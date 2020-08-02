You have permission to edit this article.
Property Transfers: July 20-24
July 20-24

July 20-24

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

309 Market St. $623,000

1573 Barbara St. $388,800

941 Echo Drive $315,000

32615 Trail Lane $303,000

189 Bay Ridge Lane $288,900

2919 Circle Drive $267,900

332 Monica Ave. $255,000

362 Dale Drive $254,900

317 Kendall St. $236,400

164 Reynolds Ave. $200,000

8411 Chara Drive $190,000

32641 Yahnke Road $190,000

810 Teutonia Drive $186,000

30131 Arrow Drive $175,000

8055 Monroe St. $135,000

401 Edward St. $123,158

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive Unit F14 $106,500

1417 Meadow Wood Road $99,900

Caledonia

4838 Long Meadow Lane $565,000

1217 Silent Sunday Court $350,000

5333 Willowview Lane $291,000

3938 Scenic Way $284,600

5240 Charles St. $271,000

5026 Ruby Ave. $265,000

6153 Prairie Circle Unit 7-1 $260,000

3211 Newman Road $231,000

4601 Oakdale Drive $188,000

7156 Clifford Drive $175,000

2203 4 Mile Road $165,000

9918 Dunkelow Road $35,000

Dover

21040 County Line Road $285,000

23905 Durand Ave. $259,000

3515 Van Buren St. $177,500

27427 Dover View Lane $95,500

1811 Chippewa Drive $22,500

Mount Pleasant

301 S. Emerald Drive $480,000

2520 Rivershore Drive $372,405

827 South Fancher Road $285,000

6533 Carnation Drive $273,500

4242 Danbury Lane $255,000

1618 Raintree Lane Unit 10 $254,900

2420 Green Haze $253,000

1139 Bedford Court Unit 102 $166,000

3505 Weston Drive $138,000

5726 Cambridge Lane Unit 2 $115,000

Norway

27424 Long Lake Road $576,000

26512 Nordic Ridge Drive $360,000

26902 Lakeview Drive $358,000

7202 Wind Lake Road $191,000

Racine

3331 Ruby Ave. $253,000

501 Shoreland Drive $210,000

3737 N. Wisconsin St. $200,000

3805 Green St. $178,500

701 Lombard Ave. $178,000

744 Shoreland Drive $174,200

2405 Thor Ave. $170,000

1519 N Main St. $167,000

209 Ohio St. $164,500

1414 Cleveland Ave. $163,000

3411 Charles St. $162,000

1106 Jefferson St. $156,000

1944 Jupiter Ave. $155,000

4115 Sixteenth St. $151,000

3337 10th Ave. $149,900

3415 Charles St. $142,000

701 Illinois St. $140,500

2304 James Blvd. $136,000

2116 Ashland Ave. $127,000

2329 Webster St. $125,000

2705 Douglas Ave. $115,000

1921 Arcturus Ave. $113,000

2009 Kearney Ave. $110,000

2008 Wustum Ave. $110,000

1101 Arthur Ave. $86,900

1900 Cleveland Ave. $80,000

1820 Blake Ave. $73,000

2112 Kentucky St. $62,000

2714 North Main St. $54,000

1600 Thurston Ave. $45,000

915 Albert St. $43,500

3621 St. Andrews Court $40,000

1804 Hamilton St. $30,000

1000 Villa St. $23,442

841 Park Ave. $18,000

1524 Winslow St. $2,000

Raymond

7026 W. 5 Mile Road $400,000

1401 43rd St. $277,500

Rochester

29349 River View Parkway $471,000

2610 North River Road $404,000

505 Mink Ranch Road $294,000

214 Shervin Drive $241,000

Sturtevant

8920 Broadway Drive $230,000

9323 Michigan Ave. $156,750

Union Grove

1049 Crabtree Lane $335,000

151 Mill Ave. $272,000

134 Walnut Ridge Unit 12 $242,000

1425 Center St. $195,000

1707 State St. Unit 49 $175,000

733 Main St. $174,000

Waterford

622 Hickory Hollow Road $330,000

641 Rivermoor Court $269,000

114 Riverview Drive $260,000

8318 Fox River Road $210,000

240 Marina Court Unit 34 $210,000

4117 Riverside Road $206,250

Wind Point

7 Greenwood Court $315,000

Yorkville

15930 County Line Road $234,000

