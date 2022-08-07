Property Transfers: July 25-29, 2022

July 25-29
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1101 Spring Valley Road $290,000
460 McHenry St. $179,000
Caledonia
5245 Short Road $1,548,000
5231 Short Road $859,200
5100 Richmond Drive $521,000
3131 Trudeau Trace $406,000
4900 Anker Road $385,000
4310 Valley Road $377,500
7347 State Highway 38 $369,900
6540 High Hill Circle $356,000
4847 Aberdeen Drive $338,000
10119 Dunkelow Road $328,000
5544 Meadows Drive N $305,000
5435 Erie St. $268,000
1740 Wind Dale Drive $222,500
6740 Novak Road $215,000
1238 5 Mile Road $200,000
2909 Santa Fe Trail $194,000
2925 Santa Fe Trail $194,000
3251 Bergamot Drive $102,900
3738 Buckley Road $18,000
Dover
2710 S. Beaumont Ave. $243,000
Elmwood Park
3400 Oak Tree Lane $369,000
Mount Pleasant
622 Durand Ave. $2,740,000
2757 Cornerstone Way $540,000
3805 Glencoe Drive $395,000
5000 Mt. Vernon Way $390,000
6413 Merganser Drive $325,000
3229 Nobb Hill Drive $301,500
701 Hunter Drive $289,659
1226 Prairie Drive $265,000
2502 Green Haze Ave. $265,000
1527 Summerset Drive Unit 93 $249,900
1024 Bedford Court Unit 102 $222,000
3140 Wood Road Unit 8 $192,500
1100 Prairie Drive Unit 29 $190,000
1219 Sunnyslope Drive $180,000
1208 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $165,000
5720 Cambridge Circle Unit 6 $162,000
5605 Cambridge Lane Unit 1 $145,000
Racine
3408 Douglas Ave. $390,000
10 Queens Court $285,000
701 Melvin Ave. $233,500
1102 Shorecrest Drive $227,000
4401 Apple Tree Lane $225,000
3664 Monterey Drive $224,900
1546 Hayes Ave. $219,000
3724 Haven Ave. $205,000
3100 Kearney Ave. $200,000
1023 Shorecrest Drive $195,000
901 Carlton Drive $195,000
2004 Hickory Grove $190,000
1110 Layard Ave. $184,900
600 Arthur Ave. $180,000
1728 N. Wisconsin St. $175,500
2405 Bate St. $155,000
1604 Deane Blvd. $150,000
2329 Bate St. $148,000
2417 Blaine Ave. $138,500
233 Ohio St. $138,500
821 Hayes Ave. $135,000
1838 Shoop St. $127,000
1519 Taylor Ave. $120,000
1421 West Blvd. $111,000
3724 13th St. $110,000
2111 La Salle St. $106,200
2206 Orchard St. $101,000
2316 Monroe Ave. $100,000
1629 Saint Clair St. $87,000
2057 Douglas Ave. $73,000
1637-1639 Edgewood Ave. $70,000
1508 W. 6th St. $47,000
1207 La Salle St. $45,000
1729 Franklin St. $45,000
2032 Phillips Ave. $23,700
2032 Phillips Ave. $15,600
Raymond
11407 Shirley Drive $400,000
Sturtevant
3500 S. Kennedy Drive $243,250
2749 Wisconsin St. $180,000
9706 Corliss Ave. $43,000
Union Grove
445 Maurice Drive $494,900
67 York St. $350,600
231 Pheasant Run $330,000
1125 Main St. $200,000
Waterford
30329 Beachview Lane $450,000
623 Woodland Circle $420,000
Yorkville
15 Fawn Trail $400,000