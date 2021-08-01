 Skip to main content
Property Transfers: July 19-23
Property Transfers: July 19-23

July 19-23

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

400 S. Kendrick Ave. $2,634,000

1225 Olivia Trail $415,000

368 Indian Bend Road $405,000

396 Robins Run $345,000

30019 Meadow Drive $290,000

7328 Woodland Court $283,900

457 S. Perkins Road $270,000

408 Orchard St. $255,000

455 Walnut St. $250,815

209 W. State St. $220,000

32841 Lakeshore Drive $210,000

738 Foxtail Circle $179,900

125 Conkey St. $170,000

101 S. Pine St. $155,000

439 Dale Drive $130,000

224 Capital St. $30,000

Caledonia

8519 Storage Drive $750,000

825 Kaywood Drive $368,500

3405 Taurus Court $335,500

700 Waters Edge Road $305,500

5434 Charles St. $280,000

4420 Kennedy Drive $253,895

2505 Iris Court $251,000

700 Waters Edge Road $250,000

4600 Meadow Drive $230,000

3227 Bergamont Drive $101,900

Mount Pleasant

8742 Arbor Hill Drive $505,000

4659 White Oak Lane $495,000

5836 Pilgrim Way $355,000

4239 N. Circle Drive Unit 33 $333,040

9232 Auburn St. $325,000

4501 Laslie Ann Lane $284,900

4403 Spring St. $276,000

5031 Northwestern Ave. $274,000

5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 35 $250,000

6724 Nichols Road $220,000

904 Green Bay Road S $170,000

1225 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $160,900

1140 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $135,000

6840 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $131,500

7045 Parkstone Terrace Unit 102 $120,001

7131 Fieldview Drive Unit 2 $118,000

1721 Derby Ave. $114,900

2214 Mead St. $43,000

Norway

3672 Arbor Road $950,000

21647 W. 8 Mile Road $615,000

26009 Muskego Dam Drive $535,000

Racine

1623 Maple St. $275,000

610 Echo Lane $230,000

17 Ohio St. $225,000

700 Crab Tree Lane $220,000

2101 Golf Ave. $192,000

2614 Maryland Ave. $186,900

4045 Lasalle St. $178,700

1205 Cedar Creek St. $161,000

1314 Orchard St. $160,000

2400 Lathrop Ave. $157,500

2220 Green St. $156,500

726 Belmont Ave. $155,000

2730 Old Mill Drive $146,000

2523 Drexel Ave. $145,000

1317 Lombard Ave. $138,000

2207 Erie St. $130,000

1222 Summit Ave. $125,000

1939 Deane Blvd. $125,000

1422 Isabelle Ave. $123,500

1400 Erie St. $120,000

2236 Kinzie Ave. $110,000

921 Villa St. $95,000

3400 Durand Ave. $85,000

3442 Charles St. $78,000

1910 Linden Ave. $75,000

1403 Grand Ave. $65,000

1226 Florence Ave. $60,000

4124 Blue River Ave. $100

Raymond

10201 W. 3 Mile Road $799,900

2950 122nd St. $85,000

Rochester

334 N. River Road $499,900

Sturtevant

8431 Westbrook Drive $345,000

9016 Carol Ann Drive $250,000

3224 Buckingham Road $220,000

Union Grove

1432 Groves Lane $320,500

Waterford

287002 Ramarack Trail $740,000

328 Foxmead Drive $320,000

530 E. Main St. $215,000

4402 Golf Drive $123,000

Wind Point

3 Maplewood Court $445,000

10 Cherrywood Court $390,000

Yorkville

14004 Evans Lake $365,000

