Property Transfers: July 19-23

July 19-23
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
400 S. Kendrick Ave. $2,634,000
1225 Olivia Trail $415,000
368 Indian Bend Road $405,000
396 Robins Run $345,000
30019 Meadow Drive $290,000
7328 Woodland Court $283,900
457 S. Perkins Road $270,000
408 Orchard St. $255,000
455 Walnut St. $250,815
209 W. State St. $220,000
32841 Lakeshore Drive $210,000
738 Foxtail Circle $179,900
125 Conkey St. $170,000
101 S. Pine St. $155,000
439 Dale Drive $130,000
224 Capital St. $30,000
Caledonia
8519 Storage Drive $750,000
825 Kaywood Drive $368,500
3405 Taurus Court $335,500
700 Waters Edge Road $305,500
5434 Charles St. $280,000
4420 Kennedy Drive $253,895
2505 Iris Court $251,000
700 Waters Edge Road $250,000
4600 Meadow Drive $230,000
3227 Bergamont Drive $101,900
Mount Pleasant
8742 Arbor Hill Drive $505,000
4659 White Oak Lane $495,000
5836 Pilgrim Way $355,000
4239 N. Circle Drive Unit 33 $333,040
9232 Auburn St. $325,000
4501 Laslie Ann Lane $284,900
4403 Spring St. $276,000
5031 Northwestern Ave. $274,000
5855 Kinzie Ave. Unit 35 $250,000
6724 Nichols Road $220,000
904 Green Bay Road S $170,000
1225 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 102 $160,900
1140 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 206 $135,000
6840 Mariner Drive Unit 102 $131,500
7045 Parkstone Terrace Unit 102 $120,001
7131 Fieldview Drive Unit 2 $118,000
1721 Derby Ave. $114,900
2214 Mead St. $43,000
Norway
3672 Arbor Road $950,000
21647 W. 8 Mile Road $615,000
26009 Muskego Dam Drive $535,000
Racine
1623 Maple St. $275,000
610 Echo Lane $230,000
17 Ohio St. $225,000
700 Crab Tree Lane $220,000
2101 Golf Ave. $192,000
2614 Maryland Ave. $186,900
4045 Lasalle St. $178,700
1205 Cedar Creek St. $161,000
1314 Orchard St. $160,000
2400 Lathrop Ave. $157,500
2220 Green St. $156,500
726 Belmont Ave. $155,000
2730 Old Mill Drive $146,000
2523 Drexel Ave. $145,000
1317 Lombard Ave. $138,000
2207 Erie St. $130,000
1222 Summit Ave. $125,000
1939 Deane Blvd. $125,000
1422 Isabelle Ave. $123,500
1400 Erie St. $120,000
2236 Kinzie Ave. $110,000
921 Villa St. $95,000
3400 Durand Ave. $85,000
3442 Charles St. $78,000
1910 Linden Ave. $75,000
1403 Grand Ave. $65,000
1226 Florence Ave. $60,000
4124 Blue River Ave. $100
Raymond
10201 W. 3 Mile Road $799,900
2950 122nd St. $85,000
Rochester
334 N. River Road $499,900
Sturtevant
8431 Westbrook Drive $345,000
9016 Carol Ann Drive $250,000
3224 Buckingham Road $220,000
Union Grove
1432 Groves Lane $320,500
Waterford
287002 Ramarack Trail $740,000
328 Foxmead Drive $320,000
530 E. Main St. $215,000
4402 Golf Drive $123,000
Wind Point
3 Maplewood Court $445,000
10 Cherrywood Court $390,000
Yorkville
14004 Evans Lake $365,000