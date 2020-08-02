Property Transfers: July 20-24

July 20-24
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
309 Market St. $623,000
1573 Barbara St. $388,800
941 Echo Drive $315,000
32615 Trail Lane $303,000
189 Bay Ridge Lane $288,900
2919 Circle Drive $267,900
332 Monica Ave. $255,000
362 Dale Drive $254,900
317 Kendall St. $236,400
164 Reynolds Ave. $200,000
8411 Chara Drive $190,000
32641 Yahnke Road $190,000
810 Teutonia Drive $186,000
30131 Arrow Drive $175,000
8055 Monroe St. $135,000
401 Edward St. $123,158
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F14 $106,500
1417 Meadow Wood Road $99,900
Caledonia
4838 Long Meadow Lane $565,000
1217 Silent Sunday Court $350,000
5333 Willowview Lane $291,000
3938 Scenic Way $284,600
5240 Charles St. $271,000
5026 Ruby Ave. $265,000
6153 Prairie Circle Unit 7-1 $260,000
3211 Newman Road $231,000
4601 Oakdale Drive $188,000
7156 Clifford Drive $175,000
2203 4 Mile Road $165,000
9918 Dunkelow Road $35,000
Dover
21040 County Line Road $285,000
23905 Durand Ave. $259,000
3515 Van Buren St. $177,500
27427 Dover View Lane $95,500
1811 Chippewa Drive $22,500
Mount Pleasant
301 S. Emerald Drive $480,000
2520 Rivershore Drive $372,405
827 South Fancher Road $285,000
6533 Carnation Drive $273,500
4242 Danbury Lane $255,000
1618 Raintree Lane Unit 10 $254,900
2420 Green Haze $253,000
1139 Bedford Court Unit 102 $166,000
3505 Weston Drive $138,000
5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $115,000
Norway
27424 Long Lake Road $576,000
26512 Nordic Ridge Drive $360,000
26902 Lakeview Drive $358,000
7202 Wind Lake Road $191,000
Racine
3331 Ruby Ave. $253,000
501 Shoreland Drive $210,000
3737 N. Wisconsin St. $200,000
3805 Green St. $178,500
701 Lombard Ave. $178,000
744 Shoreland Drive $174,200
2405 Thor Ave. $170,000
1519 N Main St. $167,000
209 Ohio St. $164,500
1414 Cleveland Ave. $163,000
3411 Charles St. $162,000
1106 Jefferson St. $156,000
1944 Jupiter Ave. $155,000
4115 Sixteenth St. $151,000
3337 10th Ave. $149,900
3415 Charles St. $142,000
701 Illinois St. $140,500
2304 James Blvd. $136,000
2116 Ashland Ave. $127,000
2329 Webster St. $125,000
2705 Douglas Ave. $115,000
1921 Arcturus Ave. $113,000
2009 Kearney Ave. $110,000
2008 Wustum Ave. $110,000
1101 Arthur Ave. $86,900
1900 Cleveland Ave. $80,000
1820 Blake Ave. $73,000
2112 Kentucky St. $62,000
2714 North Main St. $54,000
1600 Thurston Ave. $45,000
915 Albert St. $43,500
3621 St. Andrews Court $40,000
1804 Hamilton St. $30,000
1000 Villa St. $23,442
841 Park Ave. $18,000
1524 Winslow St. $2,000
Raymond
7026 W. 5 Mile Road $400,000
1401 43rd St. $277,500
Rochester
29349 River View Parkway $471,000
2610 North River Road $404,000
505 Mink Ranch Road $294,000
214 Shervin Drive $241,000
Sturtevant
8920 Broadway Drive $230,000
9323 Michigan Ave. $156,750
Union Grove
1049 Crabtree Lane $335,000
151 Mill Ave. $272,000
134 Walnut Ridge Unit 12 $242,000
1425 Center St. $195,000
1707 State St. Unit 49 $175,000
733 Main St. $174,000
Waterford
622 Hickory Hollow Road $330,000
641 Rivermoor Court $269,000
114 Riverview Drive $260,000
8318 Fox River Road $210,000
240 Marina Court Unit 34 $210,000
4117 Riverside Road $206,250
Wind Point
7 Greenwood Court $315,000
Yorkville
15930 County Line Road $234,000
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!