Property Transfers: July 11-15, 2022

July 11-15

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

PropertyPrice

Burlington

30738 Running Fox Trail $661,000

1448 Isabel Lane $625,000

33922 Karcher Road $539,900

31501 Lake St. $312,500

33626 Contour Drive $305,500

34221 White Oak Drive $305,000

30025 Circle Drive $292,500

2501 S. Browns Lake Drive $240,000

Caledonia

2419 5 Mile Road $405,000

4946 N. Main St. $365,000

5248 Sandhill Road $333,000

4849 Carter Drive $286,500

2935 Crestview Park Drive $277,000

6905 Prince Drive $276,100

3901 Western Way $275,000

6615 Cliffside Court $270,000

4634 Charles St. $200,000

5835 Cambridge Circle Unit 2 $165,000

Mount Pleasant

4751 Willow Wood Drive $500,000

5459 Heritage Ave. $427,555

4821 Newport Lane $415,000

1406 Country Club Drive Unit 31 $368,900

8235 Old Spring Road $319,900

8742 Old Spring St. $290,000

943 S. Emmersten Road $273,500

1216 N. Sunnyslope Drive Unit 203 $169,900

6545 Mariner Drive Unit 6 $137,000

6203 Spring St. $110,000

1101 Sunnyslope Drive Unit 2U $95,000

Norway

25000 Breezy Point Road $681,950

22215 Apple Road $605,000

26438 Malchine Road $499,000

7642 E. Wind Lake Road $285,000

Racine

2101 Douglas Ave. $700,000

3810 Washington Ave. $450,000

3024 Old Mill Road $300,000

947 Echo Lane $235,500

115 N. Illinois St. $235,000

2421 Taylor Ave. $221,000

902 Perry Ave. $217,500

2928 Pinehurst Ave. $215,575

1020 William St. $215,000

727 S. Green Bay Road $209,900

1000 Fairway Drive $195,000

111 11th St. Unit 2BN $190,250

3315 Southwood Drive $185,000

2012 Thurston Ave. $175,000

2336 Gilson St. $170,000

2300 W. Lawn Ave. $155,000

1431 Virginia St. $152,000

1122 Blaine Ave. $146,500

1111 Berkeley Drive $140,000

2520 Gilson St. $139,000

1630 Villa St. $134,000

1636 Boyd Ave. $133,000

2823 Ruby Ave. $131,000

1936 Phillips Ave. $122,000

607 Ohio St. $120,000

2305 Blake Ave. $112,300

2916 Pinehurst Ave. $110,000

1754 Kentucky St. $110,000

2601 Washington Ave. $95,000

2521 W. High St. $90,000

221 Frank St. $90,000

2016 Phillips Ave. $87,000

1022 Harbridge Ave. $59,800

1514 Willmor St. $50,000

512 12th St. $47,000

Raymond

8406 W. 3 Mile Road $900,000

1910 Woodland Drive $420,000

Rochester

2818 N. River Road $505,000

Sturtevant

2401 90th St. $330,000

2916 92nd St. $210,000

Union Grove

385 Maurice Drive $565,000

Waterford

5224 Bayfield Drive $545,000

6816 N. Tichigan Road $520,000

8110 Yarrow Court $420,000

107 W. Main St. $400,000

28700 Golden Circle $379,900

240 Marina Court Unit 27 $289,000

29533 Raab Drive $219,000

5411 E. Peninsula Drive $90,000

Wind Point

5110 Wind Point Road $380,900

