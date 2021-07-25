Property Transfers: July 12-16

July 12-16
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
1564 Serena Lane$440,000
341 Dardis Drive$345,000
332 Dardis Drive$305,000
8214 Park St.$275,000
488 W. State St.$205,000
627B Meadow Lane$17,000
Caledonia
3525 Long Furrow Drive$435,000
5906 Autumn Trail$416,000
9615 Dunkelow Road$334,500
5595 Whirlaway Lane$331,000
716 Hialeah Drive$325,500
1743 Secretariat Lane$325,000
10717 6 1/2 Mile Road$292,000
5718 Alburg Ave.$281,000
7133 Lakeshore Drive$256,137
6615 Cliffside Court$215,900
1624 Kremer Ave.$110,000
7426 Paul Bunyan Road$65,000
4321 N. Green Bay Road$65,000
Dover
24851 Kennedy Ave.$154,900
Elmwood Park
3417 S. Elmwood Drive$276,000
Mount Pleasant
1821 Coach House Court$525,000
2147 Settlement Trail$495,000
2847 Cornerstone Way$420,000
3844 Stoneybrook Drive$375,000
2737 Chapel Lane$365,000
6545 Bradley Drive$364,900
5833 Independence Road$361,600
240 Hammes Drive$335,900
12232 Louis Sorenson Road$335,000
1302 Scott Drive$300,000
301 S. Green Bay Road$299,000
5025 Indian Hills Drive$295,000
8155 Whitetail Drive$250,000
2724 Hanlon Drive$249,900
3034 Meachem Road$195,000
1618 Richard Ave.$145,000
6621 Mariner Drive Unit 4$130,000
6541 Mariner Drive Unit 6$127,500
1423 Windsor Way Unit 2$124,000
Norway
26405 S. Wind Lake Drive$575,900
26209 W. Loomis Road$165,000
24415 N. Wind Lake Road$125,000
Racine
4003 Durand Ave.$8,000,000
5302 Washington Ave.$1,000,000
4112 Haven Ave.$255,000
3400 Wright Ave.$250,000
1017 Grove Ave.$235,000
4 Gaslight Drive Unit 311$235,000
936 W. Lawn Ave.$225,000
612 William St.$225,000
3623 Lindermann Ave.$216,000
357 Merrie Lane$200,000
830 Illinois St.$195,000
3612 Haven Ave.$185,100
2817 21st St.$183,000
2005 Hickory Grove Ave.$179,900
2821 Erie St.$170,000
2324 Orchard St.$167,000
2221 Carlisle Ave.$160,000
1703 Polaris Ave.$160,000
3212 Wright Ave.$145,500
3319 19th St.$145,000
704 Blaine Ave.$143,000
2713 Dwight St.$140,000
2501 Jean Ave.$137,500
2929 Old Mill Drive Unit A-5$134,000
2113 Ashland Ave.$132,000
1441 Thurston Ave.$126,000
1309 Summit Ave.$125,000
905 Grove Ave.$123,000
1020 Grove Ave.$110,000
2009 Geneva St.$110,000
325 West Blvd.$105,000
2060 Arthur Ave.$99,900
1434 Lincoln St.$90,000
1730 Phillips Ave.$81,350
1204 Center St.$80,000
2500 Rupert Blvd.$80,000
3218 Indiana St.$73,000
1825 Roe Ave.$68,000
4015 17th St.$65,000
1706 12th St.$64,000
2055 Green St.$55,000
1332 Hamilton St.$50,000
1017 12th St.$40,000
2044 Racine St.$38,000
5200 Biscayne Ave.$21,000
1724 Erie St.$15,000
Raymond
880 Adeline Drive$240,000
Rochester
35517 Oak Knoll Road$340,000
Sturtevant
3664 95th Place$375,000
9413 Hawthorne Circle$365,000
8401 Westminster Drive$339,900
3132 91st St.$279,900
1642 96th St. Unit 91$155,000
Waterford
6507 Willow Court$1,219,000
5135 Bayfield Drive$485,000