 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property Transfers: July 12-16
0 Comments
Property Transfers: April 19-23

Property Transfers: July 12-16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 12-16

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

1564 Serena Lane$440,000

341 Dardis Drive$345,000

332 Dardis Drive$305,000

8214 Park St.$275,000

488 W. State St.$205,000

627B Meadow Lane$17,000

Caledonia

3525 Long Furrow Drive$435,000

5906 Autumn Trail$416,000

9615 Dunkelow Road$334,500

5595 Whirlaway Lane$331,000

716 Hialeah Drive$325,500

1743 Secretariat Lane$325,000

10717 6 1/2 Mile Road$292,000

5718 Alburg Ave.$281,000

7133 Lakeshore Drive$256,137

6615 Cliffside Court$215,900

1624 Kremer Ave.$110,000

7426 Paul Bunyan Road$65,000

4321 N. Green Bay Road$65,000

4321 N. Green Bay Road$65,000

Dover

24851 Kennedy Ave.$154,900

Elmwood Park

3417 S. Elmwood Drive$276,000

Mount Pleasant

1821 Coach House Court$525,000

2147 Settlement Trail$495,000

2847 Cornerstone Way$420,000

3844 Stoneybrook Drive$375,000

2737 Chapel Lane$365,000

6545 Bradley Drive$364,900

5833 Independence Road$361,600

240 Hammes Drive$335,900

12232 Louis Sorenson Road$335,000

1302 Scott Drive$300,000

301 S. Green Bay Road$299,000

5025 Indian Hills Drive$295,000

8155 Whitetail Drive$250,000

2724 Hanlon Drive$249,900

3034 Meachem Road$195,000

1618 Richard Ave.$145,000

6621 Mariner Drive Unit 4$130,000

6541 Mariner Drive Unit 6$127,500

1423 Windsor Way Unit 2$124,000

Norway

26405 S. Wind Lake Drive$575,900

26209 W. Loomis Road$165,000

24415 N. Wind Lake Road$125,000

Racine

4003 Durand Ave.$8,000,000

5302 Washington Ave.$1,000,000

4112 Haven Ave.$255,000

3400 Wright Ave.$250,000

1017 Grove Ave.$235,000

4 Gaslight Drive Unit 311$235,000

936 W. Lawn Ave.$225,000

612 William St.$225,000

3623 Lindermann Ave.$216,000

357 Merrie Lane$200,000

830 Illinois St.$195,000

3612 Haven Ave.$185,100

2817 21st St.$183,000

2005 Hickory Grove Ave.$179,900

2821 Erie St.$170,000

2324 Orchard St.$167,000

2221 Carlisle Ave.$160,000

1703 Polaris Ave.$160,000

3212 Wright Ave.$145,500

3319 19th St.$145,000

704 Blaine Ave.$143,000

2713 Dwight St.$140,000

2501 Jean Ave.$137,500

2929 Old Mill Drive Unit A-5$134,000

2113 Ashland Ave.$132,000

1441 Thurston Ave.$126,000

1309 Summit Ave.$125,000

905 Grove Ave.$123,000

1020 Grove Ave.$110,000

2009 Geneva St.$110,000

325 West Blvd.$105,000

2060 Arthur Ave.$99,900

1434 Lincoln St.$90,000

1730 Phillips Ave.$81,350

1204 Center St.$80,000

2500 Rupert Blvd.$80,000

3218 Indiana St.$73,000

1825 Roe Ave.$68,000

4015 17th St.$65,000

1706 12th St.$64,000

2055 Green St.$55,000

1332 Hamilton St.$50,000

1017 12th St.$40,000

2044 Racine St.$38,000

5200 Biscayne Ave.$21,000

1724 Erie St.$15,000

Raymond

880 Adeline Drive$240,000

Rochester

35517 Oak Knoll Road$340,000

Sturtevant

3664 95th Place$375,000

9413 Hawthorne Circle$365,000

8401 Westminster Drive$339,900

3132 91st St.$279,900

1642 96th St. Unit 91$155,000

Waterford

6507 Willow Court$1,219,000

5135 Bayfield Drive$485,000

4901 Northwest Hwy$450,000

4722 Fairway Drive$386,000

30724 Kramer Road$370,000

410 W. Main St.$250,000

Wind Point

38 Stonewood Court$320,000

95 Woodfield Court$310,000

Yorkville

15800 50th Road$645,000

18006 Old Yorkville Road$295,000

1726 Yorkville Meadows Court$189,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News