 Shorecrest Drive $195,000

901 Carlton Drive $195,000

2004 Hickory Grove $190,000

1110 Layard Ave. $184,900

600 Arthur Ave. $180,000

1728 N. Wisconsin St. $175,500

2405 Bate St. $155,000

1604 Deane Blvd. $150,000

2329 Bate St. $148,000

2417 Blaine Ave. $138,500

233 Ohio St. $138,500

821 Hayes Ave. $135,000

1838 Shoop St. $127,000

1519 Taylor Ave. $120,000

1421 West Blvd. $111,000

3724 13th St. $110,000

2111 La Salle St. $106,200

2206 Orchard St. $101,000

2316 Monroe Ave. $100,000

1629 Saint Clair St. $87,000

2057 Douglas Ave. $73,000

1637-1639 Edgewood Ave. $70,000

1508 W. 6th St. $47,000

1207 La Salle St. $45,000

1729 Franklin St. $45,000

2032 Phillips Ave. $23,700

2032 Phillips Ave. $15,600

Raymond

11407 Shirley Drive $400,000

Sturtevant

3500 S. Kennedy Drive $243,250

2749 Wisconsin St. $180,000

9706 Corliss Ave. $43,000

Union Grove

445 Maurice Drive $494,900

67 York St. $350,600

231 Pheasant Run $330,000

1125 Main St. $200,000

Waterford

30329 Beachview Lane $450,000

623 Woodland Circle $420,000

Yorkville

15 Fawn Trail $400,000

