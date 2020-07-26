Property Transfers: July 13-17

July 13-17
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
2100 Stonegate Road $355,000
256 Chapel Terrace $249,900
479 Park Ave. $245,000
422 Adams St. Unit B $240,000
29834 Pinewood Drive $222,000
317 Fox St. $147,500
Caledonia
4653 Ruby Ave. $375,000
4106 Brook Road South $350,000
814 Marwood Court $347,900
6801 Bobolink Road $318,000
1126 Appaloosa Trail $295,000
1431 Johnson Ave. $260,000
3820 West Johnson Ave. $225,000
4626 Carter St. $225,000
5036 Charles St. $215,000
2927 4 Mile Road $195,000
7021 Lone Elm Drive $183,500
6001 Alburg Ave. $154,100
2616 Iris Court $151,500
5719 Dorset Ave. $88,000
Dover
711 S. Beaumont Ave. $350,000
23907 Oakwood Lane $348,500
23123 McNamara Road Unit 4 $290,000
Elmwood Park
3338 N. Elmwood Drive $260,000
Mount Pleasant
6940 Washington Ave. $1,800,000
624 County V$1,300,000
1150 Oakes Road$1,086,000
8943 Arbor Hill Drive $460,000
6709 Altamount Circle $430,000
6228 Berkshire Lane $381,000
4958 St. Gregis Drive $336,500
1510 S. Emmertsen Road $275,000
6118 Potomac Place $270,000
2426 Green Haze Ave. $245,000
5725 Weston Drive$240,000
1122 Bedford Court Unit 201 $199,900
536 Stuart Road$195,000
827 Lannon Terrace Unit 1105 $144,000
6920 Mariner Drive Unit 203 $141,000
3037 Meyer Court Unit 3 $130,000
1211 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $124,000
5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 8 $119,900
2632 N. Green Bay Road $112,000
5049 Cynthia Lane$97,300
3045 Hickory Grove Ave. $68,000
Norway
27000 S. Elm Lane $465,000
26615 Daybreak Court $430,000
Racine
333 Lake Ave. Unit 409 $289,900
611 Cleveland Ave.$209,529
15 Illinois St.$209,000
3506 Daisy Lane$190,000
701 Kingston Ave.$160,000
3307 North Main St. $160,000
915 West Lawn Ave. $150,000
2413 Erie St.$150,000
2200 Shoop St.$149,900
2409 Blaine Ave.$142,500
3324 20th St.$135,000
1321 Blaine Ave.$131,575
2826 Blaine Ave.$125,000
3400 Rapids Drive$122,000
3020 Glendale Ave. $120,000
2816 Gillen St.$115,000
1235 Melvin Ave.$90,000
1426 Virginia St.$79,500
4305 Olive St.$72,000
1726 Indiana St.$66,400
923 Jackson St.$66,000
2014 Green St.$65,000
1129 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
$55,000
1116 N. Memorial Drive $20,000
1660 Douglas Ave$8,000
Rochester
222 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79 $299,900
Sturtevant
9438 Jasmine Court $284,000
Union Grove
325 Wellington Drive $485,000
Waterford
28645 Tamarack Trail $435,500
4337 Riverside Road $420,000
4515 Empire Lane $330,000
485 S. Jefferson St. $315,000
858 Augusta $245,000
617 Park Drive $239,900
5601 Contour Road $235,000
5401 Sunny Lane $199,900
30838 Morning View Circle $145,000
Wind Point
5115 Wind Point Road $470,000
8 Ironwood Court $350,000
326 Jonsue Lane $261,000
5107 Park Place $210,500
Yorkville
17335 Old Yorkville Road $200,000
