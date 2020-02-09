Property Transfers, Jan. 27-31
Property Transfers, Jan. 27-31

Jan. 27-31

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Price

Burlington

1508 Sara Court $446,600

7227 Wheatland Road $300,000

3428 Shore Drive $274,000

598 Milwaukee Ave. $224,000

548 Park Ave. $195,000

548 West State St. $181,000

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive, No. 29 $168,000

441 James St. $166,000

117 N. Elmwood Ave. $87,500

7735 Evergreen Terrace $62,500

Caledonia

3915 Wild Ginger Way $290,000

3813 Cheyenne Court, No. F $82,000

Dover

24609 Adams St. $225,000

Mount Pleasant

5930 Washington Ave. $2,045,000

2946 Cornerstone Way $358,900

5540 Woodland Hills Drive $325,000

2120 Brougham Lane $304,500

5811 Emstan Hills Road $209,000

4234 Canterbury Lane $170,000

1301 Meadowland Ave. $163,000

1445 Sun Valley Drive $141,600

3128 Wood Road, No. 12 $138,000

Norway

26815 Lakeview Drive $220,000

7229 W. Wind Lake Road $178,240

Racine

512 16th St. $250,000

1131 N. Illinois St. $193,000

1121 Cleveland Ave. $162,000

3345 Ruby Ave. $153,900

3312 Washington Ave. $150,000

1114 Kingston Ave. $144,000

815 Augusta St. $137,900

2911 Webster St. $120,000

409 Island Ave. $120,000

2710 Geneva St. $115,000

4509 21st St. $108,500

3101 Douglas Ave. $95,000

2342 Kinzie Ave $92,076

2006 16th St. $82,500

1619 Chatham St. $80,000

2035 Carlisle Ave. $80,000

3017 Drexel Ave. $80,000

1511 La Salle St. $79,500

1012 Hamilton St. $77,200

2511 18th St. $56,920

2821 Eisenhower Drive $55,000

3420 Kinzie Ave. $47,000

1516 S. Memorial Ave. $37,500

2821 Eisenhower Drive $26,500

1729 Hill St. $21,000

Sturtevant

9401 Grayce Drive $213,000

8916 Corliss Ave. $179,900

9016 Carol Ann Drive $172,500

Waterford

822 Bakke Ave. $480,000

28608 Martha Court $367,700

731 Heron Drive $165,350

305 W. North St. $146,000

