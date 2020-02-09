Property Transfers, Jan. 27-31

Jan. 27-31
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Price
Burlington
1508 Sara Court $446,600
7227 Wheatland Road $300,000
3428 Shore Drive $274,000
598 Milwaukee Ave. $224,000
548 Park Ave. $195,000
548 West State St. $181,000
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 29 $168,000
441 James St. $166,000
117 N. Elmwood Ave. $87,500
7735 Evergreen Terrace $62,500
Caledonia
3915 Wild Ginger Way $290,000
3813 Cheyenne Court, No. F $82,000
Dover
24609 Adams St. $225,000
Mount Pleasant
5930 Washington Ave. $2,045,000
2946 Cornerstone Way $358,900
5540 Woodland Hills Drive $325,000
2120 Brougham Lane $304,500
5811 Emstan Hills Road $209,000
4234 Canterbury Lane $170,000
1301 Meadowland Ave. $163,000
1445 Sun Valley Drive $141,600
3128 Wood Road, No. 12 $138,000
Norway
26815 Lakeview Drive $220,000
7229 W. Wind Lake Road $178,240
Racine
512 16th St. $250,000
1131 N. Illinois St. $193,000
1121 Cleveland Ave. $162,000
3345 Ruby Ave. $153,900
3312 Washington Ave. $150,000
1114 Kingston Ave. $144,000
815 Augusta St. $137,900
2911 Webster St. $120,000
409 Island Ave. $120,000
2710 Geneva St. $115,000
4509 21st St. $108,500
3101 Douglas Ave. $95,000
2342 Kinzie Ave $92,076
2006 16th St. $82,500
1619 Chatham St. $80,000
2035 Carlisle Ave. $80,000
3017 Drexel Ave. $80,000
1511 La Salle St. $79,500
1012 Hamilton St. $77,200
2511 18th St. $56,920
2821 Eisenhower Drive $55,000
3420 Kinzie Ave. $47,000
1516 S. Memorial Ave. $37,500
2821 Eisenhower Drive $26,500
1729 Hill St. $21,000
Sturtevant
9401 Grayce Drive $213,000
8916 Corliss Ave. $179,900
9016 Carol Ann Drive $172,500
Waterford
822 Bakke Ave. $480,000
28608 Martha Court $367,700
731 Heron Drive $165,350
305 W. North St. $146,000