Property Transfers: July 13-17
July 13-17

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Burlington

2100 Stonegate Road $355,000

256 Chapel Terrace $249,900

479 Park Ave. $245,000

422 Adams St. Unit B $240,000

29834 Pinewood Drive $222,000

317 Fox St. $147,500

Caledonia

4653 Ruby Ave. $375,000

4106 Brook Road South $350,000

814 Marwood Court $347,900

6801 Bobolink Road $318,000

1126 Appaloosa Trail $295,000

1431 Johnson Ave. $260,000

3820 West Johnson Ave. $225,000

4626 Carter St. $225,000

5036 Charles St. $215,000

2927 4 Mile Road $195,000

7021 Lone Elm Drive $183,500

6001 Alburg Ave. $154,100

2616 Iris Court $151,500

5719 Dorset Ave. $88,000

Dover

711 S. Beaumont Ave. $350,000

23907 Oakwood Lane $348,500

23123 McNamara Road Unit 4 $290,000

Elmwood Park

3338 N. Elmwood Drive $260,000

Mount Pleasant

6940 Washington Ave. $1,800,000

624 County V$1,300,000

1150 Oakes Road$1,086,000

8943 Arbor Hill Drive $460,000

6709 Altamount Circle $430,000

6228 Berkshire Lane $381,000

4958 St. Gregis Drive $336,500

1510 S. Emmertsen Road $275,000

6118 Potomac Place $270,000

2426 Green Haze Ave. $245,000

5725 Weston Drive$240,000

1122 Bedford Court Unit 201 $199,900

536 Stuart Road$195,000

827 Lannon Terrace Unit 1105 $144,000

6920 Mariner Drive Unit 203 $141,000

3037 Meyer Court Unit 3 $130,000

1211 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 104 $124,000

5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 8 $119,900

2632 N. Green Bay Road $112,000

5049 Cynthia Lane$97,300

3045 Hickory Grove Ave. $68,000

Norway

27000 S. Elm Lane $465,000

26615 Daybreak Court $430,000

Racine

333 Lake Ave. Unit 409 $289,900

611 Cleveland Ave.$209,529

15 Illinois St.$209,000

3506 Daisy Lane$190,000

701 Kingston Ave.$160,000

3307 North Main St. $160,000

915 West Lawn Ave. $150,000

2413 Erie St.$150,000

2200 Shoop St.$149,900

2409 Blaine Ave.$142,500

3324 20th St.$135,000

1321 Blaine Ave.$131,575

2826 Blaine Ave.$125,000

3400 Rapids Drive$122,000

3020 Glendale Ave. $120,000

2816 Gillen St.$115,000

1235 Melvin Ave.$90,000

1426 Virginia St.$79,500

4305 Olive St.$72,000

1726 Indiana St.$66,400

923 Jackson St.$66,000

2014 Green St.$65,000

1129 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

$55,000

1116 N. Memorial Drive $20,000

1660 Douglas Ave$8,000

Rochester

222 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79 $299,900

Sturtevant

9438 Jasmine Court $284,000

Union Grove

325 Wellington Drive $485,000

Waterford

28645 Tamarack Trail $435,500

4337 Riverside Road $420,000

4515 Empire Lane $330,000

485 S. Jefferson St. $315,000

858 Augusta $245,000

617 Park Drive $239,900

5601 Contour Road $235,000

5401 Sunny Lane $199,900

30838 Morning View Circle $145,000

Wind Point

5115 Wind Point Road $470,000

8 Ironwood Court $350,000

326 Jonsue Lane $261,000

5107 Park Place $210,500

Yorkville

17335 Old Yorkville Road $200,000

