Property Transfers: July 11-15, 2022

July 11-15
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
PropertyPrice
Burlington
30738 Running Fox Trail $661,000
1448 Isabel Lane $625,000
33922 Karcher Road $539,900
31501 Lake St. $312,500
33626 Contour Drive $305,500
34221 White Oak Drive $305,000
30025 Circle Drive $292,500
2501 S. Browns Lake Drive $240,000
Caledonia
2419 5 Mile Road $405,000
4946 N. Main St. $365,000
5248 Sandhill Road $333,000
4849 Carter Drive $286,500
2935 Crestview Park Drive $277,000
6905 Prince Drive $276,100
3901 Western Way $275,000
6615 Cliffside Court $270,000
4634 Charles St. $200,000
5835 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $165,000
Mount Pleasant
4751 Willow Wood Drive $500,000
5459 Heritage Ave. $427,555
4821 Newport Lane $415,000
1406 Country Club Drive Unit 31 $368,900
8235 Old Spring Road $319,900
8742 Old Spring St. $290,000
943 S. Emmersten Road $273,500
1216 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203 $169,900
6545 Mariner Drive Unit 6 $137,000
6203 Spring St. $110,000
1101 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 2U $95,000
Norway
25000 Breezy Point Road $681,950
22215 Apple Road $605,000
26438 Malchine Road $499,000
7642 E. Wind Lake Road $285,000
Racine
2101 Douglas Ave. $700,000
3810 Washington Ave. $450,000
3024 Old Mill Road $300,000
947 Echo Lane $235,500
115 N. Illinois St. $235,000
2421 Taylor Ave. $221,000
902 Perry Ave. $217,500
2928 Pinehurst Ave. $215,575
1020 William St. $215,000
727 S. Green Bay Road $209,900
1000 Fairway Drive $195,000
111 11th St. Unit 2BN $190,250
3315 Southwood Drive $185,000
2012 Thurston Ave. $175,000
2336 Gilson St. $170,000
2300 W. Lawn Ave. $155,000
1431 Virginia St. $152,000
1122 Blaine Ave. $146,500
1111 Berkeley Drive $140,000
2520 Gilson St. $139,000
1630 Villa St. $134,000
1636 Boyd Ave. $133,000
2823 Ruby Ave. $131,000
1936 Phillips Ave. $122,000
607 Ohio St. $120,000
2305 Blake Ave. $112,300
2916 Pinehurst Ave. $110,000
1754 Kentucky St. $110,000
2601 Washington Ave. $95,000
2521 W. High St. $90,000
221 Frank St. $90,000
2016 Phillips Ave. $87,000
1022 Harbridge Ave. $59,800
1514 Willmor St. $50,000
512 12th St. $47,000
Raymond
8406 W. 3 Mile Road $900,000
1910 Woodland Drive $420,000
Rochester
2818 N. River Road $505,000
Sturtevant
2401 90th St. $330,000
2916 92nd St. $210,000
Union Grove
385 Maurice Drive $565,000
Waterford
5224 Bayfield Drive $545,000
6816 N. Tichigan Road $520,000
8110 Yarrow Court $420,000
107 W. Main St. $400,000
28700 Golden Circle $379,900
240 Marina Court Unit 27 $289,000
29533 Raab Drive $219,000
5411 E. Peninsula Drive $90,000
Wind Point
5110 Wind Point Road $380,900